Grand National Festival Tips: Kevin Blake has three selections for Day 2 of Aintree from 11/10 to 11/1

Day two of the Grand National meeting is here. By the time you read this, hopefully you'll have made a flying start to the meeting and are on the front foot for the challenges that lay ahead.

With the sun continuing to shine and no rain in sight, it seems like ground close to good can be expected on the hurdle and chase tracks but keep a good eye on what the Clerk of the Course is saying regarding watering.

The first race of interest on the card is the William Hill Handicap Hurdle (14:20) and is just what you'd expect a race of this nature at one of the biggest meetings of the season to be, fiercely competitive.

The one I'm siding with is a horse that I took away as one of the unluckiest losers in all of the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival, the Nicky Henderson-trained Impose Toi.

I thought the seven-year-old ran a remarkable race in the circumstances when finishing second to Jimmy Du Seuil in the Coral Cup.

Having taken a strong hold in mid-division, he made what seemed an inefficiently early move forward before halfway, taking much closer order and still taking an overly strong grip. Having challenged at the second-last flight and soon hit the front, I thought that he would surely capitulate after making what seemed such an early move, as such inefficiency can usually be relied on to be ruthlessly punished in races as competitive as the Coral Cup.

However, he stuck incredibly well to his guns considering that and was only beaten three lengths at the line. I rated it as a huge effort in the circumstances and it left me in little doubt that he was well handicapped enough to win a similarly competitive handicap hurdle.

A slight concern that some might have of his is that it was a particularly big effort and it was only just over three weeks ago.

Though, that was his first start since November and just his second start of the season, so backing up quickly might actually be no harm in terms of taking that freshness out of him and hopefully making him a more tractable conveyance in the first half of the race. He looks to have a big chance.

Recommended Bet Back Impose Toi in the 14:20 Aintree SBK 6/1

The Grade 1 that makes the most appeal as a betting race on the card is the Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle (14:55) and I'll be taking the Gordon Elliott-trained Romeo Coolio to return to winning ways.

He was my fancy for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and while he ran well to finish 7¼ lengths third to Kopek Des Bordes, sectional analysis of the race suggest that he was ridden overly-positively and paid the price for it in the finish.

This sharper test should play to his strengths and with this looking to be a weaker field than he faced at Cheltenham, it represents a great opportunity for him to get back to winning ways.

Recommended Bet Back Romeo Coolio in the 14:55 Aintree SBK 11/10

Finally, the Grand National fences will be on show for the Randox Supporting Prostate Cancer UK Topham Handicap Chase (16:05) and it brings together a fascinating bunch of horses.

Mind, given all we've learned about the Grand National since the fundamental changes to the fences after the 2012 renewal (more about that in my Grand National preview tomorrow), it is surprising that so few younger and less exposed sorts have been declared for this race.

Such horses have been faring remarkably well in the Grand National since the test that the fences represent has been so reduced and the fact that only a handful of such types take their chance in the Topham makes it easier to narrow the field down.

The one I've sided with is the Ben Pauling-trained Bad. The joint youngest runner in the field as a six-year-old, he has had just six runs over fences, but has started to thrive since blinkers were fitted, winning his last two starts in them.

He looked a reformed character under pressure when battling his way to a valuable success at Kempton last time and he appeals as being the sort that can thrive in the face of the demands of this race. He looks to have a better chance than his current price suggests.

Recommended Bet Back Bad in the 16:05 Aintree SBK 11/1

