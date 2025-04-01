Unmissable Guide to the Grand National: Facts, stats and latest big race betting odds

Iroko is the antepost favourite to win this year's Grand National

Aiming to become the third successive favourite to win the race

Intense Raffles and Stumptown are other top contenders

What is the Grand National?

It is a National Hunt horse race that was first run in 1839. This handicap steeplechase sees horses having to jump a challenging series of fences, during a long race of over four miles.

The Grand National is the most valuable jump race in Europe. It is a hugely popular sporting event, beloved by racing aficionados and casual viewers alike. For many people, a wager on the Grand National is the only bet that they place in any year, with workplace sweepstakes on the race being a common occurrence in the UK.

When is the Grand National 2025? Date and time of the Grand National

The Grand National will be held on Saturday, April 5th 2025.

It is the feature race of a three-day festival. The Grand National meeting starts on Thursday 3rd April and runs through to the Saturday.

You can expect the Grand National to start at around 4pm.

Where is the Grand National held?

The Grand National is held each year at Aintree Racecourse, just outside of Liverpool.

Aintree has a capacity of 75,000. In total, around 150,000 racegoers attend the Grand National meeting over the three days of horse racing action.

What is the Grand National prize money?

The total prize fund for the Grand National is £1,000,000 and it breaks down as follows.

Grand National Position Grand National Prize Money First place £500,000 Second place £200,000 Third place £100,000 Fourth place £65,000 Fifth place £40,000 Sixth place £30,000 Seventh place £20,000 Eighth place £15,000 Ninth place £10,000 Tenth place £5,000

How long is the Grand National course?

The Grand National is run over a distance of 4m2f.

This is achieved by the horses running almost two circuits of the Aintree course. It is a triangular-shaped track, of which one circuit is just over 2m2f long.

How much time does it take for the Grand National race to be run?

The average winning time of the Grand National is 9 minutes and 10 seconds.

Mr Frisk recorded the fastest ever winning time in 1990 at 8 minutes and 47.80 seconds. This record remains intact despite the fact that the Grand National has been 342 yards shorter since 2013.

How many jumps are there in the Grand National?

There are 30 fences for horses to jump over the course of the Grand National race.

Over the years changes have been made to the fences to make them safer for jockeys and horses alike. The solid cores to fences that once existed have been removed, allowing horses to brush through them in an easier fashion.

There are a number of famous Grand National fences that are considered to be the most challenging to navigate.

Beechers Brook is the 6th fence and then the 22nd. Though not the biggest fence of the race, it is a difficult one, as the landing area is around five to ten inches lower than from where the horse takes off, on the other side of the fence.

The largest fence is The Chair. It is 5ft 2" tall and has a 6ft wide ditch in front of it. This fence is the opposite of Beechers Brook in that the landing area is six inches higher than the take off point. The Chair is the 15th fence and is one of only two jumps that is only navigated once, with the other being the 16h fence - The Water Jump.

Legendary Grand National winner Foinavon gives its name to the 7th and 23rd jump. The Foinavon Fence is famous due to the events of the 1967 Grand National, when there was a mass pile up of horses at the race's smallest fence and the only horse to successfully emerge was Foinavon, who jockey John Buckingham rode to victory.

One of the most challenging jumps is The Canal Turn. It is 5ft tall and horses have to make a 90-degree turn after landing.

Who has won the Grand National in past years?

In order to predict the winner of the Grand National in 2025, it can be helpful to look at past results.

Here are the details of the last ten winners of the Grand National, dating back to 2014, as there was no race in 2020 due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Year Horse Age Handicap (st-lb) Jockey Trainer SP 2024 I Am Maximus 8 11-06 Paul Townend Willie Mullins 7/18.00 JF 2023 Corach Rambler 9 10-05 Derek Fox Lucinda Russell 8/19.00 F 2022 Noble Yeats 7 10-10 Sam Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins 50/151.00 2021 Minella Times 8 10-03 Rachael Blackmore Henry de Bromhead 11/112.00 2019 Tiger Roll 9 11-05 Davy Russell Gordon Elliott 4/15.00 F 2018 Tiger Roll 8 10-13 Davy Russell Gordon Elliott 10/111.00 2017 One For Arthur 8 10-11 Derek Fox Lucinda Russell 14/115.00 2016 Rule The World 9 10-07 David Mullins Mouse Morris 33/134.00 2015 Many Clouds 8 11-09 Leighton Aspell Oliver Sherwood 25/126.00 2014 Pineau de Re 11 10-06 Leighton Aspell Richard Newland 25/126.00

Grand National stats from the last ten years

Here are some observations from studying the last ten years of Grand National winners.

The favourite has won on three occasions, which includes the two most recent races.

The shortest price winner was Tiger Roll at 4/1 in 2019.

The biggest Grand National odds of a winner came in 2022 when Noble Yeats won.

The average price of a Grand National winner over the last ten years is 18.7/1.

Tiger Roll is the only horse to have won the Grand National twice, claiming victory in 2018 and 2019.

Three jockeys enjoyed two wins, with Leighton Aspell winning in 2014 and 2015, Davy Russell riding to victory in 2018 and 2019, and Derek Fox winning in 2017 and 2023.

Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Grand National in 2021.

Gordon Elliott in 2018 and 2019 and Lucinda Russell in 2017 and 2023, are the only two trainers over this period to have won the Grand National twice.

The average age of a Grand National winning horse has been 8.5 years.

The average weight of a Grand National winning horse has been 10-8.

Six of the last ten winners have been Irish-trained, which is a growing trend considering that only 20 Irish-trained horses have won the Grand National in total since 1900.

Where can I watch the Grand National? Grand National tickets and Grand National TV information

Tickets for the Grand National are still available. Grand National Day tickets start at £85, while for the previous two days of the Festival you can gain entry for £31.50.

The 2025 Grand National will be televised on ITV1. In addition, you can find it broadcast on ITV Racing and Racing TV, while ITV Hub will bring Grand National streaming to viewers.

What are the Grand National odds?

Below are the current 2025 Grand National antepost odds from the Betfair sportsbook.

All of these horses can be backed with Non Runner No Bet, with Each Way terms of 1/5 odds for five places.

Horse Grand National Odds Iroko 7/18.00 Intense Raffles 15/28.50 Stumptown 8/19.00 I Am Maximus 9/110.00 Hewick 10/111.00 Perceval Legallois 12/113.00 Vanillier 12/113.00 Hyland 20/121.00 Nick Rockett 20/121.00 Minella Cocooner 20/121.00 Meetingofthewaters 20/121.00 Kandoo Kid 20/121.00 Senior Chief 25/126.00 Grangeclare West 25/126.00 Three Card Brag 25/126.00 Beauport 25/126.00 Monbeg Genius 28/129.00 Minella Indo 33/134.00 Mr Vango 33/134.00 Bravemansgame 40/141.00 Yeah Man 50/151.00 Coko Beach 66/167.00 Desertmore House 66/167.00 Malina Girl 66/167.00 Roi Mage 66/167.00 King Turgeon 66/167.00 Appreciate It 66/167.00 Threeunderthrufive 66/167.00 Twig 66/167.00 Shakem Uparry 66/167.00 Quick Wave 66/167.00 Broadway Boy 66/167.00 Chemical Energy 66/167.00 Stay Away Fay 66/167.00 Mister Coffey 66/167.00 Capodanno 66/167.00 Macdermott 66/167.00 Surrey Quest 66/167.00 Conflated 66/167.00 Idas Boy 66/167.00 Chantry House 66/167.00 Favori De Champdou 80/181.00 Horantzau Dairy 100/1101.00 Stuzzikini 100/1101.00 Minella Drama 100/1101.00 Mr Incredible 100/1101.00 Duffle Coat 100/1101.00 Richmond Lake 100/1101.00 Famous Bridge 100/1101.00 Escaria Ten 100/1101.00 Fontaine Collonges 100/1101.00 Cruz Control 100/1101.00 Fil Dor 100/1101.00 Velvet Elvis 100/1101.00 Apple Away 125/1126.00 Hitman 125/1126.00 Celebre Dallen 125/1126.00 Pats Fancy 125/1126.00 La Renommee 125/1126.00 Fantastic Lady 125/1126.00 Busselton 125/1126.00 Royale Pagaille 125/1126.00 Where It All Began 125/1126.00 Spanish Harlem 150/1151.00

How many horses are allowed in the Grand National?

A maximum of 34 horses are allowed to run in the Grand National.

Until 2023 the maximum size of the field was 40 horses, but that was reduced to make the race safer for horses and jockeys.

As you will have seen, there are more than 34 horses listed in the Grand National betting chart above. That is because we will not know the confirmed field until 48 hours before the National takes place.

What is Non Runner No Bet in Grand National Betting?

You can bet on the Grand National months before the race takes place and without any confirmation that the horse that you're backing, will actually run.

If the horse you bet on turns out to be a non-runner, the Non Runner No Bet promise ensures that you receive your full stake back in cash.

Not every bookmaker has this offer, which means you are taking an extra gamble if you place an early bet on the Grand National.

The Betfair Grand National NRNB guarantee enables you to place bets on the race as early as you want, safe in the knowledge that the worst that can happen is that you will receive your money back.

Who is favourite to win the Grand National?

Iroko is the favourite to win the Grand National in 2025 at odds of 7/18.00.

In the post-war era the favourite has only won the race twelve times (1950, 1960, 1973, 1982, 1996, 1998, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2019, 2023 and 2024).

With three favourites winning over the last five years, we can perhaps surmise that this is a growing trend. In each of the years since the number of runners was reduced to 34 in 2023, the Grand National favourite has won the race.

Grand National betting favourites analysed

Let's take a look at the top five in the Grand National betting for the 2025 race.

Trained by the duo of Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, Iroko is aiming to be the third consecutive favourite to win the Grand National. Recently won the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival and looks good for the gruelling distance.

