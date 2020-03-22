Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 22 March

#3 Nauti Buoy - Tampa Bay R6 (18:50 GMT)

Nauti Buoy wasn't seen to best effect last time, held up in a race where it paid to be up with the pace, and based on the pick of his form, he is one to be interested in here granted a stronger pace to aim at, which looks likely. One Fine Ride wasn't suited by the drop back in trip here last time and should be a bigger factor at this longer distance, while Mission Driven can also be involved.

#6 Tracy Ann's Legacy - Tampa Bay R7 (19:20 GMT)

Tracy Ann's Legacy was a determined winner over this course and distance last month, and can be forgiven her latest run switched to the dirt track over six furlongs last time. The return to these conditions will help and she remains a filly to be positive about. Checotah was beaten by the selection last time but is expected to give a good account, while morning line favourite Beantown Baby is sure to be popular in pursuit of a hat-trick.

#10 Koa Kani - Tampa Bay R8 (19:51 GMT)

Koa Kani was only just denied when beaten a neck over this course and distance last time and is well up to winning a race of this nature. A repeat performance should see her get her head in front for the first time. Mi Tia Regis is more exposed than most but can be involved, while Mighty Electrica would be dangerous if getting an easy lead.

