Mark Milligan is back with a couple of selections

Vee Dancer could be handicap blot

O'Brien filly open to plenty of improvement

The 2m handicap at 17:30 contains plenty of exposed types who hold few secrets from the handicapper, but one who could be ahead of his mark is Ronan McNally's Vee Dancer.

He may be an 8-y-o now but this son of Morozov was a much-improved model over hurdles late in 2021, rattling off a hat-trick of wins and finishing that year rated 121 in the national hunt sphere.

He's clearly had a few problems since then, making just two starts (both on the flat) in 2022, but there was plenty of promise in the latest of them when he finished fourth in a Killiney handicap in October over an extended 1m 3f that is barely be enough of a test for him nowadays.

This step up to 2m should show him in a much better light (last hurdles win came over an extended 3m 1f) and his latent stamina could well be put to good use in a race that won't take a great deal of winning.

The fact he gets to race off a plater's mark of just 53 is another big plus point for McNally's charge, and he also gets 10lb claimer Conor Stone-Walsh taking off another big chunk of weight.

While he's obviously been difficult to train, I'll be very disappointed if Vee Dancer isn't up to taking this from a mark that could underestimate him by quite some way.

No. 6 (17) Vee Dancer (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Ronan M. P. McNally, Ireland

Jockey: C. Stone-Walsh

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 53

Well-bred filly a potential improver for O'Brien

The following 1m fillies' maiden at 18:00 features several unexposed types from big yards who look open to plenty of improvement, most notably Hypnotise Me from the Ger Lyons stable and a trio of Joseph O'Brien representatives.

Hypnotise Me, a 65,000 guineas daughter of Kodiac, showed plenty to work on when sixth at this track on debut and then improved to finish a good third over this C&D a couple of days before Christmas.

She's the one to beat on that form but I'm hoping that one of the Joseph O'Brien trio can improve past her.

Twentynine Palms has a lovely pedigree for artificial surfaces, being by American Pharoah out of a Storm Cat mare, and she showed ability herself when fifth in a C&D maiden on debut, a race that we struggled to see much of due to a thick blanket of fog.

However, what we did see in that race was Twentynine Palms doing some good late work to be beaten only 4 lengths and she is open to any amount of progression on just her second start.

Useful claimer Hugh Horgan takes off 7lb too and that could make all the difference as she bids to get off the mark at just the second attempt.