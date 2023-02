Mark Milligan is back with a couple of selections

He fancies an unexposed Joseph O'Brien filly to get the job done

He's also backing another O'Brien trainee that should improve

C&D winner a contender

Dundalk stages a low-key card on Friday night but there are a couple of viable punting propositions there, including Excesso Velocidad in the 6f 3-y-o handicap that takes place at 16:55.

This daughter of Exceed And Excel was a winner on debut over this C&D in November, a success that wasn't entirely a surprise given she'd finished second in a barrier trial over the artificial surface beforehand.

The form of that maiden win was franked when her stable companion in second went on to win next time, while several of those further back also ran well on their subsequent outings.

Joseph O'Brien's filly couldn't quite match the form of that win when finishing fourth in a conditions contest next time, but she was dropping back to the minimum trip there and looks sure to be suited by the step back up to 6f here

Back Excesso Velocidad at 2/1 or better

She does have to give plenty of weight away but this looks a modest contest and she also gets the benefit of young Wayne Hassett taking 10lb of that burden off.

Hassett has yet to ride a winner but looks promising and has ridden a couple of placed horses for the O'Brien yard. It's surely only a matter of time before he gets off the mark and hopefully he can do that on Excesso Velocidad.

No. 1 (10) Excesso Velocidad (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. W. Hassett

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 82

Cash in with Cash Out

I'm taking Joseph O'Brien to notch a double in the 1m maiden at 18:00, where Cash Out has strong claims of going one better than last time.

A well-bred son of No Nay Never, Cash out looked in need of the experience when only seventh in a 7f maiden here in November but was much improved when stepping up to this trip last time.

Back Cash Out at 9/4 or better

Never far away, the selection looked like winning before being pegged back right on the line by the promising Stormy Entry, who had the benefit of more experience and was notching his second win in a row.

A repeat of that effort will make Cash Out very difficult to beat on this third start and he also has the benefit of the excellent Dylan Browne McMonagle in the saddle.

Of the opposition, Miami Thunder may well emerge as the biggest danger, his two placed efforts to date giving him a solid chance, though I'm hopeful that Cash Out will just have a little more in the locker.