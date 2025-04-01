Grand National Tips

Unmissable Guide to the Grand National: Facts, stats and latest big race betting odds

I Am Maximus won the 2024 Grand National
I Am Maximus won the Grand National in 2024 and could be in contention again.

Dan Fitch brings us his unmissable guide to the 2025 Grand National, including information on the Aintree course, prize money, how to watch, past winners, current favourites and Grand National odds...

What is the Grand National?

It is a National Hunt horse race that was first run in 1839. This handicap steeplechase sees horses having to jump a challenging series of fences, during a long race of over four miles.

The Grand National is the most valuable jump race in Europe. It is a hugely popular sporting event, beloved by racing aficionados and casual viewers alike. For many people, a wager on the Grand National is the only bet that they place in any year, with workplace sweepstakes on the race being a common occurrence in the UK.

When is the Grand National 2025? Date and time of the Grand National

The Grand National will be held on Saturday, April 5th 2025.

It is the feature race of a three-day festival. The Grand National meeting starts on Thursday 3rd April and runs through to the Saturday.

You can expect the Grand National to start at around 4pm.

Where is the Grand National held?

The Grand National is held each year at Aintree Racecourse, just outside of Liverpool.

Aintree has a capacity of 75,000. In total, around 150,000 racegoers attend the Grand National meeting over the three days of horse racing action.

What is the Grand National prize money?

The total prize fund for the Grand National is £1,000,000 and it breaks down as follows.

Grand National Position

Grand National Prize Money

First place

£500,000

Second place 

£200,000

Third place

£100,000

Fourth place

£65,000

Fifth place

£40,000

Sixth place

£30,000

Seventh place 

£20,000

Eighth place 

£15,000

Ninth place

£10,000

Tenth place

£5,000

How long is the Grand National course?

The Grand National is run over a distance of 4m2f.

This is achieved by the horses running almost two circuits of the Aintree course. It is a triangular-shaped track, of which one circuit is just over 2m2f long.

How much time does it take for the Grand National race to be run?

The average winning time of the Grand National is 9 minutes and 10 seconds.

Mr Frisk recorded the fastest ever winning time in 1990 at 8 minutes and 47.80 seconds. This record remains intact despite the fact that the Grand National has been 342 yards shorter since 2013.

How many jumps are there in the Grand National?

There are 30 fences for horses to jump over the course of the Grand National race.

Over the years changes have been made to the fences to make them safer for jockeys and horses alike. The solid cores to fences that once existed have been removed, allowing horses to brush through them in an easier fashion.

There are a number of famous Grand National fences that are considered to be the most challenging to navigate.

Beechers Brook is the 6th fence and then the 22nd. Though not the biggest fence of the race, it is a difficult one, as the landing area is around five to ten inches lower than from where the horse takes off, on the other side of the fence.

The largest fence is The Chair. It is 5ft 2" tall and has a 6ft wide ditch in front of it. This fence is the opposite of Beechers Brook in that the landing area is six inches higher than the take off point. The Chair is the 15th fence and is one of only two jumps that is only navigated once, with the other being the 16h fence - The Water Jump.

Legendary Grand National winner Foinavon gives its name to the 7th and 23rd jump. The Foinavon Fence is famous due to the events of the 1967 Grand National, when there was a mass pile up of horses at the race's smallest fence and the only horse to successfully emerge was Foinavon, who jockey John Buckingham rode to victory.

One of the most challenging jumps is The Canal Turn. It is 5ft tall and horses have to make a 90-degree turn after landing.

Who has won the Grand National in past years?

In order to predict the winner of the Grand National in 2025, it can be helpful to look at past results.

Here are the details of the last ten winners of the Grand National, dating back to 2014, as there was no race in 2020 due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Year

Horse

Age

Handicap (st-lb)

Jockey

Trainer

SP

2024

I Am Maximus

8

11-06

Paul Townend

Willie Mullins

7/18.00 JF

2023

Corach Rambler

9

10-05

Derek Fox

Lucinda Russell

8/19.00 F

2022

Noble Yeats

7

10-10

Sam Waley-Cohen

Emmet Mullins

50/151.00

2021

Minella Times

8

10-03

Rachael Blackmore

Henry de Bromhead

11/112.00

2019

Tiger Roll

9

11-05

Davy Russell

Gordon Elliott

4/15.00 F

2018

Tiger Roll

8

10-13

Davy Russell

Gordon Elliott

10/111.00

2017

One For Arthur

8

10-11

Derek Fox

Lucinda Russell

14/115.00

2016

Rule The World 

9

10-07

David Mullins 

Mouse Morris

33/134.00

2015

Many Clouds

8

11-09

Leighton Aspell

Oliver Sherwood

25/126.00

2014

Pineau de Re

11

10-06

Leighton Aspell

Richard Newland

25/126.00

Grand National stats from the last ten years

Here are some observations from studying the last ten years of Grand National winners.

  • The favourite has won on three occasions, which includes the two most recent races.

  • The shortest price winner was Tiger Roll at 4/1 in 2019.

  • The biggest Grand National odds of a winner came in 2022 when Noble Yeats won.

  • The average price of a Grand National winner over the last ten years is 18.7/1.

  • Tiger Roll is the only horse to have won the Grand National twice, claiming victory in 2018 and 2019.

  • Three jockeys enjoyed two wins, with Leighton Aspell winning in 2014 and 2015, Davy Russell riding to victory in 2018 and 2019, and Derek Fox winning in 2017 and 2023.

  • Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Grand National in 2021.

  • Gordon Elliott in 2018 and 2019 and Lucinda Russell in 2017 and 2023, are the only two trainers over this period to have won the Grand National twice.

  • The average age of a Grand National winning horse has been 8.5 years.

  • The average weight of a Grand National winning horse has been 10-8.

  • Six of the last ten winners have been Irish-trained, which is a growing trend considering that only 20 Irish-trained horses have won the Grand National in total since 1900.

Where can I watch the Grand National? Grand National tickets and Grand National TV information

Tickets for the Grand National are still available. Grand National Day tickets start at £85, while for the previous two days of the Festival you can gain entry for £31.50.

The 2025 Grand National will be televised on ITV1. In addition, you can find it broadcast on ITV Racing and Racing TV, while ITV Hub will bring Grand National streaming to viewers.

What are the Grand National odds?

Below are the current 2025 Grand National antepost odds from the Betfair sportsbook.

All of these horses can be backed with Non Runner No Bet, with Each Way terms of 1/5 odds for five places.

Horse

Grand National Odds

Iroko

7/18.00

Intense Raffles

15/28.50

Stumptown

8/19.00

I Am Maximus

9/110.00

Hewick

10/111.00

Perceval Legallois

12/113.00

Vanillier

12/113.00

Hyland

20/121.00

Nick Rockett

20/121.00

Minella Cocooner

20/121.00

Meetingofthewaters

20/121.00

Kandoo Kid

20/121.00

Senior Chief

25/126.00

Grangeclare West

25/126.00

Three Card Brag

25/126.00

Beauport

25/126.00

Monbeg Genius

28/129.00

Minella Indo

33/134.00

Mr Vango

33/134.00

Bravemansgame

40/141.00

Yeah Man

50/151.00

Coko Beach

66/167.00

Desertmore House

66/167.00

Malina Girl

66/167.00

Roi Mage

66/167.00

King Turgeon

66/167.00

Appreciate It

66/167.00

Threeunderthrufive

66/167.00

Twig

66/167.00

Shakem Uparry

66/167.00

Quick Wave

66/167.00

Broadway Boy

66/167.00

Chemical Energy

66/167.00

Stay Away Fay

66/167.00

Mister Coffey

66/167.00

Capodanno

66/167.00

Macdermott

66/167.00

Surrey Quest

66/167.00

Conflated

66/167.00

Idas Boy

66/167.00

Chantry House

66/167.00

Favori De Champdou

80/181.00

Horantzau Dairy

100/1101.00

Stuzzikini

100/1101.00

Minella Drama

100/1101.00

Mr Incredible

100/1101.00

Duffle Coat

100/1101.00

Richmond Lake

100/1101.00

Famous Bridge

100/1101.00

Escaria Ten

100/1101.00

Fontaine Collonges

100/1101.00

Cruz Control

100/1101.00

Fil Dor

100/1101.00

Velvet Elvis

100/1101.00

Apple Away

125/1126.00

Hitman

125/1126.00

Celebre Dallen

125/1126.00

Pats Fancy

125/1126.00

La Renommee

125/1126.00

Fantastic Lady

125/1126.00

Busselton

125/1126.00

Royale Pagaille

125/1126.00

Where It All Began

125/1126.00

Spanish Harlem

150/1151.00

How many horses are allowed in the Grand National?

A maximum of 34 horses are allowed to run in the Grand National.

Until 2023 the maximum size of the field was 40 horses, but that was reduced to make the race safer for horses and jockeys.

As you will have seen, there are more than 34 horses listed in the Grand National betting chart above. That is because we will not know the confirmed field until 48 hours before the National takes place.

What is Non Runner No Bet in Grand National Betting?

You can bet on the Grand National months before the race takes place and without any confirmation that the horse that you're backing, will actually run.

If the horse you bet on turns out to be a non-runner, the Non Runner No Bet promise ensures that you receive your full stake back in cash.

Not every bookmaker has this offer, which means you are taking an extra gamble if you place an early bet on the Grand National.

The Betfair Grand National NRNB guarantee enables you to place bets on the race as early as you want, safe in the knowledge that the worst that can happen is that you will receive your money back.

Who is favourite to win the Grand National?

Iroko is the favourite to win the Grand National in 2025 at odds of 7/18.00.

In the post-war era the favourite has only won the race twelve times (1950, 1960, 1973, 1982, 1996, 1998, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2019, 2023 and 2024).

With three favourites winning over the last five years, we can perhaps surmise that this is a growing trend. In each of the years since the number of runners was reduced to 34 in 2023, the Grand National favourite has won the race.

Grand National betting favourites analysed

Let's take a look at the top five in the Grand National betting for the 2025 race.

Iroko - 7/18.00 favourite

Trained by the duo of Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, Iroko is aiming to be the third consecutive favourite to win the Grand National. Recently won the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival and looks good for the gruelling distance.

Recommended Bet

Back Iroko to win the Grand National

SBK7/1

Intense Raffles - 15/28.50 second favourite

Tom Gibney trains this grey who came over from France last year. Intense Raffles won the Irish Grand National in 2024 and looks capable of etching its name in the Aintree history books. Only three greys have ever won the race, The Lamb in 1868 and 1871, Nicolaus Silver in 1961 and Neptune Collonges in 2012.

Recommended Bet

Back Intense Raffles to win the Grand National

SBK15/2

Stumptown - 8/19.00 third favourite

This Gavin Cromwell-trained horse has won on its last four outings. This includes the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham earlier this year when Stumptown proved to be a worthy favourite.

Recommended Bet

Back Stumptown to win the Grand National

SBK8/1

I Am Maximus - 9/110.00 fourth favourite

Last year's winner is the fourth in the betting. Won the Grand National comfortably last year and now Willie Mullins will be aiming for I Am Maximus to become the first horse to win successive Nationals since Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019.

Recommended Bet

Back I Am Maximus to win the Grand National

SBK9/1

Hewick - 10/111.00 fifth favourite

Shark Hanlon trains Hewick who enjoyed a recent win at Thurles. Fell at the Gold Cup in 2023, but now rated as one of the favourites for the most challenging National Hunt race of all.

Recommended Bet

Back Hewick to win the Grand National

SBK10/1

Grand National betting offers and specials at Betfair

Check in closer to the event for our range of Grand National offers, promotions and specials..

From Grand National free bets to boosted odds and special bets involving jockeys and trainers, we will have you covered at Betfair.

Now read more Grand National previews here

