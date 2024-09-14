St Leger Day 3 & Irish Champions Day 1 Cheat Sheet: Superboost, best bets and Ryan Moore insight

Expert insight for Day Three of Doncaster St Leger Festival

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Illinois is the favourite to win today's feature race at Doncaster, the St Leger at 15:40. He is the highest-rated horse in the race and has never finished out of the frame in all seven of his career starts, including finishing first or second in all of his last four races.

Brendan Duke: "A difference of opinion among the bookmakers concerning the markets principals here. Betfair are of the opinion that Chantez should be favourite. I'm inclined to agree with them. Chantez narrowly failed to concede an experience edge to Exactly on debut in Leopardstown. She was heavily supported that day, and made quick work of justifying cramped odds next time out.

"Exactly has since gone on to run respectably behind Bedtime Story. It's highly unlikely there's anything of that calibre in this race. Bubbling was fourth in that Leopardstown maiden. She has clearly improved since but whether she can bridge the four lengths to Chantez is another matter entirely."

Recommended Bet Back Chantez in the 13:10 at Leopardstown SBK 7/4

Ryan Moore: "Took a nice step forward from his Leopardstown debut over 1m to win a 7f maiden in the Curragh last month. The runner-up, Acapulco Bay, did his bit for the form when winning well next time out and although he got a little fractious in the stall, I don't envisage that being a problem here. Bernard Shaw was a 9l winner of a Dundalk maiden and deserves to take his chance here."

Recommended Bet Back Delacroix in the 13:40 at Leopardstown SBK 5/4

Daryl Carter: "Wolf Of Badenoch - 4/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was impressive on debut in a Maiden here before being thrown into the deep end in Group 2 company at Goodwood in the Vintage Stakes. He gave away too much ground at the off and was too inexperienced to handle the speed test around the Sussex venue.

"However, he shaped well, coming from well off the gallop and widest of all, to finish a staying on second, and the sectionals point to a significant upgrade, suggesting that he was tactically at a disadvantage.

"The return to Doncaster and the more conventional stiffer stamina test will suit. At the same time, I expect him to race set up for a last burst. 4/1 or bigger is acceptable."

Recommended Bet Back Wolf Of Badenoch in the 13:50 at Doncaster SBK 4/1

Ryan Moore: "He was very impressive when winning the Group 3 Meld Stakes over a furlong further here in July and he then had a wasted trip to Saratoga for the Derby Invitational, as the race was called off due to the weather. The 7l runner-up in the Meld, Tarawa, has since franked that form with a win in the Group 3 Snow Fairy at the Curragh.

"I see cheekpieces are replacing blinkers on Maljoom. He struggled against City Of Troy in the Juddmonte over 10f so a drop back to 1m should suit him."

Recommended Bet Back Diego Velazquez in the 14:15 at Leopardstown SBK 11/8

Kevin Blake: "Very few colts ever win six Group 1s as he has done and most of the times he has won, he has given the impression that he had more in the tank on the day having looked to idle.

"The setup of this race in terms of pace and draw could hardly be more favourable for him and whichever way Ballydoyle decide to run the race, he is likely to be in the best position. While a potential swooper like Economics is always a dangerous rival for Auguste Rodin given his tendency to idle when in front, the hope is that he'll get a long enough tow into the race from his high-class stable mates for that not to be a major issue.

"It promises to be a brilliant race and my hope is that when all is said and done, Auguste Rodin will come out on top."

Recommended Bet Back Auguste Rodin in the 15:25 at Leopardstown SBK 5/2

Daryl Carter: "I am happy with our position on Jan Brueghel. He was advised mid-week at 10/3, which you can read here, and the confidence remains. I would not put anyone off backing him at 11/4 or bigger."

Recommended Bet Back Jan Brueghel in the 15:40 at Doncaster SBK 11/4

Katie Midwinter: "Yet to record a win for his current trainer, he has shown a useful level of form including when finishing third in the Earl Of Sefton Stakes in his first run for the yard, and placing in the Group Three Darley Stakes.

"Having reached a career-high rating of 108 at his peak, Raadobarg has shown plenty of ability throughout his career and remains a useful performer. The return to a softer surface is certain to suit, and he has run well at the track before which bodes well for his chances at a big price. The mount of David Egan for Amo Racing, Raadobarg holds strong each-way claims at odds of 14/1."