Sunday Irish Racing Tips: Three to back on Irish Derby Day at up to 10/1

Alfie can take sprint

Griff to shake up favourite in the big one

Mullins stayer can land the closer under Buick

While the Irish Derby is the clear highlight of Sunday's Curragh card, there's a good slate of supporting races and we can hopefully get a few quid in the coffers beforehand by backing My Mate Alfie in this 6f listed contest.

Ger Lyons' sprinter was most progressive last season, winning his final three starts, including a Group 3 event over this C&D and a listed race at Naas.

The selection shaped on his return as if retaining all his ability when finishing second on his first attempt at 5f and then wasn't seen to best effect when fifth back over this C&D in the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes last month. He had a couple of today's rivals ahead of him that day, but My Mate Alfie ended up rather isolated on the wing and I think that race is best ignored when assessing his chances for this contest.

He does have to give weight away all round but is the most talented horse in the field in my view and I'm hopeful he can return to winning ways.

Recommended Bet Back My Mate Alfie SBK 7/2

The obvious starting point when assessing the Irish Derby is the odds-on favourite Lambourn, who basically took the Epsom equivalent apart from the front and will take all the beating if in the same sort of form.

To be honest, it's hard to knock his chances given he's already beaten several of these, but he is priced accordingly, and I thought there may be a bit of value in his old rival Lazy Griff.

Charlie Johnston's German-bred son of Protectionist looks all about stamina and there's a possibility he could improve on the smart form he's already shown now he's switched to the Curragh's stiffer track having been beaten into second by Lambourn at both Chester and Epsom.

Given he's been runner-up to the favourite on his last 2 starts, he seems to have been overlooked in the betting somewhat and my feeling is that wherever Lambourn finishes, Lazy Griff won't be too far behind him.

It's perhaps something of a stretch to think he can get his head in front of Aidan O'Brien's runner, but he ought to go well with his stamina further drawn out and makes plenty of each-way appeal, while he'll be well placed to take advantage should the favourite underperform.

Recommended Bet Back Lazy Griff E/W SBK 10/1

The long-term future of Too Bossy For Us will surely lie over obstacles, but I'm hopeful that Wille Mullins' charge can land this 2m flat handicap before heading back over hurdles in the winter.

Trained as a three-year-old by Kevin Philippart de Foy, the selection was progressive in handicaps and ran creditably when fishing eighth in the Melrose at York on his penultimate start. That's always strong handicap form and he backed that up when fourth on his final outing for the stable at Haydock before being picked up for 330,000 guineas by current connections.

Too Bossy For Us was thrown in at the deep end on hurdling debut when seventh in the Triumph at Cheltenham in March before failing to repeat that form at Punchestown when last seen.

However, the feeling remains that he'll develop into a useful hurdler, but his flat form last term stands up to close scrutiny and he hardly looks overburdened from a mark of 89 stepping up to 2m on the level for the first time, while it's also a big plus that William Buick is hanging around to take the ride in the final race on the card.