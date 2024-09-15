Irish Champions Festival Tips: Brendan Duke's three bets for Day 2 at Curragh

Torievage can go close with luck in running

Lumiere Rock chance to repeat last year's win

Lake Victoria can get the better of high class stablemate

Torivega catches the eye. Full disclosure time. He's my cliff horse of this year. I backed him in the Wokingham where he never saw daylight and I followed up at the Curragh next time out where the horse was once again unlucky in running. Back to the Curragh we went for his next start but it ended in more pain as he again suffered misfortune in the run. He flew home to finish a close third. The handicapper was awake and gave the horse a 2lb rise in the weights. I still believe he's well handicapped.

Torivega gets a significant jockey upgrade here. He remains relatively unexposed after just 11 career starts. This strong travelling sort should get a strong pace to aim at and with a bit of luck, I'm very hopeful he will go close. Fourth time's a charm.

Recommended Bet Back (2pts E/W) Torievega in 13:50 Curragh SBK 9/1

Rogue Millennium is unlikely to take up her engagement here so expect a small rule 4 deduction, though we still have eight runners. Lumiere Rock bids to repeat last year's win in this race. Admittedly, she arrived in better form 12 months ago. However, on the back of just three starts this season, I'd be reluctant to rule out a revival. The form of her fourth place finish in the Pretty Polly Stakes on penultimate start actually reads well in the context of this race. The first three home are all high class operators.

Her latest run was fairly abysmal to be fair but we're getting a double figure price in compensation. It's possible she didn't fancy the track in Goodwood. She arrives here relatively fresh and had a highly productive Autumn last season. She also enjoys racing close to the pace. That's usually the ideal place to be at the Curragh.

Recommended Bet Back (1pt E/W) Lumiere Rock in 14:25 Curragh SBK 14/1

Only five go to post here but four of them have the potential to prove top class. We shouldn't be surprised. There seems to be a glut of highly talented juvenile fillies this season. I will take Lake Victoria to prove Ryan Moore wrong. Bedtime Story is a big talent but I would still struggle to make Lake Victoria five times the price. This filly narrowly defeated the reopposing Red Letter on debut. That's red hot maiden form.

Lake Victoria made the transition to pattern company with aplomb. She dispatched a solid yardstick in Mountain Breeze with ease. Improvement should be forthcoming. She made the running that day. It's not impossible she is left alone on the lead here. Whether she leads or not, this regally bred sort is likely to run to a very high level. It might just be high enough.

Recommended Bet Back (2pts) Lake Victoria in 15:00 Curragh SBK 5/1

