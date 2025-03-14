Gold Cup Runner-By-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter gives his Cheltenham Gold Cup 1-2-3

Cheltenham Day 4 Superboost

The sensational Galopin Des Champs bids for a remarkable third consecutive Cheltenham Gold Cup at nine and arguably faces his least demanding test. Willie Mullins' runner has won 11 of his 16 career outings over fences, including 11 Grade 1 victories, and he arrives on the back of an exceptional front-running performance at Leopardstown.

He was allowed to dictate the race at Leopardstown last time and won't have things all his way today, but he has proven a force in the staying-chase division and is very tough to oppose. At the same time, some new kids on the block will offer a different test for the reigning champ.

Joseph O'Brien has had a sensational season, and his runner, Banbridge, scored in the Grade 1 King George on his first attempt beyond 2m4f over fences at Kempton, sticking to the task strongly to peg back the runaway leader.

One could easily argue he is unexposed at this trip. He has his favoured good ground, so all looks in place for a big run from the former Martin Pipe Festival-winning nine-year-old.

However, Cheltenham is a far stiffer stamina test than Kempton, and his reserves will be tested. He is still an unconfirmed stayer at an ask this stiff.

Gavin Cromwell's Grand National favourite was supplemented for this race following his excellent and eye-catching fourth in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown behind Galopin Des Champs.

He did remarkably well in that contest, given the race was run at a crawl and dictated by the winner and today's favourite. He was tenderly handled to protect his handicap mark before the Grand National weights reveal.

He must prove he is up to this level, but he is a Grade 1 winner, only a seven-year-old and firmly on an upward curve. He may prefer softer ground, but the best is yet to come.

Henry De Bromhead has had one day in mind for Monty's Star this season, so judging him too harshly on his three outings this term may be unwise. He ran a fine race to finish second to Fact To File in the Brown Advisory at this meeting last year, but he failed to reverse that form in the Irish Gold Cup latest, and Fact To File's team has admitted defeat, having chased home Galopin Des Champs the last twice.

He has plenty to find on the bare form, but is open to improvement.

Another that has been trained with only this race in mind all season, but his performance at Ascot when no-match for the ten-year-old Pic D'Orhy over 2m5f highlighted his jumping frailties.

He is highly talented, but he is not a natural chaser.

Patrick Neville's nine-year-old won the Brown Advisory in 2023 but has failed to match that form since. Down the field in the King George, although he likes it at Cheltenham, he is well off what's required to win a Gold Cup and will need plenty of fortune.

Lucinda Russell's ten-year-old fell in this race in 2023 and today arrives following a wind operation, having failed to complete the last twice. His best comes at Aintree, and on all known form, he has a mountain to climb even if he puts in his best round of jumping in 21 chase starts.

He couldn't get within 12 lengths of Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown and was well held 48 days ago in the Grade 2 Betfair Cotswold Chase at this venue. He wants a flat track to be at his best and will struggle.

He is a class act carrying big weights against lesser rivals, but age looks to have caught up with him, putting in two disappointing efforts, the last two at his favoured Haydock under optimal conditions. It would take a wild leap of faith to back him.

Galopin Des Champs will prove very hard to beat, but I have liked Inothewayurthinkin for this race since the start of the season. He is an upwardly mobile seven-year-old who is yet to show the ceiling of his ability, and his latest performance strongly suggested he was coming to the boil.

Considering that he has been ridden with the spring in mind all season, we are yet to see the best of him. Once he is unleashed, he has the raw ability to perform boldly.

Daryl Carter's Gold Cup Prediction

1 - Inothewayurthinkin

2 - Galopin Des Champs

3 - Monty's Star