Rachael Blackmore Cheltenham Day 4: Ground and trip to suit Monty's Star in Gold Cup

I ride Blue Lemons for Willie Mullins in the Triumph Hurdle.

He won over seven furlongs on the flat on soft ground for Richard Hannon as a two-year-old, and he won his maiden hurdle nicely at Gowran last month on his first run for Willie. He jumped well on the whole that day, he did it quite nicely.

This is obviously a big step up, into the Triumph Hurdle, but that is the case with a lot of his rivals too, and hopefully this fellow can take a good step forward. He's a nicely-bred horse, his dam is closely related to Time On, a Group 2 winner over a mile and a half, and I'm looking forward to riding him.

Argento Boy is another nice ride to pick up for Willie in the Albert Bartlett Hurdle.

He won his bumper on his racecourse debut at Fairyhouse in January last year, and he was beaten just a length by The Big Westerner on his first run over hurdles at Punchestown in November.

He's a horse who has a lot of ability. He did a few things wrong the last day at Punchestown, but he still won well. He stays well, and hopefully he can run a nice race.

I can't wait to ride Monty's Star in the Gold Cup. It's going to be a fantastic race.

Obviously, Galopin Des Champs is the one we all have to beat, but I do think that the drier ground and the extra few furlongs is all going to be a big plus for Monty's Star.

His season got going a little later, he didn't make his seasonal debut until New Year's Day. He came on a lot for that run at Tramore, and he has come on again for his run in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown last time.

He ran really well in Cheltenham last year when he finished second in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase. He's very well in himself, and we're really looking forward to him.

Timeform Verdict: Rachael Blackmore's best chance on day four is...

Rachael Blackmore has three outside rides on Friday, but the best of them could well be Monty's Star in the Gold Cup. Indeed, it will be hard to beat Galopin des Champs, who he finished seven and a half lengths behind in the Irish version at Leopardstown last month, but there is reason to think he can finish much closer over this longer trip and at this stiffer track given the way he plugged on last time.

It is worth remembering he finished runner-up to Fact To File and Spillane's Tower in Grade 1 novices last season and he has only had two runs since returning in January, so he arrives a fresh horse. He looks fairly priced with Betfair at around 14/115.00.