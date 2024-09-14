Irish Champions Festival Tips: Brendan Duke's five bets for Day 1 at Leopardstown

Chantez fancied to confirm debut form with Bubbling

Illinois Superboost

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Illinois is the favourite to win today's feature race at Doncaster, the St Leger at 15:40. He is the highest-rated horse in the race and has never finished out of the frame in all seven of his career starts, including finishing first or second in all of his last four races.

Today the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted the price of Illinois to finish in the top two from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00. To take advantage of this superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Illinois to finish Top 2 in the 15:40 Doncaster SBK 1/1

Saturday should provide a treat for the good burghers of South County Dublin. Leopardstown hosts the opening day of Irish Champions Festival, and it looks a decent renewal of the Irish Champion Stakes.

We could nearly justify calling the day's other highlight the 'Ooh Matron Stakes' given the quality of the top two in the betting with Jancis an intriguing third wheel. A nine race card no less so I have dug out five wagers with advised bets on a points scale from 1 to 5.

A difference of opinion among the bookmakers concerning the markets principals here. Betfair are of the opinion that Chantez should be favourite. I'm inclined to agree with them. Chantez narrowly failed to concede an experience edge to Exactly on debut in Leopardstown. She was heavily supported that day, and made quick work of justifying cramped odds next time out.

Exactly has since gone on to run respectably behind Bedtime Story. It's highly unlikely there's anything of that calibre in this race. Bubbling was fourth in that Leopardstown maiden. She has clearly improved since but whether she can bridge the four lengths to Chantez is another matter entirely.

Recommended Bet Back (3pts) Chantez in 13:10 Leopardstown SBK 7/4

Diego Velazquez should prove hard to beat. He won at this meeting last year. This season wasn't going to plan until he dropped in class for the Meld Stakes at Leopardstown in July. The market clearly expected him to take advantage. Those that took the short prices had few anxious moments. Diego bolted up. There was a seven length gap to Tarawa. She impressed in winning her two starts either side of that race.

A slight drop in trip here probably isn't ideal but it's not a massive worry. With a cloud hanging over Maljoom, and the rest if the opposition looking limited, it would be no surprise to see Diego hammered in the betting again.

Recommended Bet Back (5pts) Diego Velazquez in 14:15 Leopardstown SBK 7/4

Economics is an exciting horse. He will need every yard of this trip mind you. Leopardstown is a sneaky stiff track but I'd still be concerned he might just get done for speed. We have eight runners here so an each way play looks the way forward. Shin Emperor hasn't run since May, when finished third in the Japanese Derby.

Connections are prepping the horse for a tilt at the Arc. That race is only a few weeks away so he should be fit enough here. It's possible he won't be good enough but if we have learned anything from international racing over the last decade or so it's that Japanese horses on the road are usually up to the task.

Recommended Bet Back (1pt E/W) Shin Emperor in 15:25 Leopardstown SBK 12/1

Kinesiology looks overpriced. He was first past the post last time out in Leopardstown but lost the race in the stewards room. I agreed with the stewards but also felt Kinesiology was miles the best horse in that race. He travelled all over the opposition before wandering in front.

Cheekpieces are fitted on Saturday. The horse will be held up for a late challenge. It wasn't a particularly strong race last time out but neither is this. I'd have no worries about the drop in trip. This is an improving horse who won't have to find much to be winning here.

Recommended Bet Back (2pt E/W) Kinesiology in 16:00 Leopardstown SBK 9/1

I'll chance Ameerat Jumaira to complete a hat trick here. This mare has improved the guts of two stone in a little over a year. Granted, she started at a lowly level but that's quite the progression. The handicapper has had enough. He gave her 10lbs for a wildly impressive victory last time out. Maybe that will soften her cough but there is substance to that form. The second has run respectably in stakes company since. At a double figure price, I can't resist chancing her.

Recommended Bet Back (1pt E/W) Ameerat Jumaira in 16:35 Leopardstown SBK 12/1

