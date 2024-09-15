Irish Champions Festival Tips: Katie Midwinter's four bets on Sunday from 10/1 to 33/1

Veteran Summerghand holds each-way claims

Athletico ready to Go in Group 1 company

Seagulls Eleven could make the frame at generous odds

Unspoken Love can bounce back to form at a big price

Experienced veteran Summerghand has slipped to a mark of 88, 14lbs below his last winning mark when winning in a dead-heat with Albasheer at York last year.

Although he hasn't recorded a success since, he has shown he still retains ability at times, including when third in the Bunbury Cup at odds of 22/123.00, and when fourth in the Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon. He finished sixth to Elmonjed at York when last seen, beaten only by two-and-a-half-lengths without getting a straightforward passage in the straight.

Whilst he will need plenty of luck to return to the winners' enclosure, he is on a handy mark and things haven't gone right for him so far this season.

Trained by David O'Meara, Summerghand finished fourth to Big Gossey in the race last year, from a mark of 105, and he holds strong each-way claims at the weights if he is able to replicate anywhere near that level of performance.

With Ronan Whelan aboard, it may be worth giving Summerghand another chance at an each-way price.

Recommended Bet Back Summerghand E/W in the 13:50 at the Curragh SBK 10/1

Adrian McGuinness-trained Go Athletico is a huge price in this Group One sprint, but if the forecast rainfall arrives, he could outrun his odds.

Although he has a bit to find on ratings with some of the main contenders, a softer surface would put him in contention for the places, at least. He has a good record at the track with form figures of 221, his last win coming when beating Big Gossey in the Group Three Renaissance here twelve months ago.

Off since May, he has often run well when fresh in the past and could defy an absence to put in a big performance under Ronan Whelan, representing great each-way value in an open race.

Since making the switch to Ireland last year, he has recorded Listed success, along with his Group Three win at the track, and placed in the Group Two Sapphire Stakes. He finished third in a Chantilly Group Three to Exxtra, recently second in the Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest, last year, when sent off as the 5/23.50 favourite, and with plenty of useful form to his name, it would be no surprise to see him make the frame.

Recommended Bet Back Go Athletico E/W in the 15:35 at the Curragh SBK 33/1

In the Group One Vincent O'Brien National Stakes, Hugo Palmer-trained Seagulls Eleven makes plenty of appeal at a big price under Oisin Murphy.

Unbeaten Wootton Bassett colt Henri Matisse is likely to be the warm favourite for Aidan O'Brien, but at such short odds it may be worth looking for each-way value in the field and, with eight runners declared, English-raider Seagulls Eleven could be worth siding with.

He finished second to Yaroogh, a dual winner since, on debut in softer conditions at Haydock, before landing his maiden on his return at the track, showing good speed to get away from his rivals in the closing stages.

At odds of 5/16.00, he finished second to Ancient Truth in the Group Two Superlative Stakes when last seen, beaten a length-and-a-half by the unbeaten Godolphin colt Ancient Truth, one of the favourites for next year's Classics. Wimbledon Hawkeye was a couple of lengths behind in third, and he subsequently finished a length-and-three-quarters second to The Lion In Winter in the Group Three Acomb Stakes at York.

Given an opening mark of 105, this son of Galileo Gold, who fetched 50,000gns as a yearling, shouldn't be discounted at generous odds, and could outrun his odds for a yard with a decent record with their runners at the track.

Recommended Bet Back Seagulls Eleven E/W in the 16:10 at the Curragh SBK 10/1

A valuable twenty-four runner Auction is the penultimate race at the Irish Champions Festival, in which Karl Burke saddles filly Unspoken Love.

The daughter of Soldier's Call has won two of her first six starts, and finished a neck second to Eartha, recently fourth in a competitive handicap at Doncaster, when sent off as 5/42.25 favourite on her second career start.

She had previously finished third to Bountiful, fourth in the Group Two Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes, on debut, before recording successive wins prior to being stepped up in class. She beat Sunshine Soul at Pontefract, a George Boughey-trained filly who had previously finished second to subsequent Queen Mary Stakes winner Leovanni, which represents another good piece of form.

Fourth in Listed company on her penultimate start, she was unable to justify favouritism when making the trip to La Teste De Buch, and could make no impression when failing to fire in the Group Two Lowther Stakes when last seen, running too keenly.

She can bounce back to some form here under Clifford Lee, and has shown enough in her earlier season starts to suggest she can compete in a race like this.