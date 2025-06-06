Timeform

Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus in the Derby

Epsom
The Derby takes centre stage at Epsom on Saturday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Epsom on Saturday...

  • Progressive Ruby's Profit to win again

  • Jer Batt arrives in great form

  • Pride of Arras looks the real deal

Watch Racing...Only Bettor Derby special

Epsom, 14:10 - Ruby's Profit one to keep on the right side

Ruby's Profit made a winning debut last season and performed creditably in a couple of valuable sales races towards the backend of last year.

She has shown much improved form so far this year, however, winning as she liked back in handicap company on her return at Wolverhampton in April, improving in defeat at Chester next time, and proving herself still ahead of her mark when quickly resuming winning ways at Goodwood last month.

Ruby's Profit found a fast five furlongs right up her street on that occasion, essentially running her rivals off their feet, and having more in hand than the official margin implies over the reopposing Mademoiselle at the line.

She has a nice high draw, which can be favoured over five furlongs at Epsom, and this essentially downhill track - one of the fastest five furlongs in the country - will suit her well. There's plenty to like about her chances.

Recommended Bet

Back Ruby's Profit in the 14:10 Epsom

SBK10/3

Epsom, 14:45 - Jer Batt on an attractive mark

Jer Batt is a useful sprinter who hasn't been seen to best effect in either start so far this season and he can gain some compensation now.

He finished third to American Affair on his return at Musselburgh in April, a race which produced an excellent timefigure for the grade, and form which has also been franked by the winner since.

Jer Batt was well backed at Chester last time and confirmed the impression he's returned in top form despite not winning. A difficult meant that he was caught further back than ideal on that occasion, and he wasn't given anywhere near a hard time once his winning chance had gone, running on well under a hand ride - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag afterwards.

He runs from the same mark as previously now and he looks a sprinter to keep on the right side, sure to prove himself well handicapped sooner rather than later, and a fast five furlongs will suit him well, while he also has form on an easy surface.

Recommended Bet

Back Jer Batt in the 14:45 Epsom

SBK11/2

Epsom, 15:30 - Pride of Arras can come out on top in Derby

It looks an intriguing renewal of the Derby and it is Pride of Arras who is taken to come out on top. He started favourite when making a winning debut over a mile at Sandown on his sole start last season, looking a really bright prospect, and he confirmed that impression when running out an impressive winner of the Dante Stakes at York on his return last month.

He very much took the eye beforehand that day, appearing to have strengthened up well during the off-season, and he relished the step up to a mile and a quarter. His performance that day can be marked up further, too, given he had to wait longer than all of his rivals for a run, but when the gaps opened he readily stretched clear of the reopposing Damysus.

Pride of Arras is bred to appreciate the step up to a mile and a half and he's bred to handle Epsom well (two of his dam's first three foals have won at this track). A fine-looking type, with bags of scope for further improvement, he's a most exciting type, and has leading claims of being the sixth horse this century to do the Dante and Derby double.

Recommended Bet

Back Pride of Arras in the 15:30 Epsom

SBK15/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Epsom Derby and Oaks

Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby

  • Kevin Blake
Epsom Derby Big Race Verdict
Epsom Derby and Oaks

The Derby: Katie Midwinter's verdict and 1-2-3-4 prediction in the Epsom Classic

  • Katie Midwinter
Katie Midwinter
Katie Midwinter

Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Derby Day at Epsom including 33/1 pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Epsom Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 filly to bounce back down in trip

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Epsom Horse Racing Tips: Ground to help Botanical bloom in 20/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Epsom Horse Racing Tips: Ground to help Botanical bloom in 20/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Derby Special: I like Tennessee Stud and Lambourn

  • Joe Dyer
Racing...Only Bettor

Duran Can

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Paul Nicholls Team Chase domination?

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

King Ralph sitting on his Salisbury throne

  • Mike Norman