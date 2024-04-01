Daryl Carter's Tips: Get in the Bank Holiday Spirit with a NAP at Redcar

Spirit Genie has an excellent chance down in grade at Redcar

No. 6 G A Henty SBK 7/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 114

Largy Poet is respected, but he is short enough in the betting, and the one that appeals most to take him on is G A Henty - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

The Dan Skelton runner is best forgiven for his run at Newbury last time, where horrendous ground conditions can be blamed. He has been well beaten twice when the ground gets deep, and better is expected now returned to his favoured sound surface. He caught the eye at Market Rasen in January with his exemplary jumping and strong battling finishing effort. He would have likely come out victorious there, but for a mistake at the final hurdle, the former useful flat horse, Zain Nights, showed quicker speed from the back of the last over 2m4f.

The move up in trip is certainly in his favour on pedigree, and that's a potential source of improvement for the unexposed handicapper. Harry Skelton's presence could be key.

Any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.

15:20 Huntingdon - Back G A Henty @ 7/24.50

No. 3 (6) Spirit Genie (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Jennie Candlish

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

Spirit Genie - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was given a good mention in this column for the Lincoln, but as expected, he shaped as though the run was needed. Still, he put in a good shift attempting to come from off the pace and negotiate a path between runners, and the quick turnaround today suggests he has come out of that race well.

Despite only managing sixth, Sprit Genie finished well clear of the comparable Spring Mile winner, Look Back Smiling, and the Lincoln will almost certainly be a form worth following.

The selection returned to the track quickly and to good effect last term when he scored in a selling event at Leicester nine days after his AW reappearance, and he remains unexposed on the turf in Britain. Ground conditions are optimal for him today, and he has been granted a good draw in stall six. Today represents a drop in grade, while the move back to seven furlongs shouldn't be an inconvenience, and we are likely to see a more prominent ride.

He should be impossible to kick out of the frame, and based on his excellent second at Newmarket on his final start last term and his Irish form, he is well handicapped off this rating of 85.

Back him at 7/24.50 or bigger.

15:39 Redcar - Back Spirit Genie @ 7/24.50

No. 4 (4) Glorious Angel (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Brandon Wilkie

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 84

Glorious Angel - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - ran an excellent race just nine days ago at Doncaster in more profound company than this, and this progressive filly can prove very well handicapped under the claim of Brandon Wilkie returned to a track she has twice recorded good efforts including a victory.

She showed plenty of early speed when she returned to the turf for the first time since splitting useful rivals Vintage Clarets and Aberama Gold in a Class 2 contest at Doncaster in October. I would have preferred to back her over five furlongs last Saturday at Musselburgh, but she has winning form on this trip, so I am not too concerned. She has her ground conditions and has proven to bounce out of races quickly and enhance her form, so from a very fair rating of 79, inclusive of the jockey's claim, she must go well from a good draw down in grade.

Back her at 3/14.00 or bigger.

16:14 Redcar - Back Glorious Angel @ 3/14.00

No. 3 (7) Dragon Icon (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 92

After a few swings and misses with Dragon Icon in this column in recent months, today looks to be the day. He is back down in distance, dropped in grade, and returned to his favoured Kempton, making him impossible to ignore.

The four-year-old has been very frustrating for this column, but he is undoubtedly better than his rating of 92, and the jockey switch from Cameron Noble to James Doyle is a significant upgrade. Dragon Icon was a fast-finishing half-length fourth here on his penultimate start, and he bolted up on his only other visit, so this track looks to be his forte.

Without boring you with the same read as the last two times this horse has won, he is one I am keeping faith with at 15/82.88 or bigger, but I am sure this is his basement price, so use BSP.

16:40 Kempton - Back Dragon Icon @ BSP

