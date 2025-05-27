The Derby: Who will Ryan Moore ride at Epsom? Delacroix is 4/6 favourite

Moore to ride Delacroix in Derby on 7 June is 4/6 1.67

Jockey aiming for third consecutive win in iconic race

Read Betfair experts for Epsom Oaks and Derby 2025 tips

Ryan Moore is 4/61.67 to ride Delacroix in the Derby at Epsom in 11 days when the jockey will try to complete a hat-trick of wins in the classic race.

The Aiden O'Brien-trained Delacroix is the antepost favourite at 11/43.75 on Betfair as the Irish trainer targets a record-extending 11th-win in the Derby.

Moore was on board last year when City of Troy won the race and, prior to that, in 2023 when Auguste Rodin was victorious. Both horses were trained by O'Brien who is the most successful trainer in the history of the race.

O'Brien hints Moore will ride Delacroix at Epsom

O'Brien is likely to go into next weekend's race with three runners - Delaxcroix, The Lion In Winter and Lambourn.

On 11 May, Delacroix won the Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown. Four days later, The Lion In Winter, who had been fancied in the Derby betting, could only manage sixth at York.

The Lion In Winter is still a contender, however. He is one of three horses - the other two are Pride of Arras and Ruling Court - who share joint-second favouritism at 4/15.00.

O'Brien is expecting improvement from The Lion In Winter at Epsom but all the latest indications are that Moore will ride Delacroix.

This week, when asked about his Derby preparations, O'Brien said: "Ryan will make his mind up as late as he can. Obviously, I'd imagine it's between Delacroix and The Lion In Winter. At the moment, I would say it would be hard for him not to ride Delacroix, but that's not to say he won't. He'll have to see how The Lion In Winter is, where they are both drawn and stuff like that."

Those comments explain why Moore is odds-on to ride Delacroix and 11/102.11 to ride The Lion In Winter.

Moore is 25/126.00 to ride Lambourn who is an outsider in the antepost Derby betting at 20/121.00.

The Derby, and the Oaks on 6 June, is one of the highlights of the Flat racing season and Betting.Betfair horse racing experts will cover all the best betting angles in the build up.

There will be tips from Kevin Blake, Sam Turner and Katie Midwinter for Epsom, a special episode of the Racing...Only Bettor podcast and more from our experts.