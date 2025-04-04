Grand National Festival Day 2 Cheat Sheet: Best bets plus Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore

Watch Racing... Only Bettor Day 2 Aintree Tips!

Watch Paul Nicholls discuss his three day 2 runners...

After a winner today, Cheltenham winner, Caldwell Potter, is the highlight of day 2 at Aintree for Team Ditcheat but the Ginnys Destiny and Afadil are not without chances! @BetfairBarry @PFNicholls pic.twitter.com/sMjOmodcx6 -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) April 3, 2025

Aintree Grand National Festival Day 2 tips

Paul Nicholls: "I was thrilled with the way Caldwell Potter won the Jack Richards Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last month. He was awesome, jumping from fence to fence before keeping on strongly to win decisively.

"I'm stepping him up in trip to three miles now in this Grade 1 Chase because two-and-a-half miles round Aintree might be a bit sharp for him.

"It looks to me that he wants three miles. He is in very good shape and I just hope they have put plenty of water on the Mildmay course. He has a lovely chance."

Kevin Blake: "The first race of interest on the card is the William Hill Handicap Hurdle (14:20) and is just what you'd expect a race of this nature at one of the biggest meetings of the season to be, fiercely competitive.

"The one I'm siding with is a horse that I took away as one of the unluckiest losers in all of the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival, the Nicky Henderson-trained Impose Toi.

"I thought the seven-year-old ran a remarkable race in the circumstances when finishing second to Jimmy Du Seuil in the Coral Cup.

"Having taken a strong hold in mid-division, he made what seemed an inefficiently early move forward before halfway, taking much closer order and still taking an overly strong grip. Having challenged at the second-last flight and soon hit the front, I thought that he would surely capitulate after making what seemed such an early move, as such inefficiency can usually be relied on to be ruthlessly punished in races as competitive as the Coral Cup.

"However, he stuck incredibly well to his guns considering that and was only beaten three lengths at the line. I rated it as a huge effort in the circumstances and it left me in little doubt that he was well handicapped enough to win a similarly competitive handicap hurdle.

"A slight concern that some might have of his is that it was a particularly big effort and it was only just over three weeks ago.

"Though, that was his first start since November and just his second start of the season, so backing up quickly might actually be no harm in terms of taking that freshness out of him and hopefully making him a more tractable conveyance in the first half of the race. He looks to have a big chance.

Recommended Bet Back Impose Toi in the 14:20 Aintree SBK 6/1

Mark Milligan: "Gordon Elliott's Romeo Coolio merits NAP status in the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle.

"It's possible that trips around 2m will prove a bit of the sharp side for this one moving forward, but his form is the best on offer and a reproduction of his Cheltenham third to Kopek Des Bordes should be enough to get the job done.

"Romeo Coolio appeared to just lack the turn of foot required to go with the winner and William Munny that day, but there's nothing of that calibre lining up against him this time.

"He'd previously looked a top-notch prospect when scooting him by nine lengths in the Future Champions Novices Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas, shrugging off a final flight blunder in the process.

"Prices around 2.47/5 on the Exchange seem fair enough.

"Tripoli Flyer will probably emerge as the biggest threat, and while he's done little wrong in winning his last three starts, taking on the likes of Romeo Coolio will be the acid test for him."

Recommended Bet Back Romeo Coolio (NAP) in the 14:55 Aintree EXC 2.4

James Mackie: "With just the four runners in the race it leaves the favourite Jonbon as a short 1/21.50 favourite to extend his unbeaten record at Aintree to four races.

"He made a bad mistake when a hot favourite for the Champion Chase at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, not for the first time at Prestbury Park. However, back in a small field with holes in the rest of the runners he should get back to winning ways in comfortable fashion.

"The way to get some value in the race is playing the Jonbon/Matata forecast with the 20/121.00 outsider of the field tipped to run on into second.

"The horses ahead of him in the betting look to have more to prove with El Fabiolo looking a shadow of his former self with reservations in the jumping department, and for Protektorat he needs soft conditions to be anywhere near his best.

"Matata does not have the class of the above runners but he should go from the front, will love the quick conditions and could improve for the step up in trip.

"He looks overpriced in the betting to finish second to the strong favourite."

Rachael Blackmore: "I'm looking forward to riding Amirite over the Grand National fences in the Topham Handicap Chase on Friday.

"We thought a good bit of Amirite earlier in his career. He hasn't progressed like we thought that he might, but he has lots of ability, and hopefully going over the Grand National fences might rejuvenate him.

"He's such a good traveller, he ran really well in the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown last April before his stamina ran out, but if he can travel as well as he travelled that day, then he could run a big race. He'll love the conditions and this could be a really good trip for him."

Alan Dudman: "I've thrown Mister Meggit in here more for win purposes than anything each-way due to the price, and he has to be under consideration as he appears to have so much natural ability.

"The negative is obviously the fact he hasn't been seen since November - but how good did he look winning his novice at Aintree?

"He beat Off The Jury and Kepler's Law with ease, and while the pair are not Grade 1 animals, Off The Jury finished second in the Novices' Hurdle Final at Sandown, with Kepler's Law running quite well in that too.

"Mister Meggit has just the one start over hurdles and did run in the Grade 2 Bumper at Aintree last season but had some ill-luck in that, but with a bit of decent ground and a step up to 3m playing to his strengths, we might just see a horse with abundant ability deliver, for all we have barely seen him."

Recommended Bet Back Mister Meggit in the 16:40 at Aintree SBK 7/2

Katie Midwinter: "From a low mark of 122 with 7lb claimer Lewis Saunders aboard, six-year-old gelding Diamonds For Luck is one to note on his sixth hurdling start.

"The Olly Murphy-trained son of Diamond Boy fetched £130,000 at the Goffs UK sales here two years ago after shaping with promise when a late faller twice in two point-to-point appearances. Those point contests were won by Cantico and The Passing Wife, respectively, and also featured Personal Ambition.

"Despite being unable to land a blow on Rules debut at Taunton, Diamonds For Luck improved for the effort to finish second twice in his first two starts over hurdles before recording three successive victories which culminated in a 19-length success in February.

"Expected to win when sent off at odds of 1/16 that day under Sean Bowen, that was his second success in ground described as heavy, having previously won on soft. The likely quicker conditions at Aintree are a slight concern, however, he hasn't encountered a drier surface often therefore it's hard to decipher whether or not he needs more testing ground to be seen to best effect.

"Completely unexposed in handicap company, a mark of 122 could prove lenient and Diamonds For Luck remains an exciting prospect who could be capable of taking another step forward as he faces his toughest challenge yet."