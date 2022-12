Mark Milligan siding with sprinters in form

Rough Diamond looks progressive

Inishmot Prince a course specialist

The feature race at Dundalk on Friday evening is the 6f handicap (19:30) and I fancy Rough Diamond to follow up his recent C&D win.

Eddie Lynam's 5-y-o gelding has always promised to be a useful sprinter but has taken a while to put it all together. However, he's firmly on the right track now and signalled that with a win at Navan in October.

He then went to Naas later that same month, finishing a good third to Earls in a pretty deep handicap off a 6lb higher mark.

Rough Diamond backed up that effort and more over this C&D last time, racing in mid-division before being produced to lead a furlong out, quickly putting daylight between himself and runner-up Dream Today.

That rival is back for another crack at Rough Diamond this time around and plenty will fancy his chances of reversing the form on 9lb better but terms, but such was the authority of the winner that day that I think it's a stretch to expect the placings be different here.

A bigger danger may be Benavente, who was a winner of a conditions event in February last year and signalled he was on the way back with a good third-place finish in similar contest at this track three weeks ago.

That came over a furlong further than this trip and his run style means he'll probably need a bit of a pace to aim but he's slipped to an attractive mark and should make sure Rough Diamond doesn't have things all his own way.

Of the others, Hodd's Girl has been in fine form around here of late, not finishing out of the first two on last four starts, and she should also be thereabouts if putting her best foot forward.

No. 1 (2) Rough Diamond (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Edward Lynam, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 95

Inishmot Prince to enhance good course record

Inishmot Prince has yet to finish out of the frame in a handicap at Dundalk and he looks well worth backing to at least achieve that again in the following 6f handicap (20:00).

This son of Elzaam has struck up a good partnership with 7lb claimer James Ryan and the pair recorded their fourth win together when taking a handicap over this C&D last week.

That was Inishmot Prince's seventeenth start of the campaign but he shows no sign that the exertions are starting to take their toll on him and this uncomplicated sort looks sure to go well again.

The main danger may well be Collective Power, who has been in good nick of late and wasn't disgraced when losing out to a well-handicapped rival over 5f here a couple of weeks ago.

Equally effective at this trip too, Eddie Lynam's son of Slade Power should give our selection plenty to think about, but I'm hopeful Inishmot Prince will have his measure.