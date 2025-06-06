Epsom Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 filly to bounce back down in trip
Our resident tipster has analysed Friday's racing at Epsom and has a sole selection at a big price in the opening race.
Epsom - 13:30 - Back Glamis Road
Glamis Road (Ire)
- J: Sam James
- T: Ollie Sangster
- F: 1441-37
Glamis Road was well beaten when last seen but that was over much further and I think she has a better chance of bouncing back now back in trip than the market suggests.
She improved with each run last season, ending in a victory in a Listed race at Saint Cloud where she was ridden positively and held on from the late closers. She has looked a little short of a turn of foot in her previous two races and this took away the concern of the race being turned into a sprint. While she may not be able to make the running today with The Waco Kid in the field, she is likely to at least be able to ensure a good pace and prevent this from turning into a sprint and that will help her chance.
Glamis Road showed on her first run this season that she still retains a very good level of ability when finishing third over a mile at Saint Cloud and having had two fairly quick runs in March, I'm hoping the break since has done her some good. It may be that she isn't quite up to this level in Britain and will need to return to France to have more success but I think the market is overlooking her a little and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Sam Turner's Friday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 167.00pts
Returned: 277.57pts
P/L: +110.57pts
