Get our exclusive World Cup newsletter in your inbox every day of the knockout rounds

Joe Dyer
01 December 2022 Get the best of Betting.Betfair.com's tips and insight emailed to you i...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-01T18:56:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-01T19:56:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Marcus Rashford WC 2022 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "It's getting serious in Qatar with the world's best advancing into the latter stages. Get the best of Betting.Betfair.com's tips and insight emailed to you in the morning of each day of action at the 2022 World Cup Do you want the pick of our World Cup tips delivered straight to your inbox before each day of action at Qatar 2022? Signing up is easy with only your Betfair username and email needed, just fill in the form below. As the world's best sides battle it out in Qatar, we will help you cut through the World Cup noise by collating a trio of our must-read articles, featuring the very best of our content, which you will receive before the first kick-off on every day of football at the 2022 World Cup. From match previews to ambassador insight to stats-based insight and tips we will set you up for the day to come in the best possible way. So arm yourself for a successful World Cup with our essential betting information, insight and analysis to make smart selections right through the knockout rounds and all the way to the final. Get the best of Betting.Betfair.com's tips and insight emailed to you in the morning of each day of action at the 2022 World Cup</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><p>Do you want the pick of our<strong> World Cup tips</strong> delivered straight to your inbox before each day of action at Qatar 2022? Signing up is easy with only your Betfair username and email needed, just fill in the form below.</p><p> <iframe width="100%" height="600px" src="https://bettingsurveys.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0fxbm5xqrf7ABLg">

As the world's best sides battle it out in Qatar, we will help you cut through the World Cup noise by collating a trio of our must-read articles, featuring the very best of our content, which you will receive before the first kick-off on every day of football at the 2022 World Cup.

From match previews to ambassador insight to stats-based insight and tips we will set you up for the day to come in the best possible way.

So arm yourself for a successful World Cup with our essential betting information, insight and analysis to make smart selections right through the knockout rounds and all the way to the final.

Please note that if your account details aren't up to date or don't match the email address that you provide, then you will not be added to the mailing list.

Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the Betfair site for more info. T&Cs apply.

Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022 Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar. Sign-up now



