Daryl Carter's Tips: 17/2 Deutsch and Frost can spice up Tuesday's racing at Exeter
Daryl Carter has one selection on Tuesday at 17/29.50 as he looks to Exeter for his best bet of the day...
Open to improvement at this new distace
A three-time course winner
Deutsch's only ride of the day
16:27 Exeter - Back Asian Spice @ 17/29.50 1pt e/w
It will be tough to pull something out of the fire this week. For example, the first two races at Exeter have five runners, and plenty of low-graded action is on offer following an excellent Cheltenham Festival.
Still, Asian Spice - 17/29.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - offers good value at the opening odds returned to a venue where her record reads 14411570 under optimal ground conditions described as good to firm at the time of writing.
She more often than not gives her running here, and she was well worth an upgrade on her penultimate outing at this track when fourth to walking on Air, having been held up off a slow gallop.
I am unsure what happened last time, but she has been off the track for 80 days since, and perhaps all was not right.
Still, she has time for further improvement and is at the correct end of the handicap. At the same time, Charlie Deutsch is an interesting booking coming to Exeter for this his only ride of the day and this Mare should appreciate this move up in distance.
Striking A Pose rates the chief threat as he also likes it here but may find the ground on the quick side, and the six-year-old The Long Point is unexposed and could go well.
She looks well worth chancing at 7/18.00 or more significant.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2025 overall P/L = Next update (monthly) April 1st (FULL BREAKDOWN)
2025 P/L = +57.9 ROI 46.51%
BSP P/L = +42.7 ROI 34.32%
2025 P/L Ante-post = -2
JAN = +28.18 ROI 45.46%
JAN BSP = +11.1 ROI 17.92%
FEB = +29.72 ROI 47.56%
FEB BSP = +31.6 ROI 50.59%
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI
2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts
