Rachael Blackmore Grand National Festival Day 2: Amirite my sole ride in the Topham Handicap Chase
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore previews her sole ride on the second day of the Aintree Grand National Festival and says Amirite will love the conditions and this could be a really good trip for him...
Rachael Blackmore rides Amirite in the Topham Handicap Chase
Aintree Friday
16:05 Aintree - Amirite
Amirite (Ire)
- J: Rachael Blackmore
- T: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- F: 455-29074
I'm looking forward to riding Amirite over the Grand National fences in the Topham Handicap Chase on Friday.
We thought a good bit of Amirite earlier in his career. He hasn't progressed like we thought that he might, but he has lots of ability, and hopefully going over the Grand National fences might rejuvenate him.
He's such a good traveller, he ran really well in the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown last April before his stamina ran out, but if he can travel as well as he travelled that day, then he could run a big race. He'll love the conditions and this could be a really good trip for him.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
