Paul Nicholls Grand National Festival Day 2 Runners: Afadil is my best chance at Aintree on Friday

I was thrilled with the way Caldwell Potter won the Jack Richards Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last month. He was awesome, jumping from fence to fence before keeping on strongly to win decisively.

I'm stepping him up in trip to three miles now in this Grade 1 Chase because two-and-a-half miles round Aintree might be a bit sharp for him.

It looks to me that he wants three miles. He is in very good shape and I just hope they have put plenty of water on the Mildmay course. He has a lovely chance.

We are putting cheek pieces and a tongue tie on Ginny's Destiny to sharpen him at the suggestion of Harry Cobden who felt it was worth a try.

He has worked well in them at home and is in great shape. But it's fair to say that he's been disappointing this season and hasn't run to the same level as last winter.

I don't really know why, although he did have a hard race at Cheltenham a year ago last March and then a hard race at Aintree which may have left a mark. If he came back to his best you couldn't rule him out because he will love jumping the National fences.

He came close to winning this race a year ago and ran a cracker in the Betfair Imperial Cup at Sandown last month where he looked all over the winner on the run-in before he was caught in the final strides.

Freddie Gingell may have got there a bit too soon on Afadil at Sandown and you can be sure he will be holding onto him a bit longer before making his challenge at Aintree, a flat track that plays to his strengths.

He's been dropped a few pounds since the start of the season, will appreciate the ground, is wearing a tongue tie for the first time and has a nice, light racing weight. He is my best chance of a winner, particularly if they go a decent gallop.

Timeform Verdict

Afadil - 17:15 Aintree

A competitive, big-field handicap hurdle which should be run to suit Afadil.

He has run well on his last two starts, looking the likely winner at Musselburgh - traded at 1.05 in running on Betfair - only to be caught on the line, and the stiff finish at Sandown appeared to catch him out when again trading at a short price in running last time.

Afadil is clearly on a favourable mark, on very good terms with himself, and a sharp two miles on a sound surface will be perfect for him.