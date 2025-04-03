Grand National Festival Day 2 Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back on Friday at up to 14/1

This is a fiercely competitive 2m 4f handicap hurdle, but we do have the benefit of six places on the Sportsbook, which gives it a good look from an each-way perspective.

There are plenty towards the head of the market that merit respect, perhaps most notably Nicky Henderson's Impose Toi, who ran a cracker when second in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham.

He does have to shoulder joint top weight here, though, and it would probably need another step forward on that Festival form for him to defy that.

There are some intriguing types further down the weights and the one who stands out to me at the prices is Fergal O'Brien's Tintintin.

The six-year-old was a winner three times last season and has posted some creditable efforts in defeat this term, including when catching the eye last time. That was when fourth in the Imperial Cup at Sandown, and Tintintin wasn't beaten far at all by the winner that day, while coming from further back, too.

That effort suggests he still a reasonably handicapped horse and his proven ability to handle big fields will stand him in good stead here.

Recommended Bet Back Tintintin each-way SBK 14/1

At a much shorter price, Gordon Elliott's Romeo Coolio merits NAP status in the following Grade 1 Novices' Hurdle.

It's possible that trips around 2m will prove a bit of the sharp side for this one moving forward, but his form is the best on offer and a reproduction of his Cheltenham third to Kopek Des Bordes should be enough to get the job done.

Romeo Coolio appeared to just lack the turn of foot required to go with the winner and William Munny that day, but there's nothing of that calibre lining up against him this time.

He'd previously looked a top-notch prospect when scooting him by nine lengths in the Future Champions Novices Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas, shrugging off a final flight blunder in the process.

Prices around 2.47/5 on the Exchange seem fair enough.

Tripoli Flyer will probably emerge as the biggest threat, and while he's done little wrong in winning his last three starts, taking on the likes of Romeo Coolio will be the acid test for him.

Recommended Bet Back Romeo Coolio (NAP) EXC 2.4

The Grade 1 Melling Chase is Friday's highlight and it's difficult to oppose Jonbon as he attempts to win the race for the second successive year.

He turned in a remarkable effort to finish second in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham after a bad mistake had put him very much on the back foot at the ninth fence. Normally a very assured jumper, he should be none the worse for that and will probably win, though this isn't really a betting race for me, and I'm more interested in the Topham that follows it.

The second race over the National Fences before the big one follows it less than 24 hours later, a field of 30 will head to post and again the benefit of six places on the Sportsbook will help us out.

It takes a bit of a leap of faith to side with Ginny's Destiny based on what he's shown this season, but I'm hoping that the addition of first-time tongue tie/cheekpieces and a switch to the National fences will spark a revival.

There's little doubt he's a well handicapped horse now based on his best form, and if the headgear gets him travelling with more verve than he's shown so far this term, he could be one of the best-value bets of the meeting.

It's also worth noting that he did show a bit more when seventh at Cheltenham last time, and I'm hoping the new equipment will help him step up on that.

As noted, we do have the extra places on offer, so let's take a chance on Ginny's Destiny bouncing back at 12/113.00.