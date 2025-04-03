Rachael Blackmore Grand National Festival Day 2: Amirite my sole ride in the Topham Handicap Chase

Aintree Friday

I'm looking forward to riding Amirite over the Grand National fences in the Topham Handicap Chase on Friday.

We thought a good bit of Amirite earlier in his career. He hasn't progressed like we thought that he might, but he has lots of ability, and hopefully going over the Grand National fences might rejuvenate him.

He's such a good traveller, he ran really well in the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown last April before his stamina ran out, but if he can travel as well as he travelled that day, then he could run a big race. He'll love the conditions and this could be a really good trip for him.