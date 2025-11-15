Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Cheltenham plus Paul Nicholls' insight

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Cheltenham and Wetherby

Tips Summary

Race Tipster Tip Odds 13:45 Cheltenham Sam Turner Be Aware Win @ 11/5 3.20 14:20 Cheltenham Alan Dudman Vincenzo Win @ 5/1 6.00 14:45 Navan Katie Midwinter Found A Fifty Win @ 7/1 8.00 14:55 Cheltenham Sam Turner Supremely West Win @ 13/8 2.63 15:10 Wetherby Timeform Verdict Fresh Perspective Win @ 11/10 2.11 15:30 Cheltenham Katie Midwinter Littlefoot E/W @ 40/1 41.00 16:00 Cheltenham Mark Milligan Eremenko Win @ 5/1 6.00

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

The Skelton operation have enjoyed plenty of success in this Arkle Chase Trial in recent seasons and Be Aware could add his name to lengthening rollcall at the expense of the talented Irish mare July Flower. The latter is a classy recruit to fences judged on her exuberant opening display at Limerick where she got off the mark at the first time of asking in a winnable mares' beginners chase.

In the main, she was pretty brave that day and her gung-ho attitude at the final two fences in the straight illicited audible gasps from these quarters. Whether she can afford to be quite so expansive around Cheltenham will be interesting to see, and no one could crib her enthusiasm, however my chief reservation about her chance today is how much has she learned from that initial session over the larger obstacles.

Recommended Bet Back Be Aware to Win 13:45 at Cheltenham SBK 11/5

He has won on the soft ground at Cheltenham but he has never won on anything slower than soft. I have always felt that he is a better horse on better ground. The forecast rain is not ideal but he is very fit and fresh and well. The time of year is the most important thing for him. I would prefer better ground but he has won on soft and we are hoping he can do the same again.

He won this race last year under Freddie Gingell. He seems to run very well in this race (The Paddy Power Gold Cup). He likes Cheltenham and likes this trip. He is on his right mark. This is his level.

I tipped Vincenzo in this week's antepost column and I like his profile as a seven-year-old second-season chaser for a yard in blistering form. Joe Holy Smoke is an attractive each-way bet, another seven-year-old, with a low weight and form over further and in soft. Indeed, I think he's ahead of his mark and with four places can sneak into the frame with pace assured to make it a test.

I'd also throw in a Venetia Williams' runner in Hunter Legend - a good jumper and who goes from the front and acts in the mud (don't they all from that yard?). He impressed with his fencing last winter at Leicester, and having tried 3m last term, it might have just stretched him and this intermediate trip will suit him as will the going.

1) Vincenzo

2) Joe Holy Smoke

3) Hunter Legend

Recommended Bet Back Vincenzo to Win 14:20 at Cheltenham SBK 5/1

A talented horse on his day, Found A Fifty recorded Grade Two success over Saint Sam in April, winning over an extra half-a-mile in soft to heavy conditions. He had previously proven himself in soft when winning his maiden hurdle and his first chase start, before finishing second to I Am Maximus in the Drinmore and a close second to Il Etait Temps in the Irish Arkle, whilst also claiming Grade One glory himself at Leopardstown and Aintree.

He also chased home Gaelic Warrior in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival, putting in a decent effort behind the classy winner. With others in the field embarking on the start of their respective campaigns, Found A Fifty could be able to take advantage and put in a bold bid as he seeks an eighth career success. He shouldn't be discounted under Jack Kennedy for an in-form yard.

Recommended Bet Back Found A Fifty to Win 14:45 Navan SBK 7/1

Quite how conditions will be riding at this stage of the meeting are anyone's guess, but one horse which won't mind how attritional they become is Supremely West.

The two occasions the seven-year-old has gained significant lengths on his field from his hurdling have both been on heavy ground (Haydock and Uttoxeter) with the slower pace of those races masking a technique which isn't always bombproof.

Recommended Bet Back Supremely West to Win 14:55 at Cheltenham SBK 13/8

Lots of promising sorts here, not least Jamie Snowden's Fresh Perspective who made light of an absence when a ready hurdling debut winner at Fontwell. He is taken to thwart Cueros who looks to have better days ahead of him judged on his impressive Newcastle victory, while Dan Skelton's French recruit Lirone du Seuil can also have a say.

Hurdling newcomers Minstrel Knight and Queen Roslyn both bring winning Flat form to the table and need factoring into this intriguing contest too.

Recommended Bet Back Fresh Perspective to Win 15:10 Wetherby SBK 11/10

When last seen, Littlefoot once again made the frame at double-figure odds, putting in another creditable effort at a price of 14/115.00 to finish second to Cappa Hill from a mark of 120, with the in-form Half A Chance in third, useful performer Balko d'Ange in fourth, and Drumgill in fifth.

Considering his current form and the fact he was able to cope with an 11lb higher mark than his previous handicap appearance in his latest appearance, Littlefoot is dangerous to discount and could be capable of outrunning his odds again with prior experience at Prestbury Park in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back Littlefoot E/W in 15:30 Cheltenham SBK 40/1

Much like the opener, the mares' bumper that closes the card contains a whole host of exciting types who should make their mark over hurdles in time, with Nicky Henderson's Eremenko top of the list.

She may only have won a Southwell bumper back in May, but that race contained plenty of well-bred types and the chances are it was a good contest for the course. The form was franked subsequently by the fourth going in on hurdling debut at Worcester last month and that one had finished a good way behind the impressive Eremenko.

The selection is certainly bred for the job, being by Walk In The Park and related to stacks of winners.

She does need to prove she can quicken as nicely in soft ground as she did on a firmer surface there, but there's stack of potential in Eremenko and I'm hopeful she can round off the day in style for us.

Recommended Bet Back Eremenko to Win 16:00 Cheltenham SBK 5/1

