Ryan Moore: Hopeful that Auguste Rodin can bounce back on Day 1 of Irish Champions Festival

She showed the benefit of her debut run behind Exactly at Leopardstown to land a Galway maiden in nice style. The form of that race may not be much, but she was very impressive. As always, there are several well-bred and unexposed fillies in here that can take a step forward. Chantez looked smart here over course and distance last time but my filly looked the part in Galway and should go well.

Easy Mover also a nice filly who acquitted herself well when going straight into the Group 2 Airlie Stud stakes after winning a Fairyhouse maiden and Garden Of Eden ran ok in another Curragh Group 3 late last month won by Dreamy. They are two nice fillies.

Took a nice step forward from his Leopardstown debut over 1m to win a 7f maiden in the Curragh last month. The runner up, Acapulco Bay, did his bit for the form when winning well next time out and although he got a little fractious in the stall, I don't envisage that being a problem here. Bernard Shaw was a 9l winner of a Dundalk maiden and deserves to take his chance here.

He was very impressive when wining the Group 3 Meld Stakes over a furlong further here in July and he then had a wasted trip to Saratoga for the Derby Invitational, as the race was called off due to the weather. The 7l runner-up in the Meld, Tarawa, has since franked that form with a win in the Group 3 Snow Fairy at the Curragh. I see cheekpieces are replacing blinkers on Maljoom. He struggled against City Of Troy in the Juddmonte over 10f so a drop back to 1m should suit him.

The Fillies Mile winner who didn't run too bad when beaten a little over 3l in a Group over the course and distance last month considering that was her first run back since the Oaks in May. She is entitled to improve for that outing. But this is a hot race with the Coronation Stakes and Falmouth winner, Porta Fortuna, a worthy favourite. Plus, you have the Irish Guineas winner, Fallen Angel lining up. My filly needs to step up on what she has done this season but I'm hopeful of a decent run.

The King George didn't go to plan with the ground riding slower than advertised. It's also worth remembering that he ran poor in the same race last season before going on to win the Irish Champion Stakes, so I'm not concerned on that score. He's obviously a Derby winner and a three-time G1 winner over 1m4f but the 10f comes just as easy to him and we know he acts well around Leopardstown.

The favourite, Economics, is an improving 3-year-old who is stepping into G1 open company for the first time. It's about potential rather than what he's actual achieved on the track but is a horse with plenty of ability. Los Angles was a Group 3 course and distance winner earlier in the season when landing the Cashel Palace Derby Trial. He's done nothing wrong all season and won well at York. I wouldn't dismiss him too lightly.

An open looking Group 3 and Euphoric didn't run too bad considering he was setting the fractions in the Voltigeur at York. Dropping down to Group 3 level will be a big help and he's not without a chance. Things didn't happen for Chantilly at Galway, but he is better judged on his runs in the King George V handicap at Royal Ascot and the July course handicap where he was beaten a little over 4l in both.

Won his maiden for me at the Curragh back in April over 10f and finished second to Kinesiology when stepping up to 1m6f in the listed Vinnie Roe at this track last month - albeit he got the race in the steward's room. That was a big step forward and he's a horse going in the right direction with trip and ground to suit. Fighter won his maiden in first time blinkers at the Curragh last month and is another improving 3-year-old.

Ran ok in the Irish Cambridgeshire at the Curragh when beaten a little over 5l and he drops back to 7f here. It's a very competitive handicap but he's not without a chance.

Bubbling shaped with plenty of promise when fourth at Leopardstown on debut, doing some good late work inside the final furlong, and she duly took a big step forward to get off the mark in decisive fashion at the Galway Festival a few weeks later.

Bubbling still didn't look like the finished article at Galway but she again saw things out strongly and was ultimately well on top, passing the post with a five-length advantage in a maiden that has been won by some talented fillies down the years, including Tahiyra and Hermosa.

That is just about the pick of the form on offer and the progressive Bubbling remains capable of even better.

