Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus in the Derby

Ruby's Profit

Jer Batt

Pride of Arras

Watch Racing...Only Bettor Derby special

Ruby's Profit made a winning debut last season and performed creditably in a couple of valuable sales races towards the backend of last year.

She has shown much improved form so far this year, however, winning as she liked back in handicap company on her return at Wolverhampton in April, improving in defeat at Chester next time, and proving herself still ahead of her mark when quickly resuming winning ways at Goodwood last month.

Ruby's Profit found a fast five furlongs right up her street on that occasion, essentially running her rivals off their feet, and having more in hand than the official margin implies over the reopposing Mademoiselle at the line.

She has a nice high draw, which can be favoured over five furlongs at Epsom, and this essentially downhill track - one of the fastest five furlongs in the country - will suit her well. There's plenty to like about her chances.

Recommended Bet Back Ruby's Profit in the 14:10 Epsom SBK 10/3

Jer Batt is a useful sprinter who hasn't been seen to best effect in either start so far this season and he can gain some compensation now.

He finished third to American Affair on his return at Musselburgh in April, a race which produced an excellent timefigure for the grade, and form which has also been franked by the winner since.

Jer Batt was well backed at Chester last time and confirmed the impression he's returned in top form despite not winning. A difficult meant that he was caught further back than ideal on that occasion, and he wasn't given anywhere near a hard time once his winning chance had gone, running on well under a hand ride - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag afterwards.

He runs from the same mark as previously now and he looks a sprinter to keep on the right side, sure to prove himself well handicapped sooner rather than later, and a fast five furlongs will suit him well, while he also has form on an easy surface.

Recommended Bet Back Jer Batt in the 14:45 Epsom SBK 11/2