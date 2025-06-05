Friday Racing Tips: Sam Turner sides with Crucis to gain Moore success

Elementary for Watson to strike on Oaks Day

Rampant Rhoscolyn set to repeat Epsom victories

Don't miss Dao for in-form Wintle

Some sustained pre-meeting watering and one or two hefty showers prior to Oaks Day could combine to serve up easy ground for two days of enthralling action at Epsom.

One horse who won't be inconvenienced if conditions deteriorate is Alpha Crucis who appears to have had this race as a target ever since a creditable eighth in the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster back in March.

The selection hasn't been since, but that is no issue as the son of dual Derby winner Australia has won following absences of 130 and 171 days so a break from action is probably a positive.

Every drop of rain that hits Epsom is too, with Alpha Crucis boasting two successes on heavy ground at Goodwood last year, while he was also runner-up on his sole previous outing at this track a couple of springs ago which is encouraging.

As is the fact Jason Watson is back on board as his figures when partnering the five-year-old read 12135414 so the signs look promising for a big show from the duo here.

Recommended Bet Back Alpha Crucis, Each-Way, in 16:35 Epsom SBK 13/2

The case for Rhoscolyn essentially makes itself: twice a previous winner of this handicap in 2021 and last year, he has followed exactly the same prep as last year with an encouraging spin at Chester less than a week before rocking up at Epsom.

In fact, that is twice in his 60-race career that the son of Territories has obliged following a six-day sojourn as he also managed it in 2021 prior to scoring at Beverley.

There was enough in that Chester outing last weekend to suggest the selection is in good heart at present and a draw a little wider than normally ideal in nine might not be a bad place if the runners sweep a little wider into the straight.

Admittedly, Rhoscolyn's record in fields of this size - 13 and above - currently stands at 0-24, but on the plus side, he has an excellent strike rate of 9-32 in six to twelve runner races so a non-runner would be well received!

Recommended Bet Back Rhoscolyn, Each-Way, in 17:10 Epsom SBK 15/4

My regular reader will be questioning when I'm planning to start up the 'Adrian Wintle Appreciation Society' given the amount of column inches dedicated to the Gloucestershire handler since this column started.

The in-form trainer is back in the headlines again with Soi Dao who looks to have been found a nice opportunity in the finale on the card.

Versatile ground wise, the daughter of Twilight Son has run to a solid level on her last four starts and, as her course figures of 23225 suggest, she is at home at the track, even if she hasn't managed to oblige there yet.

The '5' on her card was recorded on her penultimate start when tried over 10 furlongs at Bath and the seven furlongs she contested last time at Chepstow looked an insufficient test, albeit she stayed on well in the final furlong to finish within a couple of lengths of the well-ridden winner Ultramarine under Taryn Langley.

The runner-up that day has been narrowly touched off since and Soi Dao should appreciate returning to the mile at Bath with Finley Marsh back on board.

Recommended Bet Back Soi Dao, Each-Way, in 20:40 Bath SBK SP

