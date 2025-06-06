Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus in the Derby
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Epsom on Saturday...
Progressive Ruby's Profit to win again
Jer Batt arrives in great form
Pride of Arras looks the real deal
Epsom, 14:10 - Ruby's Profit one to keep on the right side
Ruby's Profit (Ire)
- J: Kieran Shoemark
- T: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole
- F: 60443-121
Ruby's Profit made a winning debut last season and performed creditably in a couple of valuable sales races towards the backend of last year.
She has shown much improved form so far this year, however, winning as she liked back in handicap company on her return at Wolverhampton in April, improving in defeat at Chester next time, and proving herself still ahead of her mark when quickly resuming winning ways at Goodwood last month.
Ruby's Profit found a fast five furlongs right up her street on that occasion, essentially running her rivals off their feet, and having more in hand than the official margin implies over the reopposing Mademoiselle at the line.
She has a nice high draw, which can be favoured over five furlongs at Epsom, and this essentially downhill track - one of the fastest five furlongs in the country - will suit her well. There's plenty to like about her chances.
Epsom, 14:45 - Jer Batt on an attractive mark
Jer Batt (Ire)
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: David & Nicola Barron
- F: 102402-35
Jer Batt is a useful sprinter who hasn't been seen to best effect in either start so far this season and he can gain some compensation now.
He finished third to American Affair on his return at Musselburgh in April, a race which produced an excellent timefigure for the grade, and form which has also been franked by the winner since.
Jer Batt was well backed at Chester last time and confirmed the impression he's returned in top form despite not winning. A difficult meant that he was caught further back than ideal on that occasion, and he wasn't given anywhere near a hard time once his winning chance had gone, running on well under a hand ride - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag afterwards.
He runs from the same mark as previously now and he looks a sprinter to keep on the right side, sure to prove himself well handicapped sooner rather than later, and a fast five furlongs will suit him well, while he also has form on an easy surface.
Epsom, 15:30 - Pride of Arras can come out on top in Derby
Pride Of Arras (Ire)
- J: Rossa Ryan
- T: Ralph Beckett
- F: 1-1
It looks an intriguing renewal of the Derby and it is Pride of Arras who is taken to come out on top. He started favourite when making a winning debut over a mile at Sandown on his sole start last season, looking a really bright prospect, and he confirmed that impression when running out an impressive winner of the Dante Stakes at York on his return last month.
He very much took the eye beforehand that day, appearing to have strengthened up well during the off-season, and he relished the step up to a mile and a quarter. His performance that day can be marked up further, too, given he had to wait longer than all of his rivals for a run, but when the gaps opened he readily stretched clear of the reopposing Damysus.
Pride of Arras is bred to appreciate the step up to a mile and a half and he's bred to handle Epsom well (two of his dam's first three foals have won at this track). A fine-looking type, with bags of scope for further improvement, he's a most exciting type, and has leading claims of being the sixth horse this century to do the Dante and Derby double.
