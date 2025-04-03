Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Aintree on Friday from 11/4 to 20/1

The step up in distance should suit Wreckless Eric, who has been staying on well in the closing stages of recent runs at Cheltenham and Sandown in particular. His latest effort, in which he found some trouble in running late on, proved he possesses plenty of talent and, whilst he can be effective over the minimum trip, further could bring out even more improvement from him.

The five-year-old son of Masterstroke, who is out of Santa Diana, a Grade Three placed mare over 2m6f, remains open to further progression at his age, and a 3lb rise in the weights may not be enough to deter him.

Trained by Jonjo and AJ O'Neill, Wreckless Eric is a horse on an upward trajectory making only his ninth career start having already amassed plenty of valuable experience in tough handicaps.

A price of 10/111.00 represents value, and Wreckless Eric warrants consideration under Kielan Woods.

Recommended Bet Back Wreckless Eric E/W in 14:20 Aintree SBK 10/1

Irish-raider Western Walk is an intriguing contender for Jonathan Sweeney in this two-and-a-half-mile contest. The son of Walk In The Park has shown snippets of good form in his career so far, including over a similar trip when fourth to Chapeau De Soleil in a Listed handicap at Punchestown last spring.

That was from a mark of 132 when sent off at odds of 28/129.00 and he was able to back up the effort with a second-placed finish behind Baltic Bird from a 1lb higher rating, partnered by the talented Michael O'Sullivan who had guided him to two victories in as many starts for his current yard prior to those outings.

The eight-year-old began his career based with Gavin Cromwell for whom he placed third behind subsequent Grade Two winner Maximilian in a Carlisle bumper and although he must bounce back from a disappointing effort at Naas when last seen, and defy a career-high rating of 139, he holds each-way claims under Brian Hayes.

There could be more to come from Western Walk as he is yet to be fully exposed in handicap company. The drier conditions are likely to be in his favour, too, and he can run a big race at odds of 20/121.00.

Recommended Bet Back Western Walk E/W in 14:20 Aintree SBK 20/1

Likeable gelding Tripoli Flyer has displayed a great deal of talent during his career so far, from beating Kingston Pride in a Lingfield bumper last season to claiming Grade Two success at Kempton on his latest start. He was unlucky to be beaten by stablemate Horaces Pearl in a Grade Two bumper at this meeting 12 months ago, but performed with great credit finishing ahead of a number of subsequent winners including Valgrand and Mister Meggit.

The Fergal O'Brien-trained novice has recorded three successes from four runs over hurdles this term, his only defeat coming when second to the promising Jurancon on his first start over obstacles at Chepstow. Since then, he is unbeaten in three starts, winning his races by a combined distance of over 47-lengths.

A progressive type, the son of Getaway, who is a brother to Anyharminasking, has the potential to show further improvement as he steps into Grade One company for the first time. Whilst he faces a number of tough opponents here, he is unexposed at this level and comes into the race on a winning streak.

Missing his assignment in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival makes Tripoli Flyer a fresher horse than his main market rivals and he can extend his unbeaten run at odds of 11/43.75 under Johnny Burke.

Recommended Bet Back Tripoli Flyer in 14:55 Aintree SBK 11/4

James Du Berlais has been on the radar for this race ever since finishing a length second to Arizona Cardinal from a 1lb lower mark in the contest 12 months ago. That was on ground described as soft and the likely quicker conditions should be in his favour here.

The Willie Mullins-trained gelding holds leading claims of at least replicating that effort from a similar rating, but has the ability to go one better this time around, making appeal at the weights. He possesses plenty of class and is an imposing son of Muhtathir, who has promised to land a big prize in the past.

This season, the nine-year-old has struggled for form but has been relatively quietly campaigned and shaped well for a long way before fading in the closing stages at Leopardstown when last seen. He is better than he has shown recently and can put in a much improved performance on his return to Aintree.

Recommended Bet Back James Du Berlais in 16:05 Aintree SBK 7/1

Whilst James Du Berlais makes the most appeal for win purposes, a couple of others are worth considering for the places in this highly competitive race in which there is plenty of value in the market.

The first of which Gordon Elliott-trained The Goffer, who comes into the race on the back of a promising fourth in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham behind Stumptown. He performed with great credit on that occasion, sticking to the task well over a trip that had appeared to test his staying credentials previously.

The son of Yeats appears to be improving his stamina capabilities with age, but this return to a trip which had appeared his optimum should suit. His previous success came over 2m5f in a Dublin Racing Festival handicap two years ago from a mark of 138 with Davy Russell in the saddle. He's now 1lb lower dropping back to that distance, making great appeal from a lenient mark.

Recommended Bet Back The Goffer E/W in 16:05 Aintree SBK 12/1

Fantastic Lady is another who warrants consideration having finished second to Bill Baxter in this race two years ago when only 1lb lower. She stayed on well that day in testing conditions, but should prefer this sounder surface based on many of her previous efforts, most notably a Grade Two success at Sandown last term in ground described as good.

Although she wasn't seen to best effect at the Cheltenham Festival last month, she had held her own in Listed company when behind both La Renommee and Don't Rightly Know, respectively, at Doncaster and Newbury earlier in the campaign.

With proven form in the race, Fantastic Lady holds obvious claims from a handy mark and can make the frame once again.

Recommended Bet Back Fantastic Lady E/W in 16:05 Aintree SBK BSP

From a low mark of 122 with 7lb claimer Lewis Saunders aboard, six-year-old gelding Diamonds For Luck is one to note on his sixth hurdling start.

The Olly Murphy-trained son of Diamond Boy fetched £130,000 at the Goffs UK sales here two years ago after shaping with promise when a late faller twice in two point-to-point appearances. Those point contests were won by Cantico and The Passing Wife, respectively, and also featured Personal Ambition.

Despite being unable to land a blow on Rules debut at Taunton, Diamonds For Luck improved for the effort to finish second twice in his first two starts over hurdles before recording three successive victories which culminated in a 19-length success in February.

Expected to win when sent off at odds of 1/16 that day under Sean Bowen, that was his second success in ground described as heavy, having previously won on soft. The likely quicker conditions at Aintree are a slight concern, however, he hasn't encountered a drier surface often therefore it's hard to decipher whether or not he needs more testing ground to be seen to best effect.

Completely unexposed in handicap company, a mark of 122 could prove lenient and Diamonds For Luck remains an exciting prospect who could be capable of taking another step forward as he faces his toughest challenge yet.