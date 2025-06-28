Horse Racing Tips

Sunday Irish Racing Tips: Three to back on Irish Derby Day at up to 10/1

Curragh
mark has three bets on irish derby day

Mark Milligan has three tips for Irish Derby Day at the Curragh, including one in the big race itself...

  • Alfie can take sprint

  • Griff to shake up favourite in the big one

  • Mullins stayer can land the closer under Buick

14:25 Curragh - Back My Mate Alfie @ 7/2

While the Irish Derby is the clear highlight of Sunday's Curragh card, there's a good slate of supporting races and we can hopefully get a few quid in the coffers beforehand by backing My Mate Alfie in this 6f listed contest.

Ger Lyons' sprinter was most progressive last season, winning his final three starts, including a Group 3 event over this C&D and a listed race at Naas.

The selection shaped on his return as if retaining all his ability when finishing second on his first attempt at 5f and then wasn't seen to best effect when fifth back over this C&D in the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes last month. He had a couple of today's rivals ahead of him that day, but My Mate Alfie ended up rather isolated on the wing and I think that race is best ignored when assessing his chances for this contest.

He does have to give weight away all round but is the most talented horse in the field in my view and I'm hopeful he can return to winning ways.

Recommended Bet

Back My Mate Alfie

SBK7/2

16:30 Curragh - Back Lazy Griff E/W @ 10/1

The obvious starting point when assessing the Irish Derby is the odds-on favourite Lambourn, who basically took the Epsom equivalent apart from the front and will take all the beating if in the same sort of form.

To be honest, it's hard to knock his chances given he's already beaten several of these, but he is priced accordingly, and I thought there may be a bit of value in his old rival Lazy Griff.

Charlie Johnston's German-bred son of Protectionist looks all about stamina and there's a possibility he could improve on the smart form he's already shown now he's switched to the Curragh's stiffer track having been beaten into second by Lambourn at both Chester and Epsom.

Given he's been runner-up to the favourite on his last 2 starts, he seems to have been overlooked in the betting somewhat and my feeling is that wherever Lambourn finishes, Lazy Griff won't be too far behind him.

It's perhaps something of a stretch to think he can get his head in front of Aidan O'Brien's runner, but he ought to go well with his stamina further drawn out and makes plenty of each-way appeal, while he'll be well placed to take advantage should the favourite underperform.

Recommended Bet

Back Lazy Griff E/W

SBK10/1

17:55 Curragh - Back Too Bossy For Us @ 11/2

The long-term future of Too Bossy For Us will surely lie over obstacles, but I'm hopeful that Wille Mullins' charge can land this 2m flat handicap before heading back over hurdles in the winter.

Trained as a three-year-old by Kevin Philippart de Foy, the selection was progressive in handicaps and ran creditably when fishing eighth in the Melrose at York on his penultimate start. That's always strong handicap form and he backed that up when fourth on his final outing for the stable at Haydock before being picked up for 330,000 guineas by current connections.

Too Bossy For Us was thrown in at the deep end on hurdling debut when seventh in the Triumph at Cheltenham in March before failing to repeat that form at Punchestown when last seen.

However, the feeling remains that he'll develop into a useful hurdler, but his flat form last term stands up to close scrutiny and he hardly looks overburdened from a mark of 89 stepping up to 2m on the level for the first time, while it's also a big plus that William Buick is hanging around to take the ride in the final race on the card.

Recommended Bet

Back Too Bossy For Us

SBK11/2

Now read more horse racing previews on Betting.Betfair.com

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Mark Milligan avatar

Mark Milligan

Mark Milligan is a Senior Horse Racing Analyst with Timeform Sporting Life and has been contributing to Betting.Betfair since 2021.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Horse Racing Tips

Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday

  • Alan Dudman
Curragh Racecourse
Sam Turner

Tomorrow's racing Tips: Sam Turner's trio of best bets on Irish Derby Day

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Katie Midwinter

Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Irish Derby Day including 33/1 pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Moonlit to shine at the Curragh

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Up The Sergeant Wilko

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Day 5 Royal Ascot Preview

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

2025 Royal Ascot Review

  • Editor
Weighed In

Epsom

  • Editor