St Leger Day 3 & Irish Champions Day 1 Cheat Sheet: Superboost, best bets and Ryan Moore insight
Discover the best tips plus a special Betfair SuperBoost for Saturday's top-flight racing from both Doncaster and Leopardstown...
-
Expert insight for Day Three of Doncaster St Leger Festival
-
Tips from Daryl Carter, Mark Milligan, Alan Dudman and more
-
Ryan Moore's exclusive insight on his rides at Leopardstown
-
Get the best bets for Irish Champions weekend Saturday
Illinois Superboost
The Aidan O'Brien-trained Illinois is the favourite to win today's feature race at Doncaster, the St Leger at 15:40. He is the highest-rated horse in the race and has never finished out of the frame in all seven of his career starts, including finishing first or second in all of his last four races.
Today the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted the price of Illinois to finish in the top two from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00. To take advantage of this superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.
Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets and insight for Doncaster's St Leger Festival Day Three and Irish Champions Weekend
13:10 Doncaster - Brendan Duke says: Chantez to justify favouritism
Brendan Duke: "A difference of opinion among the bookmakers concerning the markets principals here. Betfair are of the opinion that Chantez should be favourite. I'm inclined to agree with them. Chantez narrowly failed to concede an experience edge to Exactly on debut in Leopardstown. She was heavily supported that day, and made quick work of justifying cramped odds next time out.
"Exactly has since gone on to run respectably behind Bedtime Story. It's highly unlikely there's anything of that calibre in this race. Bubbling was fourth in that Leopardstown maiden. She has clearly improved since but whether she can bridge the four lengths to Chantez is another matter entirely."
13:40 Leopardstown - Ryan Moore says: Delacroix can impress again
Ryan Moore: "Took a nice step forward from his Leopardstown debut over 1m to win a 7f maiden in the Curragh last month. The runner-up, Acapulco Bay, did his bit for the form when winning well next time out and although he got a little fractious in the stall, I don't envisage that being a problem here. Bernard Shaw was a 9l winner of a Dundalk maiden and deserves to take his chance here."
13:50 Doncaster - Daryl Carter says: Wolf of Badenoch will enjoy return to Donny
Daryl Carter: "Wolf Of Badenoch - 4/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was impressive on debut in a Maiden here before being thrown into the deep end in Group 2 company at Goodwood in the Vintage Stakes. He gave away too much ground at the off and was too inexperienced to handle the speed test around the Sussex venue.
"However, he shaped well, coming from well off the gallop and widest of all, to finish a staying on second, and the sectionals point to a significant upgrade, suggesting that he was tactically at a disadvantage.
"The return to Doncaster and the more conventional stiffer stamina test will suit. At the same time, I expect him to race set up for a last burst. 4/1 or bigger is acceptable."
14:15 Leopardstown - Ryan Moore says: Diego targets another Leopardstown win
Ryan Moore: "He was very impressive when winning the Group 3 Meld Stakes over a furlong further here in July and he then had a wasted trip to Saratoga for the Derby Invitational, as the race was called off due to the weather. The 7l runner-up in the Meld, Tarawa, has since franked that form with a win in the Group 3 Snow Fairy at the Curragh.
"I see cheekpieces are replacing blinkers on Maljoom. He struggled against City Of Troy in the Juddmonte over 10f so a drop back to 1m should suit him."
15:25 Leopardstown - Kevin Blake says: Auguste Rodin to defend crown
Kevin Blake: "Very few colts ever win six Group 1s as he has done and most of the times he has won, he has given the impression that he had more in the tank on the day having looked to idle.
"The setup of this race in terms of pace and draw could hardly be more favourable for him and whichever way Ballydoyle decide to run the race, he is likely to be in the best position. While a potential swooper like Economics is always a dangerous rival for Auguste Rodin given his tendency to idle when in front, the hope is that he'll get a long enough tow into the race from his high-class stable mates for that not to be a major issue.
"It promises to be a brilliant race and my hope is that when all is said and done, Auguste Rodin will come out on top."
15:40 Doncaster - Daryl Carter says: Stick with Brueghel
Daryl Carter: "I am happy with our position on Jan Brueghel. He was advised mid-week at 10/3, which you can read here, and the confidence remains. I would not put anyone off backing him at 11/4 or bigger."
17:25 Doncaster - Katie Midwinter says: Raadobarg has good chance at big price
Katie Midwinter: "Yet to record a win for his current trainer, he has shown a useful level of form including when finishing third in the Earl Of Sefton Stakes in his first run for the yard, and placing in the Group Three Darley Stakes.
"Having reached a career-high rating of 108 at his peak, Raadobarg has shown plenty of ability throughout his career and remains a useful performer. The return to a softer surface is certain to suit, and he has run well at the track before which bodes well for his chances at a big price. The mount of David Egan for Amo Racing, Raadobarg holds strong each-way claims at odds of 14/1."
