Aintree Grand National Meeting Friday Tips: Bad can be good for us in day two treble

Aintree Tips

Bad came with a fairly big reputation to the UK in 2023, so much so that he was sent off 5/16.00 for his debut on these shores in the Fred Winter.

He was often a bit of a bridle merchant but he's finally, after all the patience, putting it altogether over fences and a new test awaits in the Topham with a new mark kicking in of 140.

Ben Pauling said of him after his March win at Kempton: "He's got loads of ability and he's a real yard favourite, to get his head in front is brilliant. He's a horse that if he rocks up and gets out of bed on the right side, he's got loads in hand. There are days when he doesn't want to do it and he won't do it."

While he suffered a mishap with a fall earlier in the season, he was going well in that race at Ascot, he's turned it around with a win at Kempton and last time jumped accurately with a pinger at the last to battle against Flegmatik - the pair were 17L clear in a 0-150 and the ground should suit his style of racing with some good in it.

With a record of two wins from six over fences, he looks to be a far better chaser. We've also got the six places on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Bad E/W in the 16:05 at Aintree SBK 11/1

I've thrown Mister Meggit in here more for win purposes than anything each-way due to the price, and he has to be under consideration as he appears to have so much natural ability.

The negative is obviously the fact he hasn't been seen since November - but how good did he look winning his novice at Aintree?

He beat Off The Jury and Kepler's Law with ease, and while the pair are not Grade 1 animals, Off The Jury finished second in the Novices' Hurdle Final at Sandown, with Kepler's Law running quite well in that too.

Mister Meggit has just the one start over hurdles and did run in the Grade 2 Bumper at Aintree last season but had some ill-luck in that, but with a bit of decent ground and a step up to 3m playing to his strengths, we might just see a horse with abundant ability deliver, for all we have barely seen him.

Recommended Bet Back Mister Meggit in the 16:40 at Aintree SBK 7/2

The 17:15 Handicap Hurdle for Conditionals and Amateurs is about as tough as you can get with a field of 22 and a favourite at 5/16.00.

The each-way angle at least comes into play here with Manuelito at 7s and the booking of Patrick Wadge for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White is a canny move, as Wadge is an excellent pilot.

Manuelito has improved for Hobbs since leaving David Pipe and after a sighter at Taunton, has put together a couple of good runs with a triumph last time at Newbury from 122.

A 4lb rise keeps him on the progressive side, and Timeform rated the going "good" at Newbury with spring ground looking positive for him. He made the running at Newbury and those positives tactics suit him well. His jumping wasn't as sharp as it could be last time as he hit a couple, including the last, but a strong pace here in a big field might help him on that score.

Recommended Bet Back Manuelito in the 17:15 at Aintree E/W SBK 7/1

Recommended Bet Back Friday's Aintree treble E/W in one click here SBK 430/1

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00

Kitaro Kich 11.73

City Of Delight 11.5