The Derby: Sam Turner's runner-by-runner guide and 1-2-3 tips for the Epsom Classic

Beckett's Pride in classy Arras knows no bounds

Lambourn could emerge the best of the Ballydoyle batallion

Gosden duo poised to register career bests

Al Wasl Storm - Owen Burrows - ⭐⭐

Owner has a fine record with big-priced runners in this event (4th and 5th last year, 2nd in 2022 and 2020) and Al Wasl Storm displayed an admirable attitude to break his maiden at Chester in a race which has already seen the third and fourth win since. No stamina issues, but a podium finish would be a huge career best.

Damysus - John & Thady Gosden - ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Looks to be learning on the job and took another sizeable leap forward when runner-up in the Dante at York, finishing well from the pace to record the fastest closing three-furlong sectional of the race. On breeding Damysus should stay a mile-and-a-half, but his stride cadence suggests he may be at his optimum over 10 furlongs, so although he should run well, I wonder if the last 100 yards may find him out.

Delacroix - Aidan O'Brien - ⭐⭐⭐

A fluent winner of the Ballysax and Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown, both over 10 furlongs, Delacroix arguably threw away the Futurity over a mile at Doncaster last autumn by hanging. His sire often throws horses which stay well, but his latest defeat of Purview was achieved in a crawl and there remains a suspicion that a stiff 12 furlongs like this may find him out.

Green Storm - Charlie Johnston - ⭐

Stamina should be no issue for this son of Circus Maximus out of 2011 Ribblesdale Stakes winner Banimpire, however he was well beaten in the Feilden Stakes (race admittedly throwing up winners) and plenty to find in this company on evidence so far.

Lambourn - Aidan O'Brien - ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Connections feel this son of Australia lacks the push button acceleration of some of his stablemates however he makes up for that failing with guaranteed stamina and an extremely likeable attitude. The data may disprove their view too as his final two furlongs in the Chester Vase, following a strong gallop throughout, were quicker than the 100-rated six-furlong sprinter Hammer The Hammer so he makes plenty of appeal each-way.

Lazy Griff - Charlie Johnston - ⭐⭐⭐

Picked up where he left off as a juvenile with a fine comeback in the Chester Vase, only giving way late on as Lambourn powered clear. Sire won a German Derby and a Melbourne Cup with this lad proving the best of his progeny. Likely to be keeping on when others have cried enough.

Midak - Francis Graffard - ⭐⭐

Has compressed his education into a narrow time span as didn't run as a juvenile, but making up for lost time now. Extended his unbeaten record to three in a Saint-Cloud Group 3 last time, finding plenty off the bridle to score readily. Needs to progress again to figure but unlikely savvy trainer would be supplementing unless he though his colt could leave the bare form behind.

New Ground - Henri Devin - ⭐

Unbeaten in two starts over staying trip as a juvenile, both with cut in the ground. However, only marginal improvement in a Longchamp Group 3 and a Chantilly Listed event this season and this looks a tough assignment on the balance of his efforts to date.

Nightime Dancer - Richard Hannon - ⭐

Lightly raced son of Ghaiyyath who appears to be improving with racing. A good winner over 12 furlongs at Southwell on his comeback but didn't see out the trip in the Lingfield Derby Trial as strongly as the first two Aidan O'Brien-trained colts. Needs enormous improvement to figure.

Nightwalker - John & Thady Gosden - ⭐⭐⭐

An interesting contender as the handicappers believe Nightwalker improved a stone in the Dante at York when keeping on in eye catching fashion to claim fifth, three-and-a-half lengths adrift of Pride Of Arras. Possesses one of the lowest stride cadences in the field which is a sound indicator that this trip will produce further progression; serious frame contender.

Pride Of Arras - Ralph Beckett - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Bucked the trend of most of his stablemates this spring and early summer by winning first time out, landing the Dante at York with a degree of comfort and style. Possessing more speed than Westover (3rd in this race in 2022) according to his trainer, he appears to have all the attributes required to go close providing he copes with the atmosphere.

Puppet Master - Aidan O'Brien - ⭐⭐

Perhaps a shade fortunate to oblige in the Lingfield Derby Trial by a short head from stablemate Stay True, but Puppet Master is a tough and genuine stayer who deserves his place in the field even if he arguably lacks the class to make an impact.

Rogue Impact - James Owen - ⭐

Impressed when landing a Lingfield maiden in a strong time from subsequent Chester scorer Al Wasl Storm, but very easy to back in the Lingfield Derby Trial and disappointed accordingly, failing to beat a rival. Will be the biggest shock in the 246 runnings of the race if he manages to win.

Ruling Court - Charlie Appleby - ⭐⭐⭐

Has displayed plenty of pace to win both starts this season, in Meydan and in the 2000 Guineas when outpointing subsequent Irish Guineas winner Field Of Gold in a modestly run race. Looks like a mile and a quarter will come easily to him but his stride cadence suggests that may prove his optimum so doubts about this trip persist.

Sea Scout - Simon & Ed Crisford - ⭐

Boasts course knowledge courtesy of his surprise 40/141.00 success at Epsom in the spring where subsequent French Derby fourth Trinity College was his chief victim. Behind a number of his rivals here in the Dante however and needs to settle better than he did at York to see out this trip.

Stanhope Gardens - Ralph Beckett - ⭐⭐⭐

Has yet to race beyond a mile and has also undergone a rather unique preparation for this event having won a three-runner Salisbury event just a fortnight before this assignment. However, chased home Ruling Court at Sandown on debut before being narrowly touched off by Delacroix in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket last October so his current odds probably look a little too big.

Tennessee Stud - Joseph O'Brien - ⭐⭐

Group 1 winner in France over 10f as a two-year-old and was far from disgraced on his comeback in the Leopardstown Derby Trial when putting in some sterling late work to finish within seven lengths of Delacroix. A stop-start gallop wouldn't have suited that day and could surprise at a price with his yard renowned for pulling the odd rabbit from a hat.

The Lion In Winter - Aidan O'Brien - ⭐⭐

Victory for this Sea The Stars colt would surely rank among one of his illustrious trainer's greatest career achievements after what we witnessed on the Knavesmire in the Dante last time. The winter Derby favourite ruined his chance at York, allowing the occasion to get to him albeit, given his histrionics, it was remarkable The Lion In Winter was beaten just four lengths by Pride Of Arras. Difficult to predict what we will see here.

Tornado Alert - Saeed bin Suroor - ⭐

Well related colt by Too Darn Hot who raced too freely in the 2000 Guineas but still emerged with plenty of credit in taking fourth, less than five lengths behind winner Ruling Court and Field Of Gold. Suspicion Tornado Alert's running style might lend itself more to a mile and 10 furlongs going forward albeit he is closely related to hurdle winner Perseus Way.

Tuscan Hills - Raphael E Freire - ⭐⭐

Tuscan Hills was reported to have needed his Dante comeback and probably ran quite well in the circumstances to finish seventh, four lengths in arrears of the winner when probably on an unfavoured part of the track. King Of Steel (66/1) and Mojo Star (50/1) have both been runners up at huge prices in these colours in recent times so connections will harbour hopes their colt can step forward markedly once more.

Sam Turner's Derby Verdict:

The likes of Delacroix and Ruling Court could, in time, prove this test is their optimum, but the data that is currently to hand suggests they might be vulnerable if the ground eases and a solid gallop puts a premium on stamina. With that in mind, PRIDE OF ARRAS is preferred as he won what appeared the best trial featuring a deep field at a time when his yard could barely buy a first time out winner. Of his rivals, the underrated Lambourn should relish a proper test and appeals each-way, while the Gosden duo Damysus and Nightwalker are very much respected.

Prediction: