Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Derby Day at Epsom including 33/1 pick

Katie Midwinter has selections at Epsom including Derby fancy

The Lion In Winter shouldn't be ruled out in the Classic

Royal Dress could claim redemption in the opener at Epsom

Watch Racing...Only Bettor Derby special

James Tate-trained mare Royal Dress was exceptionally unlucky in this contest twelve months ago, failing to find a clear run in a congested straight when eventually finishing a close third of eight behind Breege.

Her odds of 14/115.00 appeared generous that day, and she was able to defy a price of 16/117.00 to claim redemption at Group Three level at the Curragh the following month, beating a field that included Group Three winners in American Sonja and Jackie Oh, plus Listed winners Caernarfon and Sparks Fly.

Since then, the daughter of Night Of Thunder has made two appearances at Group Two level, well beaten by the winners on both occasions but shaping with promise when third to the impressive See The Fire in the Middleton Fillies' Stakes on her reappearance last month.

A talented mare who has proven herself at this level previously, has course form as well as form in softer conditions, Royal Dress makes the most appeal as she has plenty in her favour, including the benefit of experience on some of her main market rivals.

Recommended Bet Back Royal Dress in 13:00 Epsom SBK 7/2

Cotai Glory filly Glorious Kitty makes her handicap debut from a rating of 75 in this competitive 5f sprint. Considering the form of her debut fourth in Listed company behind Betty Clover, when running on strongly to be beaten only a length-and-three-quarters by the subsequent Group Two-placed performer, with now 97-rated Miss Lamai in second and now 89-rated Running Queen in third.

Although she hasn't been as effective in two runs since, she did return to some form at Wolverhampton when last seen, finishing third, following a disappointing effort at York, and remains completely unexposed, open to further improvement.

Her only runs on Turf have come on good to firm ground to date, therefore these softer conditions are unknown for her, but her dam Destiny's Kitten recorded her sole success on soft, which would provide some hope for her chances of coping with the easier surface.

Trained by Michael and David Easterby and ridden by Joanna Mason, Glorious Kitty could be capable of posing a threat from her opening mark and makes each-way appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Glorious Kitty E/W in 14:10 Epsom SBK 18/1

Six-year-old gelding Vintage Clarets has put in two respectable efforts recently at both Ripon and York, but should be better suited by this test in slower ground conditions from a workable mark of 94. The Richard Fahey-trained contender is only 1lb higher than his previously winning mark over 5f in soft ground at Catterick last autumn, and has also won from his current rating in the past.

Third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot earlier in his career, the son of Ardad has shaped into a useful sprinter, particularly in conditions that suit, and the ease in the ground at Epsom will certainly be in his favour whilst it may inconvenience some of his rivals.

Capable 5lb claimer Warren Fentiman is in the saddle, easing his burden at the weights, and there's enough in his favour to suggest he can run a big race with some luck in-running.

Recommended Bet Back Vintage Clarets E/W in 14:45 Epsom SBK 10/1

Mehmas filly Perfect Part was unfortunate not to finish closer when beaten a length-and-a-quarter by Rare Change in handicap company at York when last seen, sent off at odds of 25/126.00 despite being a classy performer dropping in class, and finding plenty of traffic problems in the closing stages on the rail.

This will be a tougher test returning to Listed company, but the three-year-old filly has run well at this level in the past when fourth to Spycatcher at odds of 50/151.00 on her seasonal reappearance in the Cammidge Trophy Stakes, and performed with credit in the Group Two Lowther Stakes, too.

A shock 125/1126.00 winner on debut, Perfect Part is yet to record another success since her first career start but has shown enough ability since to suggest a win at this level isn't beyond her.

Recommended Bet Back Perfect Part E/W in 15:10 Musselburgh SBK 11/1

The Derby looks an open race with a case to be made for a number of colts in the 19-runner field. Ruling Court sets the standard as he bids for a Classic double following success in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, whilst leading trainer Aidan O'Brien bids for a third successive win in the prestigious contest with current favourite Delacroix, the choice of Ryan Moore.

It is Delacroix's stablemate The Lion In Winter, who has drifted in the market following his disappointing effort in the Dante Stakes on his reappearance, that could be the one to improve the most from this line up and gets the nod ahead of his rivals at the prices.

The highest-rated as a juvenile in the race, the son of Sea The Stars impressed to win the Group Three Acomb Stakes at York on only his second start, beating future Group Two winner Wimbledon Hawkeye, subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court, Group Three-winning The Waco Kid, and Listed winner Yaroogh.

The Lion In Winter showed plenty of speed that day on the Knavesmire and will face slower ground conditions here, but there should be no stamina concerns and he is entitled to take a significant step forward from his disappointing return to action in the Dante Stakes.

Despite being beaten four-lengths that day, it wasn't the defeat that raised the most cause for concern, rather his demeanour, sweating up prior to the off and pulling hard coming from the stalls. He will need to relax and settle much better if he is to play a part here, which may prove tricky from stall 19, but if he does show more professionalism this time around, his price is too big.

The fact that his usual jockey has chosen a different Ballydoyle runner is a concern, but champion jockey Colin Keane is a more than capable substitute and his priority will likely be to settle the colt and find a favourable position from the stalls.

The race lacks the superstar top Group One winning juvenile from the past two renewals won by City Of Troy and Auguste Rodin, but they both disappointed prior to the Derby before lining up as the highest-rated horse from their juvenile campaigns.

Whilst The Lion In Winter has a long way to go if he is to reach the level shown by his aforementioned stablemates, it could be a case of déjà vu for the genius trainer of Ballydoyle, and, at the prices, the one-time favourite turned forgotten underdog could spring a surprise.

Recommended Bet Back The Lion In Winter E/W in 15:30 Epsom SBK 7/1

The outsider of the field at huge odds, experienced six-year-old Twilight Jet finished a close second to 111-rated Aesop's Fables, who had finished third in two competitive Group One contests a few months earlier, in a Listed Naas contest last year, and shouldn't be discounted in handicap company here.

A classy performer formerly trained by Michael O'Callaghan, Twilight Jet couldn't make any impression on debut for new trainers Jim and Suzi Best when last of the field at Windsor, drifting out to odds of 40/141.00 on his first run following a 219-break, but he came on plenty for his first run of the season last year.

He wasn't disgraced when beaten three-and-a-half-lengths by Givemethebeatboys in Group Three company at the Curragh last summer, even though his recent form figures aren't attractive, and he hasn't shown to be completely regressive, proving he still retains some ability.

A Group Three winner, the son of Twilight Son is overpriced at odds of 33/134.00 in a handicap, running from a mark of 93 having been rated as high as 104 last June. He remains capable of bouncing back to form, and could well outrun his odds under Joe Leavy.

Recommended Bet Back Twilight Jet E/W in 17:40 Epsom SBK 33/1

Back on his last winning mark from a rating of 93, Glenfinnan should fare better over this extra furlong, effective over the 7f trip. Things haven't gone his way in recent starts, but he is better than shown so far this season and has the ability to defy top weight in this drop in class.

The five-year-old gelding caught the eye as a juvenile, finishing second at odds of 33/134.00 in the Convivial Stakes at York's Ebor Festival, before going on to win twice for Andrew Balding prior to his switch to Michael Dods following a gelding operation.

Glenfinnan has proven he possesses plenty of ability and is more than capable of competing at this level, making the most appeal under Lewis Edmunds.