Cheltenham Tips Today: Daryl Carter says 7/1 Go For Gold with Cromwell at Cheltenham on Friday

Cheltenham Day 4 Superboost

On Thursday, the Betfair Superboost, Fact To File, won the Ryanair Chase in a canter after being boosted to 11/43.75 (won at 6/42.50) so you might not want to miss out on our Cheltenham Gold Cup Superboost featuring a jockey who rode 16/117.00 and 8/19.00 winners on Thursday, including the Grade 1 Stayers' Hurdle.

Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore is the jockey in question and she's very much looking forward to riding Monty's Star in Friday's feature race (read her exclusive thoughts here). The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Monty's Star to finish in the top four from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00 . To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers. You can read about all of Betfair's offer on every day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival right here.

Recommended Bet Back Monty's Star to finish Top 4 in the Gold Cup (16:00) - Was 1/2 SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 4. Watch Now!

East India Dock's form does not convince me. Although he is respected for his flat ability, a few arrive here on a more upward trajectory. One of those is Lulamba--9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who was backed into favourite despite what East India Dock achieved in two starts on the track before his British debut.

That cash must speak volumes, and he backed it up with a ready victory at Ascot over Mondo Man. That form has taken some boosts and knocks, but he was miles clear of those rivals, putting in a rapid final sectional that was by far the fastest on the entire card under hand and heels riding, which included some brilliant 140 types. A rating of 140 will get you close to winning this race, and I have him close to that.

He is now 2-2, and the yard holds him in the highest regard. Considering their arsenal, I expect they have a good handle on his ability. He impressed me and got the vote to win this contest in good style over Hello Neighbour.

Hello Neighbour is a smart juvenile, but I am not sold on the Irish form this season or the rating he has been given. The selection could prove a class above. It's a bit of guesswork and gut feeling, but Lulamba could be brilliant.

Recommended Bet 13:20 Cheltenham - Back Lulamba SBK 9/4

This is an open race, and a chance is given to Daddy Long Legs - 33/134.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who chased home last flight Champion Hurdle faller State Man when last seen and was almost certainly ridden to come home well (one thinks the handicap mark was being protected).

The selection is entirely unexposed over hurdles following four wins from 11 outings, and he was once considered the yard's Triumph Hurdle and Supreme Novice hope. He is getting better with every start, and although he is not the choice of Paul Townend, he is very hard to ignore off top weight. I can't see how Kargese is well-treated from a rating of 141, so jockey bookings don't put me off there.

The bonus is that Daddy Long Legs has shown his well-being when travelling over previously, and he could easily make up into a future Champion Hurdle challenger.

Drying ground is a positive, and he is undoubtedly a graded horse in a handicap on his best day. I am not convinced anything near the top of this market is well handicapped, so class can prevail with Daddy Long Legs.

He is a hefty price to fulfil his early promise.

Recommended Bet 14:00 Cheltenham - Back Daddy Long Legs SBK 33/1

This is wide open, and it's a below-par renewal on average over the years, so a chance is given to Port Joulain - 40/141.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - for Willie Mullins, who has a bit of class about him and was high on the Champion bumper list last year before a setback.

He has improved with each outing and will improve as his stamina develops. His presence suggests he has been working well at home and has shown plenty of promise in a handful of starts in Maiden Hurdles.

He was a devastating point-to-point winner, costing £300,000 at the Tattersalls 2023 sales, and has stacks of ability if he can correctly harness his energy.

He should be well suited to this track and how this race is likely to be run. Granted, he is a bit of a swing, but I am sure there is ability there.

Recommended Bet 15:20 Cheltenham - Back Port Joulain SBK 40/1

The Gold Cup is the feature race of the entire meeting, and Galopin Des Champs is respected in his bid for a third consecutive victory, a feat managed by only a handful of elite performers. While the field behind him is very weak, Inothewayurthinkin - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a horse firmly on the upgrade, and one I have been desperate to back for this race since the start of the year.

I do not doubt that we have yet to see the best of the Gavin Cromwell horse, who has been minded in three outings this year to protect his handicap mark for the Grand National. Still, he was the horse at the start of the year that was the biggest threat to Galopin Des Champs, and I am pleased that connections supplemented him at the final hour back into the race.

He is building to a more significant effort, and last year's Kim Muir winner was very eye-catching when fourth to Galopin Des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup 41 days ago. He didn't get a race run to suit with the winner and today's favourite dictating a steady gallop. He came from off the pace and finished his race powerfully under minimal handling, likely looking to protect his handicap rating.

The seven-year-old is firmly on the upgrade, and his time figure at Aintree last season was so eye-popping that he has to be worth his rating of 160 and more. He had a bright spring the previous term, and his latest performance suggests he is coming to the boil.

Consider that he has been ridden with the future in mind this season. We have yet to determine what he can be, and I, for one, think that he is a Gold Cup winner.

Galopin Des Champs is a class act and not one to underestimate, but having dictated two races at his favoured Leopardstown the last twice, we don't know what's left under the bonnet.

Inothewayurthinkin is a cracking E/W bet for this race.

You can read my thoughts on all the Gold Cup runners in my race guide here.

*Inothewayurthinkin was advised at 10/111.00 to win the Gold Cup on the Cheltenham Focus Column.

Recommended Bet 16:00 Cheltenham - Back Inothewayurthinkin SBK 7/1

Angels Dawn - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been in fine fettle in the point-to-point sphere, and with Cheltenham experience under her belt, she appeals in this contest.

She was in the process of running a career-best behind Inothewayurthinkin at this meeting last year in the Kim Muir, and there is nothing of that calibre in today's race. She is a winner of the 2023 Kim Muir over the now 157-rated Stumptown and is a lightly raced mare for a ten-year-old.

Providing all goes well, there's little reason to oppose her at the top of this market.

Recommended Bet 16:40 Cheltenham - Back Angels Dawn SBK 7/2

Kopeck De Mee - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - stands out as a handicap blot on the system, and providing he is fit and well to replicate his French form, he is thrown in from a mark of 136.

It has to be a positive that he comes into this 0-145 bracketed handicap instead of taking on much higher-rated horses in the County Hurdle. With this declaration, his appeal only increases.

The five-year-old was a Listed winner in France on his final outing, easily beating Karam Le Rouge, who had previously beaten the 153-rated Willie Mullins runner Kitzbuhel and, before that, the smart Kawaboomga, who ties in close with the Supreme Novice second, William Munny 145 (minimum).

Other multiple collateral form lines suggest he is a very well-treated horse. If we factor in the improvement expected for the move to Willie Mullins, he must be a blot on the system.

The vibes are very strong, and this is a weak race. Wodhooh was flattered by her Cheltenham victory and is not the one to be with here. The rest are only adequately treated. He can end the festival in style for followers!

*Kopeck De Mee was advised at 5/16.00 2pt win for the Cheltenham Focus Column