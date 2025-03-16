Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Back Murphy and Bowen to score on Sunday with chasing debutant
Following a 2pt Saturday winner, Daryl Carter has one selection from Chepstow on Sunday and looks to a chasing debutant for Olly Murphy...
Unexposed chasing debutant
Bowen can get improvement from Sao Carlos
One selection on Sunday
16:12 Chepstow - Back Sao Carlos @ 5/23.50 1pt
There is little serious interest on Sunday, but it pays to give a chance to chasing debutant Sao Carlos - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has offered promise in his short hurdling career but has yet to put it all together. He has shaped as though he would be much better suited to fences than hurdles, and this is a very winnable opportunity for an Olly Murphy runner, who meets mainly exposed rivals that the handicapper holds and many running over the incorrect distance.
The selection has been involved in some good races, recording some strong time figures, and he should be much better suited to the larger obstacles.
In the hope that Sean Bowen is aggressive from the off and up with the gallop, he could prove ahead of the handicapper in this new discipline. He rates a risky proposition, but he is less exposed than all of these, and the strong suspicion is that we haven't seen the best of him yet. On a quiet Sunday, he looks worth chancing.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2025 overall P/L = Next update (monthly) April 1st (FULL BREAKDOWN)
2025 P/L = +57.9 ROI 46.51%
BSP P/L = +42.7 ROI 34.32%
2025 P/L Ante-post = -2
JAN = +28.18 ROI 45.46%
JAN BSP = +11.1 ROI 17.92%
FEB = +29.72 ROI 47.56%
FEB BSP = +31.6 ROI 50.59%
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI
2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts
