Grand National Tips 2025: Katie Midwinter's runner-by-runner guide and 1-2-3-4-5 prediction for the big one

1. I Am Maximus ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Reigning champion I Am Maximus, who won the race from a mark of 159 last year, must defy an 8lb rise if he is to successfully defend his crown in the Grand National.

In 2024, the Willie Mullins-trained gelding won going away from two gallant veterans in Delta Work and Minella Indo, impressively staying on strongly and appearing to have plenty left in reserve. The rise in the weights may not be enough to hamper his chances, however, and he is bidding to become the first horse since Red Rum in 1974 to land the prestigious prize from top weight.

Last year, I Am Maximus came into the race on the back of an impressive victory over Vanillier in the Bobbyjo Chase, having been seen behind Galopin Des Champs in Grade One company in his two previous outings, but he hasn't enjoyed such a favourable preparation this time around. He missed his assignment at Fairyhouse due to a 'non respiratory infection', therefore has been absent since the beginning of February, when eighth in the Irish Gold Cup.

Although his preparation this year may not have been ideal, I Am Maximus remains the one to beat as he has winning form in the race. He has proven his stamina and has plenty of experience, having also landed the Irish Grand National from a mark of 149 in 2023 and, whilst he faces a tougher task this time around, there is still plenty to like about his chances of retaining his title.

If any horse is to emulate Red Rum's weight-carrying achievement, this Aintree hero has the right profile to do so.

2. Royale Pagaille ⭐ ⭐

Likeable veteran Royale Pagaille brings plenty of class into the race but the recent dry spell is a huge cause for concern as he thrives in softer conditions. He has never won on ground better than soft and has never been tried on drier ground than good to soft, therefore any description with 'good' included would be a negative.

The 11-year-old is a strong stayer over three miles, but was unable to make any impression from top weight in the trial at Haydock, a venue at which he usually excels having won the past two renewals of the Betfair Chase, both of those successes in more testing conditions than he will encounter here.

A tough and hardy type, Royale Pagaille possesses plenty of talent and perhaps he could be versatile enough to cope with conditions and use his stamina to good use in this new challenge. Whilst this test in current conditions, considering recent weather, is unlikely to suit, he certainly has the class angle covered, and has plenty of experience in his favour, too, but there's little evidence to suggest he'll be seen to best effect here.

3. Nick Rockett ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

A Grade Two winner as a novice hurdler, Nick Rockett has been steadily progressive as a staying chaser and did well when fourth to Corbetts Cross on chasing debut last term. A couple of good efforts followed that first outing over fences and he was sent off as 4/15.00 favourite for the Irish Grand National on only his fourth chasing start, when managing a seventh-place finish, thirty-lengths behind winner Intense Raffles on heavy ground.

In his following run at Sandown, the Willie Mullins-trained gelding was a good third in a competitive handicap behind stablemate Minella Cocooner, before finishing fourth at Leopardstown to Perceveal Legallois on his first run following a break. That was from a mark of 150 with 7lb claimer Sean Cleary-Farrell in the saddle, and he was able to improve on the effort with success in the Thyestes from a 2lb higher mark.

When last seen, Nick Rockett beat Intense Raffles to land the Bobbyjo Chase but is much worse off at the weights with his reopposing rival here. Despite this, the progressive eight-year-old has been improving throughout the season and there could be even more to come from him. He appears the type that should enjoy this step up in distance and the sounder conditions should pose no issue, however, his mark of 163 could be stiff enough and he may be vulnerable to a better handicapped contender.

4. Grangeclare West ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Classy contender Grangeclare West, who fetched £430,000 after winning a point-to-point, made a successful start under Rules when beating Salvador Ziggy convincingly in a bumper, before inflicting a 13-length defeat upon Firm Footings on hurdling debut.

The son of Presenting appeared the type who would likely improve for the introduction to a fence and he was able to beat the likes of Heart Wood, Corbetts Cross, and Flooring Porter in his first two starts over the larger obstacles before missing his Dublin Racing Festival assignment last season due to being cast in box, subsequently given a 331-day break.

Although he was pulled up on his reappearance in the John Durkan when attempting to make all, it was a run worth forgiving considering the tactics were unlikely to suit following an absence and he was seen to much better effect when upped in trip in the Irish Gold Cup on his penultimate start. He finished a staying on second to Galopin Des Champs at odds of 66/167.00 that day, proving he retains plenty of ability when beating the likes of subsequent Cheltenham Festival Grade One winners Fact To File and Inothewayurthinkin.

When last seen at Navan, Grangeclare West was disappointing and he may not be the most reliable type currently having suffered an interrupted career so far. However, the nine-year-old has plenty of talent and is difficult to completely rule out. If he takes to this new discipline and stays the extra distance, he could well be a force to be reckoned with from a mark of 163.

5. Hewick ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Famously bought for a mere €850 as a two-year-old, Hewick has been a stalwart for his yard, achieving plenty of success, most notably a King George VI prize last season. He was outpaced on that occasion but powered home to beat Bravemansgame and Allaho to Grade One glory, demonstrating his strong staying capabilities.

Whilst he may be small in stature, he has plenty of heart and has proven his staying credentials over 3m5f when landing the bet365 Gold Cup in 2022. This challenge should suit and his size could be an advantage to some extent considering Tiger Roll, who was of similar build, was a specialist over these fences, able to brush through the birch, conserving energy throughout the race.

Conditions are certainly in Hewick's favour, too, and he brings plenty of Grade One form into the race having finished third in the Punchestown Gold Cup, second in the French Champion Hurdle, the Grande Course de Haies d'Auteuil, and when narrowly beaten by Envoi Allen at Down Royal earlier this season.

Unexposed in handicaps recently, a mark of 162 appears workable considering the top class form he brings into the race, and, with ground conditions likely to suit, this high achiever could add another huge prize to his list of honours.

6. Minella Indo ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Former Cheltenham Gold Cup champion Minella Indo has taken well to this new discipline and finished an excellent third in this race last year, eight-lengths behind the winner from a mark of 159 at odds of 28/129.00, having previously shown promise on his first start over cross country fences at Prestbury Park.

In the 2024 renewal at Aintree, the Henry de Bromhead-trained veteran stayed on well to the line but lacked the finishing kick displayed by I Am Maximus. From a 1lb lower mark this time around, the 12-year-old holds strong each-way claims once again.

The fact he has proven form in the race is a huge positive and he clearly stays the trip well enough to hold placed claims at the least. The better ground conditions are also likely to be in his favour and, whilst he may find it tough to win against plenty of talented younger rivals, Minella Indo is one to consider for a top yard.

7. Appreciate It ⭐ ⭐

Eleven-year-old Appreciate It possessed a great level of ability as a youngster and has enjoyed some fantastic days for his connections, most notably when winning the Supreme Novices' Hurdle by twenty-four-lengths in 2021.

Following his exceptional Cheltenham Festival success, the son of Jeremy was absent for a year before making his return in the Champion Hurdle, failing to land a blow on eventual winner Honeysuckle and finishing sixth of the field. After another break, the Closutton representative was sent chasing and made a successful start winning twice before finishing third to El Fabiolo in the Irish Arkle.

Since then, Appreciate It has made the frame on a number of occasions but has failed to reach the heights of his novice hurdling campaign. On his latest effort in Grade Two company at Thurles, Appreciate It recorded his first success in two years over the 2m5f trip, beating stablemate Classic Getaway.

That intermediate distance has appeared his optimum and he is a questionable stayer over this extreme trip despite being a point winner. All of his wins under Rules have been over 2m5f or shorter, and although he did finish with credit in second over an extended three miles at Punchestown as a novice chaser, he hasn't been able to pose a threat over a similar distance since.

Whilst Appreciate It is a classy type, this doesn't appear to be a race that will suit and he is likely past his peak now at the age of eleven, making him an unlikely winner.

8. Minella Cocooner ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

This Flemensfirth gelding narrowly beat Annual Invictus to land the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on Jump Finale Day last season, staying on well over the extended 3m4f trip in good ground. He had previously finished a four-length third to Intense Raffles in the Irish Grand National earlier that month, defying odds of 20/121.00 to make the frame in the heavy conditions at Fairyhouse.

With proven stamina over marathon distances, this new challenge could suit this nine-year-old well. He's versatile in regards to the ground, has shown plenty of class previously in his career when winning a Grade One over hurdles, and has the right profile to make him one for the shortlist in this competitive contest.

This season, his form has left a lot to be desired, however, he was seen to best effect during the spring last year, and could be ready to peak at the same time once again. A slight concern is a mark of 157, which is 9lb higher than when placing in the Irish equivalent, and 6lb higher than when landing his previous success.

Whilst Minella Cocooner may be open to further progression, now a year older than in both of the aforementioned contests, he could find other rivals better handicapped. He warrants consideration based on his proven form in big field staying handicaps, but may find it tougher at the weights than in previous handicap appearances.

Jonathan Burke takes the ride.

9. Conflated ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Experienced veteran Conflated, who has amassed over £500,000 in prize money throughout his career to date, boasts a number of Grade One prizes on his record, including when beating Minella Indo by six-and-a-half-lengths in the 2022 Irish Gold Cup. He has also placed twice in Grade One company at the Cheltenham Festival, when third to Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and when behind Protektorat in last year's Ryanair Chase.

A classy individual, Conflated catches the eye at the weights from a mark of 157 considering he was once rated as highly as 168. Despite this, his current run of form raises cause for concern, as he has been well beaten in all of his races this season after unseating at the first fence on his Punchestown reappearance.

Another issue is his jumping frailties. Whilst he's often fluent over his fences when on a going day, he has the tendency to make a mistake, which has seen him unseat his rider on three occasions in the past couple of seasons.

It's worth noting he has run well at Aintree twice in the past three years on the Mildmay Course, finishing a length second to Clan Des Obeaux in the Bowl in 2022, and staying on well over a shorter trip to pose a threat to Jonbon in last year's Melling Chase. Whilst he lined up in both of the aformentioned races in much better form than currently, he has proven he can compete against top class Grade One chasers as recent as twelve months ago.

Should he return to the force of old and enjoy this new challenge on only his second start over cross country fences, Conflated has the class to put in a bold effort. The extra distance is an unknown, but he has enough proven form over three miles to suggest it could be worth a try.

At the prices, Conflated represents value considering last season's form and although he may be regressing now as an eleven-year-old, it's plausible he could reignite the spark on his return to Aintree, and it would be no surprise to see him make the frame.

10. Stumptown ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

A progressive stayer who appears to still be improving, Stumptown was a convincing winner of the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival when last seen. The Gavin Cromwell-trained contender will run from the same mark of 157 here, putting him in with excellent claims at he bids to remain unbeaten in four starts this term.

Earlier in the season, he made a winning start over the banks at Punchestown, having previously won at the Punchestown Festival, before beating Mister Coffey on the cross country course at Cheltenham in December. He was able to defy an 8lb rise to justify 5/23.50 favouritism on his return to Prestbury Park in March when equipped with first-time cheekpieces, and he appears to pose the biggest threat to defending champion I Am Maximus in this race.

Well treated at the weights, representing a yard in tremendous form this term, with a progressive profile and proven stamina, there is little reason to oppose Stumptown on current form. He has taken a liking to this new discipline, has already had plenty of practice over this style of fence, and has been improving with each run this term.

With plenty of positives in his favour, Stumptown is a leading contender and tops the shortlist.

11. Hitman ⭐

Trained by Paul Nicholls, Hitman has finished second in each of his three runs this term, including twice in Grade Two company behind Minella Drama and Djelo, respectively.

The nine-year-old will run from a mark of 156 here, the same rating as when he finished a distant ninth to Ga Law in a competitive Cheltenham handicap last term when partnered by 5lb claiming Freddie Gingell. He was able to finish within four-and-a-quarter-lengths to the talented Shishkin in the Denman Chase on his subsequent start, but was again well beaten when featuring in the Ryanair Chase.

On form shown, Hitman has plenty to find to match up to some of his rivals in this field, and he is yet to prove his stamina credentials. He did stay on towards the line when second for the third year running in the aforementioned Newbury Grade Two on his latest start, finishing six-and-a-half-lengths ahead of stablemate Bravemansgame when equipped with his usual cheekpieces, but more is required.

Whilst he's yet to be fully exposed in handicap company, and could be capable of showing further improvement now upped in distance, although this is no guarantee on pedigree, Hitman doesn't appear well handicapped and will do well to make the frame.

12. Beauport ⭐ ⭐

A proven stayer over the trip, Beauport was an impressive winner of last year's Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter, beating Mr Incredible when sent off at odds of 18/119.00 in the 4m2f contest in heavy ground.

That victory came from a mark of 140 and, although he's 16lb higher on this occasion, he has been able to place at both Grade One and Grade Two level over hurdles this term following a 31-length success on his reappearance at Ascot, and appears in the form of his life. He was pulled up twice last term, however, when reported to have never been travelling in the Classic Chase at Warwick before having his excuses having been struck into when competing in the Scottish Grand National.

His stamina capabilities should hold him in good stead here when others begin to falter late on, but he is another who doesn't jump out as being particularly well handicapped. An each-way contender, Beauport's main advantage is his staying capabilities. He could run a big race at a price, but may be outclassed in the finish.

13. Bravemansgame ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Bravemansgame was rated as highly as 172 earlier in his career having enjoyed a fine couple of seasons which included winning the King George VI Chase before finishing a seven-length second to Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup and achieving third in the Punchestown Gold Cup. Considering the ability he was displaying at that point in his career, it's surprising he is winless since his Kempton Grade One on Boxing Day in 2022, and he has appeared regressive over the past year, failing to travel with the same zest or jump as fluently as in previous years.

Once an exceptional chaser, there were few better in jumping a fence than Bravemansgame at that time. He was incredibly efficient over his fences, rarely making an error, showing plenty of class and a huge amount of talent. He has dropped a total of 17lb since finishing second to Royale Pagaille in the 2023 Betfair Chase, however, and is far from the force of old with wind surgery, cheekpieces, blinkers and the application of a tongue-tie all failing to reignite the spark in the gelding.

The ten-year-old was far from disgraced on his reappearance this season when second in the Grade Two Charlie Hall Chase, but was still below the level he had shown in the past. He does come into this race completely unexposed in handicaps, and would almost certainly make appeal in a regular handicap chase from his current rating.

This is a real test of stamina, however, and he's yet to fully convince on his staying credentials over further than three miles. It's plausible the more sedate pace could allow him to return to travelling better into the race, and this is a different assignment to the Grade One contests he is used to running in.

Bravemansgame has enough class to be a standout contender from a rating of 155 and is a tempting each-way proposition at the prices with conditions in his favour, should he find more luck down the handicap route, however, he has too many frailties currently to be convinced on his chances of winning.

14. Chantry House ⭐ ⭐

Chantry House was purchased for £295,000 following a point-to-point win back in 2018, having previously unseated when leading in a point won by Monkfish earlier that year. He beat Edwardstone in a bumper on debut, then went on to finish third in the Supreme behind Shishkin the following year before being sent chasing, winning the Grade One Mildmay by thirty-two-lengths as a novice chaser.

Since winning the Cotswold Chase in 2022, Chantry House has spent plenty of time off track, and wasn't at his best throughout last season. Despite this, he was able to finish a creditable fifth to Maxxum in a Listed handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival when sent off at odds of 16/117.00 and provided a small surprise to beat Our Power at Cheltenham on New Year's Day this term.

Although he was well beaten by L'Homme Presse when attempting to regain his crown in the Cotswold Chase on his latest start, he proved on his penultimate outing that he still retains ability now at the age of 11 and he's rated only 5lb higher for that success. Stamina is a query over further than an extended 3m1f, and his mark may be high enough against plenty of progressive youngsters in this field, however, he does possess class and if he stays the extra distance, he could be capable of making the frame at a price.

15. Threeunderthrufive ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Ditcheat representative Threeunderthrufivehas been running consistently well in staying handicaps bar a below par effort at Sandown last term.

In 2023, the son of Shantou finished fourth behind Kitty's Light in the Scottish Grand National from a mark of 147, having previously finished sixth in the Classic Chase at Warwick that term. That was his first season in open company, having won four of six starts as a novice chaser, and he has gone on to place in the Badger Beer and Ascot Silver Cup since, as well as the Swinley Chase this term, a race he won last season.

His latest effort in second at Ascot, when beaten a nose by Victtorino, was from a mark of 153, the rating from which he will line up at Aintree. It's a workable mark, only 1lb higher than his last success, and he is a proven stayer who will enjoy the likely sounder conditions on track.

A likeable type, Threeunderthrufive has the ability to put in a big performance at a generous price.

16. Perceval Legallois ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Another representitive from a strong Gavin Cromwell team, Perceval Legallois comes into this race on the back of two impressive wins in competitive handicaps at Leopardstown over both fences and hurdles, respectively, and in varied ground conditions.

The eight-year-old had threatened to land a big pot and was able to finish second at the Punchestown Festival when sent off as 4/15.00 joint-favourite, having fallen late on when in contention at the Dublin Racing Festival on his previous start, but was beaten into eighth when a 7/24.50 chance at the Galway Festival, and again a beaten favourite when sixth to a dominant Flooring Porter in the Kerry National.

Steadily progressive, he has been improving all of the time for an in-form operation and is bidding for a third successive victory this season in the most valuable handicap of all. Now 11lb higher than his previous chasing success, the rise in the weights may not hamper his progression as he was a convincing winner that day when beating twenty six rivals in comfortable fashion.

Appearing the type to be suited by a further step up in trip, Perceval Legallois is another leading contender for the Gold Cup winning trainer. If he can continue his progression, he could be a major player having already proven his credentials in tough staying handicaps.

17. Kandoo Kid ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Lightly raced for his age, nine-year-old Kandoo Kid is another with a steadily progressive profile coming into this contest.

Last season, he finished third in the Topham from a rating of 142 during his novice season, which followed a second-placed effort behind Heltenham in the Greatwood. This term, he recorded success over Broadway Boy when upped to 3m2f at Newbury on his reappearance, before finishing a staying on eighth over two-and-a-half-miles at the same venue on his latest start.

Yet to reach the ceiling of his ability, a mark of 152 could be within his capabilities, only 7lb higher than when successful on his penultimate start. This will be only his third start of the season and he's likely to have been trained to peak for this assignment.

There is plenty to like about Kandoo Kid, who has proven his staying credentials over three-and-a-quarter-miles and appears the type likely to stay further. He has gained plenty of valuable experience in recent seasons but is still yet to be fully exposed and it's plausible there could be further improvement to come from him.

18. Iroko ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

This has been the plan for a while for seven-year-old Iroko, who has been relatively quietly campaigned this term and should be ready to peak in his target race.

The Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero-trained gelding won the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival two years ago before finishing third in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree. The son of Cokoriko then went on to make a successful chasing debut at Warwick, before placing second to subsequent Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin on his return to Aintree in the Mildmay Novices' Chase last year.

Based on that effort, Iroko makes plenty of appeal from a mark of 152, particularly considering the winner that day is now rated 175 after dethroning Galopin Des Champs at Prestbury Park, and third-placed Heart Wood has since achieved a mark of 160 following a Listed success over Corbetts Cross and two second-placed efforts in Grade One company.

There should be plenty of further progression to come from him, too, on only his eighth chase start. He has proven his staying credentials over 3m1f and although he has stamina to prove over further, he is unexposed over a marathon trip but has shaped as though a step up in distance will suit.

19. Intense Raffles ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Eyecatching grey Intense Raffles enjoyed a perfect preparation for his Aintree assignment when narrowly beaten by Nick Rockett at Fairyhouse on his latest start, giving 3lb away to the eventual winner from whom he'll receive 12lb here. Whilst the 15lb swing in the weights doesn't guarantee a reversal in form, there was little to separate them in their previous meeting which makes Intense Raffles a more attractive proposition on this occasion.

The Irish Grand National winner is 11lb higher than when victorious over Any Second Now, twice placed in Aintree's showpiece, in that 3m5f contest on heavy ground, and will face completely different conditions on his first trip to the UK. Whilst the Thomas Gibney-trained gelding has little stamina queries, the ground is a concern.

All of his runs to date, bar a debut effort over an extended mile-and-a-half at Argentan, have been on ground described as soft, very soft or heavy. He seems to thrive in testing conditions, as his rounded knee action would suggest, and this different test isn't guaranteed to suit.

Holding leading claims on form and at the weights, Intense Raffles is a horse who warrants serious consideration in the Grand National, but the ground may be against him.

20. Senior Chief ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Point winner Senior Chief, who finished third to Meetingofthewaters in a Boulta point-to-point in his first ever race, makes his seventh start over fences having shaped with promise over the larger obstacles so far.

Purchased for only £10,000 as a three-year-old, the son of Gentlewave has amassed over £90,000 in prize money in 12 runs under Rules to date and remains open to further progression having yet to be fully exposed in handicap company over fences. A third to Gaelic Warrior on chasing debut was followed by a second to Minella Cocooner at Navan, before he landed a first chasing success when beating Duffle Coat at odds of 2/91.22 at Punchestown.

Pulled up in the Irish Grand National last year, Senior Chief was weakening turning for home in the stamina zapping race, perhaps finding the testing condtions too much over the marathon trip. He had previously won over 2m7f in heavy ground, but his best performance since came on ground described as good when beating stablemate The Short Go at Cheltenham in October.

In his following start, Senior Chief was a staying on sixth behind Kandoo Kid at Newbury, before finishing ninth over hurdles on his latest start in February. A rating of 151 is 9lb above his last winning mark, but he's another in the field whose limitations are yet to be exposed.

The rise in the weights may not be enough to deter his progress and, although he was pulled up in his only attempt at a trip in excess of 3m2f, these conditions will be a complete contrast to the ground that day at Fairyhouse, which will likely be in his favour based on his successful performance at Cheltenham this season.

21. Idas Boy ⭐ ⭐

Representing a trainer who has only ever saddled one runner in the National previously, new recruit Idas Boy makes his second start for Richard Phillips having left the Noel Meade operation for whom he landed the Listed Kilbeggan Midlands National last summer from a rating of 146.

A surprise winner at odds of 40/141.00 that day under 5lb claimer Conor Stone-Walsh, Idas Boy beat Amirite by three-lengths to prevail and was subsequently sold for 60,000gns to his new connections. He was previously acquired for £155,000 as a five-year-old and displayed some ability earlier in his career including when second to Gerri Colombe as a novice hurdler, and when narrowly beaten by El Barra in a Cork Grade Three over fences.

Now an 11-year-old making only his 11th start over the larger obstacles, Idas Boy is a lightly raced contender who has proven his stamina over an extended 3m1f trip. His rating of 151 doesn't make his task impossible, however, he doesn't appear necessarily well treated at the weights at his current age, and has fallen a couple of times previously in big field handicaps.

A likely outsider, he could well outrun his huge odds if enjoying a nice trip around the course at Aintree but would have to provide another big shock if he was to cross the finishing line in front.

22. Fil Dor ⭐ ⭐

Doctor Dino gelding Fil Dor shaped with plenty of promise as a young hurdler, winning a Grade Two and a Grade Three during his first campaign in Ireland, while also finishing second on three occasions behind Vauban in Grade One company, including in the Triumph Hurdle.

Since going chasing, the Gordon Elliott-trained gelding has achieved Listed success in a modest event when facing one rival at Thurles, winning at odds of 1/40, but has also placed in Graded company behind the likes of Dinoblue, El Fabiolo, and Saint Sam, respectively.

Yet to prove his stamina credentials, the seven-year-old does possess class and has the scope for further improvement, however, he doesn't stick out as the most suited to a race of this nature. All of his wins to date, bar the match against Hazelhatch Lady, have come over two miles up to 2m1f, and this is an extreme step up in trip.

Fil Dor is out of a half-sister to Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard in La Turbale, and is a brother to Listed winning Flat filly Style Icon, as well as a half-brother to Listed winning chaser Le Lude. He clearly has a classy pedigree and profile and he's unexposed in handicaps over fences, therefore cannot be completely ruled out, but has plenty to do to justify his price tag of €620,000 and lacks experience in big fields, too, which is a negative.

23. Broadway Boy ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Likeable Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained gelding Broadway Boy has put in a couple of creditable efforts this term behind reopposing rivals in Senior Chief and Kandoo Kid, respectively, but is winless since his success at Cheltenham last season when beating Threeunderthrufive by a length-and-a-quarter.

The progressive gelding showed great potential as a novice chaser, finishing second to Flooring Porter on only his second start over fences, having recorded a nine-and-a-half-length success on chasing debut before beating stablemate Weveallbeencaught by 20-lengths in Listed company at Prestbury Park. He has since been able to hold his own in open handicaps, but has lacked consistency, putting in a few below par efforts, including when last seen in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival.

Having not had the best of preparations in previous races coming into this race, Broadway Boy is a less enticing proposition than he may have been earlier in this current campaign, however, he is a tough horse with a good attitude and if he can get into a nice jumping rhythm, he can outrun his odds should he stay this extra distance.

24. Coko Beach ⭐ ⭐

Tough ten-year-old Coko Beach has plenty of previous experience over the Grand National fences and in Cross Country races at both Punchestown and Cheltenham.

In 2022, the grey finished eighth behind Noble Yeats at odds of 50/151.00 from a mark of 150, having lost a shoe, but was pulled up from a 5lb higher rating the following year. He finished second to Chambard in the Becher Chase last season, before returning to the track in April when eleventh behind I Am Maximus, improving his proximity to the winner but failing to achieve a higher finishing position than two years prior.

Since then, the son of Cokoriko has finished third at Punchestown before being well beaten by the likes of Stumptown, Nick Rockett and Vanillier, on respective occasions, throughout this term.

On current form, Coko Beach appears up against it from a mark of 150 once again, now three years older than when making his first appearance in the race. Softer ground would likely be in his favour, too, but he is unlikely to encounter his desired conditions and faces an extremely tough task at the weights.

Whilst his prior experience in the race could allow him to put in another good effort, it's likely he'll be running for a placed finish at best from a stiff mark.

25. Stay Away Fay ⭐

Lightly-raced Stay Away Fay makes only his 12th start under Rules for Paul Nicholls in this contest. A six-length point winner over Monty's Star, the son of Shantou was subsequently purchased for £305,000 and prevailed in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival during his debut season.

He also finished second to Maximilian in the Grade Two River Don at Doncaster and fourth to Apple Away in the Grade One Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree. After winning in both of his first two outings over fences, including in a Sandown Grade Two, Stay Away Fay finished a respectable third in the Cotswold Chase behind Capodanno last season but has since been disappointing.

On his following start, he was pulled up in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham when found to have an unsatisfactory scope post-race, and was reported to have been found with a respiratory issue when again pulled up in the Scottish Grand National.

Having been purchased for £325,000 by his current owners during the summer, Stay Away Fay was given wind surgery but was pulled up again on his return over hurdles at Wincanton, and could only manage a distant 11th when behind Myretown in the Ultima on his latest start.

Whilst it's understandable he likely needed time to recover from his issues last spring, and if he is able to return to the force of old he could outrun his odds, his recent form figures raise serious cause for concern. This is a highly competitive contest and it's difficult to envisage a scenario in which he emerges as best of the field with the preparation he's had and the form he's been in over the past year.

26. Meetingofthewaters ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Point winner Meetingofthewaters showed some potential for Eugene O'Sullivan in points, bumpers and over hurdles before coming into his own over fences under Rules when switching yards to be trained at Closutton.

The Willie Mullins-trained gelding won on his third chasing start at Cork before running out a convincing winner of a competitive Listed chase at Leopardstown for which he was subsequently given a 15lb rise. He unseated at the first fence in his following start at the Dublin Racing Festival, before placing in the Ultima from a mark of 147, and performed with credit when seventh in last year's Grand National.

Appearing to lack the stamina to compete for the major honours on that occasion, he is a year older now and could have more to give in the race as an eight-year-old. Whilst he hasn't been at his best this term, his mark has gone up only 1lb which puts him in with a good chance of at least replicating his effort from 12 months ago.

27. Monbeg Genius ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Nine-year-old Shantou gelding Monbeg Genius brings some eyecatching pieces of form into the race including a third behind subsequent Grand National winner Corach Rambler in the Ultima two years ago and a third to Datsalrightgino at Newbury the following season.

This term, the Jonjo and AJ O'Neill-trained gelding finished second to Fontaine Collonges on reappearance at Haydock before achieving a fourth-placed position behind Val Dancer in the Welsh Grand National from a mark of 144. Dropped 2lb for that effort, Monbeg Genius went on to beat Richmond Lake by five-lengths on his subsequent start at Uttoxeter from 142, and is now 5lb higher.

From a mark of 147, Monbeg Genius can be competitive, as he has shown in the past, and he has proven his stamina credentials by making the frame at Chepstow on his penultimate start, in a race which can prove gruelling. If the ground is on the quicker side, that would be a concern for the nine-year-old, however, soft will most likely be included in the going description, which shouldn't pose a problem.

At the weights, Monbeg Genius isn't ruled out as he appears quite nicely treated on the pick of his form. Whilst he is another who may find a couple of rivals too classy in the finish, it would be no surprise to see him make the frame at a price.

28. Vanillier ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Ten-year-old gelding Vanillier comes into this race on the back of a creditable third to Stumptown in the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in which he stayed on well having almost taken the wrong course early on, losing his prominent position.

That effort followed an 18-length defeat of Coko Beach over the banks at Punchestown, when the Gavin Cromwell-trained contender justified 9/43.25 favouritism in first-time blinkers.

Vanillier hadn't been seen to best effect prior to those two outings, having been a distance behind stablemate Stumptown on two occasions and pulled up in a race won by Senior Chief on his reappearance. He didn't make any impression in last year's Grand National either, finishing a well beaten 14th, having placed second behind Corach Rambler in the previous renewal.

Based on that effort from 2023, Vanillier, despite being a couple of years older, holds strong claims of making the frame from the same mark of 147. He proved his stamina credentials in good to soft ground on that occasion, staying on well to be beaten only by a well handicapped winner. Although his form hadn't been as impressive following that excellent run, his recent two runs instils hope that Vanillier retains plenty of ability and could be capable of putting in a repeat performance.

On current form, Vanillier holds leading claims and should be able to make the frame once again for a yard that holds an exceptionally strong hand in the race.

29. Horantzau d'Airy ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

A recent recruit from the Willie Mullins yard, Horantzau d'Airy will make his first appearance for his new trainer Michael Keady when he lines up at Aintree. The eight-year-old changed hands for 50,000gns recently, having enjoyed quite a successful first half of the season.

After finishing second to Ashdale Bob in a Galway Grade Three, Horantzau d'Airy went on to finish second to runaway winner Flooring Porter in the Kerry National, before again finding one too good, this time in the form of Real Steel, when sent off as 13/82.63 favourite for the Munster National. Those were two solid efforts in competitive handicaps for a horse who had made his first start over fences only a few months prior, and he is entitled to improve as he gains further experience.

In recent outings, Horantzau d'Airy has finished ninth on three separate occasions, at Newbury in November, followed by two appearances at Leopardstown. Whilst he failed to be competitive in those races, he was far from disgraced and perhaps this longer trip will suit.

The fact he was able to close on Flooring Porter in the aforementioned Listowel race, to be beaten only four-and-a-quarter-lengths when pulling 13-lengths clear of third-placed Lucid Dreams, was hugely impressive and bodes well for his staying capabilities over this marathon distance.

There is plenty to like about Horantzau d'Airy and a mark of 147 appears a fair rating from which he could run a big race.

30. Hyland ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Novice chaser Hyland has improved plenty for the introduction to a fence, winning three from six starts over the larger obstacles to date. The eight-year-old beat subsequent winner Mahons Glory on chasing debut at Southwell but couldn't back up that effort at Uttoxeter when ten-and-a-half-lengths behind Riskintheground.

Following a break, Hyland returned in great order to record a 15-lengths success over three subsequent winners in Transmission, Moon D'Orange and Bowtogreatness, before inflicting defeat upon strong stayer Resplendent Grey to claim Listed glory at Cheltenham.

His second to promising chaser The Jukebox Man in the Grade One Kauto Star Novices' Chase confirmed he possesses plenty of class and his latest effort at Kempton was another reputation enhancing effort. He finished a 15-length second to Katate Dori that day, which perhaps wouldn't appear impressive at first given the distance between the winner and runner-up, however, Hyland was forced to make up a huge amount of ground that day and the way he stayed on with the odds stacked against him was promising

The Nicky Henderson-trained gelding displayed a good attitude on that occasion to dig deep and stick to the task, and he's likely to have learnt plenty from the experience. It was his first taste at a bigger field handicap and things went against him early on, therefore he had to overcome a problematic start and show determination to make the frame.

On the basis of that effort, and considering his previous efforts this term, a mark of 147 is workable for a novice who has the scope for plenty of further improvement. Hyland is still progressing during his debut season over fences, and there could be more to come from him.

If he stays the extra distance, Hyland should play his part in the race as his trainer seeks a first Grand National success.

31. Celebre d'Allen ⭐ ⭐

Thirteen-year-old Celebre d'Allen is likely to be the oldest runner in the field if he lines up at Aintree on Saturday. The experienced veteran, who is trained by Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, has been seen only once this term when recording a five-length success over Pull Again Green at Bangor-on-Dee in November.

Under 7lb claiming Callum Pritchard that day, the gelding stayed on well over the three-mile trip to claim a ninth career success and was subsequently given a 7lb rise. He has been successful from a similar mark in his younger days, therefore his current rating doesn't make his task impossible, but he is vulnerable to younger improvers.

Last year, however, he finished an excellent fourth in the Topham Chase at odds of 28/129.00, improving on his eighth-placed finish in the previous renewal. He has plenty of experience over the Grand National fences and clearly enjoys himself on that course, which is a positive.

Despite his age, he has been quite lightly campaigned in recent seasons, therefore Celebre d'Allen is a fresh horse coming into the race, who has proven his suitability to the course and stays well over around a three-mile trip. While this marathon distance is an unknown, there are positives in his favour and, although his mark is stiff enough at his current age, there's a case to be made for his place chances at a huge price.

32. Three Card Brag ⭐ ⭐

Three Card Brag has shown plenty of good form throughout his career from beating Dancing City in a bumper at Wexford to inflicting defeat upon Sandor Clegane on hurdling debut and finishing second to both Corbetts Cross and Monty's Star, respectively, in his first two starts over fences.

Last April, the Gordon Elliott-trained gelding achieved a third-placed finish to Spillane's Tower in a Punchestown Grade One, before going on to land his first chasing success at Navan in January, which followed a seventh-placed effort in a tough Leopardstown handicap over the Festive period.

His run at Leopardstown was his first outing in handicap company over fences, from a mark of 148 with 5lb claimer Carl Millar aboard. He runs from a rating of 146 here, significantly stepping up in trip which could bring out further improvement from the unexposed eight-year-old.

His half-brother Idle Talk possesses plenty of stamina, winning over further than three miles and finishing a ten-and-a-half-length fourth in the Scottish Grand National over 4m1f. He also featured in three Grand Nationals but failed to make any impression. The fact he has proven stamina bodes well for Three Card Brag's chances of enjoying this extra distance, however.

Towards the bottom of the weights, this improving chaser is an intriguing contender and could be staying on well at the finish but the sounder conditions are a slight concern.

33. Twig ⭐

Ben Pauling-trained Twig is a likeable type who has winning form over 3m2f but will need to bounce back from a few recent disappointing efforts.

On his reappearance, he performed with credit to finish second to Beacon Edge in a Grade Two over hurdles, having previously finished fifth in an Aintree handicap from a mark of 147 with 5lb claimer Beau Morgan aboard.

His best effort to date came when a four-and-a-half-length second to Chianti Classico at odds of 28/129.00 in last season's Ultima, and, based on that effort, he could run well from a mark of 146 in this marathon contest.

A concern would be his tendency to hang and sometimes idle in the closing stages, and he isn't always able to finish off his races strongly. On a going day, however, Twig can show great determination and stick to the task well late on, and, if he enjoys this new challenge, it could spark a resurgence.

34. Duffle Coat ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Last seen staying on well when in contention for the places before being brought down by a faller in the National Hunt Chase at the Festival, Duffle Coat was in the process of running a big race at odds of 50/151.00 under Danny Gilligan.

A strong stayer, the likeable grey has previously shown a good level of form over around three miles including when beating stablemate Salvador Ziggy in the Mayo National from a mark of 129 last May. During the following summer, the grey finished fifth behind Idas Boy in the Kilbeggan Midlands National before being narrowly denied by Pinkerton in the Galway Plate from a mark of 140.

A rating of 145 appears fair for a gelding who has amassed plenty of experience in tough staying handicaps over the past year, despite only making his chasing debut in February 2024 when beaten half-a-length by Senior Chief. Duffle Coat has generally shown a great level of consistency over fences, with form figures of 2222421352 before a short break at the end of the summer.

He returned in the Kerry National when pulled up having been towards the rear in a race dominated by Flooring Porter. That was worth forgiving and, although he was disappointing on his following outing at Ayr, his recent effort despite failing to finish would suggest that he remains a horse on the up.

Despite having shown a good level of form in testing conditions, Duffle Coat is likely to be suited by the sounder surface at Aintree, with many of his best efforts coming on drier ground. He's a progressive stayer, a versatile type, and carries a low weight, making him one to note.

R35. Shakem Up'arry ⭐ ⭐

Last year's Cheltenham Festival Plate winner, Shake Up'arry, may run in the National should the numbers work out favourably for him. He brings previous form over the fences into the race, having lined up in the Topham last year, and appears on a workable mark, only 2lb higher than his previous success.

Trained by Ben Pauling and owned by Harry Redknapp, the 11-year-old is yet to fully convince of his staying credentials but did finish fourth to Midnight River in a handicap on the Mildmay Course here a couple of years ago over 3m1f.

R36. Roi Mage ⭐ ⭐

Thirteen-year-old Roi Mage has run in both of the past two renewals of the Grand National, finishing a 14-length seventh behind Corach Rambler in 2023 before achieving a ninth-placed finish when beaten twenty-five-lengths by I Am Maximus last year.

The Patrick Griffin-trained gelding will run from a 2lb lower mark than twelve months ago here, should he make the final field and, whilst he could hold place claims at most once again, he is exposed and age is against him.

The fact Roi Mage has been able to finish with some credit in two renewals is in his favour, however, and he has proven his stamina credentials which should hold him in good stead once again.

Katie Midwinter's Grand National prediction:

1. Stumptown

2. I Am Maximus

3. Hewick

4. Duffle Coat

5. Hyland