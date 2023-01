Mark Milligan is back with a couple of selections

He fancies an unexposed Joseph O'Brien filly to follow up

He's also backing a handicap debutant that should progress

A 6f 3-y-o conditions event at 19:00 is the feature race on Dundalk's Friday evening card and it contains several unexposed types who could well have more to offer.

Chief among them is Joseph O'Brien's Footstepsinthesand filly Anann, who got off the mark at third time of asking over a furlong further at this track a few weeks ago.

She made all that day and was always holding on after going clear early in the straight under promising apprentice Hugh Horgan, who again takes the ride.

Bred to be sharp, Anann's dam is a half-sister to the smart sprinter Acklam Express, so this filly will have no issues dropping back in trip a furlong here.

Indeed, she was a good runner-up over this C&D to a better fancied stable companion on her penultimate start, again showing plenty of early speed, as one would expect given her pedigree.

She's unlikely to have things all here own way however, with several others in the field boasting similar profiles, including the likes of Dynamite Katie and Song For Whoever.

Coolcalmncollected, the mount of Colin Keane, is another to bear in mind, though it's doubtful whether this one has as much progression in him as Annan, who is taken to continue on an upward curve.

No. 4 (1) Anann (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: H. J. Horgan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Halford's handicap debutant the one to be with

My other bet on the card will be in the 1m handicap at 17:30, where Jazz Forever appears to have been put in on a fair mark for his first foray into the handicap ranks.

Mick Halford's son of Elzaam is related to a couple of useful winners and has been progressing gradually in maiden company.

His most recent start was perhaps the most eye-catching of three runs in that sphere, where he struggled to get a run before finishing to good effect to be beaten less than 2 lengths into fifth place.

Although the form of that race has yet to be tested, it looks the sort of contest that should throw up plenty of winners and I'm hoping Jazz Forever can become the first of them.

The main danger may well be Pub Talk, who is much more exposed than our selection but has been in fine form around Dundalk over the winter, winning twice and finishing runner-up on his last two starts.

Colin Keane rode him to the second of those two wins in November and is back on board again, though the feeling is he could be bumping into a well-handicapped rival in Jazz Forever.