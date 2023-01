Mark Milligan is back after ending last year in fine form

Zig Zag Zyggy still well treated

Leclerc to complete the hat-trick

The opening 5f handicap at Dundalk on Friday (15:50) features a horse in Zig Zag Zyggy who hasn't been with the Ado McGuinness yard and signalled his turn is near with a good runner-up finish over a furlong further at this track last month.

An 80-rated winner of a handicap at Naas in 2021 when trained by Dermot Weld, the son of The Carbon Unit has had spells with several different trainers since then and has been tumbling down the handicap all the while.

His good recent run here came off a mark of just 56, and while the handicapper has reacted to that by bumping him up another 5lb, he's clearly still a very well handicapped individual off a perch in the low 60s.

If he retains even a semblance of the form he showed when with the Weld yard, and his most recent outing indicates he still has a fair bit of ability, Zig Zag Zyggy will take plenty of stopping in this company.

The mare Florence Thompson ran a good race to be just touched off by a head over this C&D last time and she rates the biggest threat if rocking up in the same sort of form.

No. 2 (9) Zig Zag Zyggy (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: Adam Caffrey

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 61

Leclerc to maintain red-hot form

The first division of the 7f handicap at 19:00 features several runners who are in good form, notably Jered Maddox and Selective Power, but I'm siding with another in-form sort in Leclerc, who can provide a double on the night for the Ado McGuinness yard.

This 5-y-o has struck up a good partnership with 7lb claimer Adam Caffery, who rode him to a good runner-up finish over 1m before striking on him dropped down to this trip on his penultimate start.

Leclerc won readily that day and then shrugged off a 5lb rise to follow up over the same C&D last time, a performance that looks even better when you consider that the runner-up got first run on him.

Not only did the selection overcome that, but he did it a shade cosily in the end, and it could well be that the handicapper hasn't got to grips with him just yet.

He is up another 7lb here, but with the useful Caffrey essentially negating that impost, Leclerc will surely go very close to completing the hat-trick from an ideal draw in stall 1.