Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 17/2 Deutsch and Frost can spice up Tuesday's racing at Exeter

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter likes Asian Spice at Exeter.

Daryl Carter has one selection on Tuesday at 17/29.50 as he looks to Exeter for his best bet of the day...

  • Open to improvement at this new distace

  • A three-time course winner

  • Deutsch's only ride of the day

16:27 Exeter - Back Asian Spice @ 17/29.50 1pt e/w

It will be tough to pull something out of the fire this week. For example, the first two races at Exeter have five runners, and plenty of low-graded action is on offer following an excellent Cheltenham Festival.

Still, Asian Spice - 17/29.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - offers good value at the opening odds returned to a venue where her record reads 14411570 under optimal ground conditions described as good to firm at the time of writing.

She more often than not gives her running here, and she was well worth an upgrade on her penultimate outing at this track when fourth to walking on Air, having been held up off a slow gallop.

I am unsure what happened last time, but she has been off the track for 80 days since, and perhaps all was not right.

Still, she has time for further improvement and is at the correct end of the handicap. At the same time, Charlie Deutsch is an interesting booking coming to Exeter for this his only ride of the day and this Mare should appreciate this move up in distance.

Striking A Pose rates the chief threat as he also likes it here but may find the ground on the quick side, and the six-year-old The Long Point is unexposed and could go well.

She looks well worth chancing at 7/18.00 or more significant.

Recommended Bet

16:27 Exeter - Back Asian Spice

SBK17/2

Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2025 overall P/L = Next update (monthly) April 1st (FULL BREAKDOWN)

2025 P/L = +57.9 ROI 46.51%

BSP P/L = +42.7 ROI 34.32%

2025 P/L Ante-post = -2

JAN = +28.18 ROI 45.46%

JAN BSP = +11.1 ROI 17.92%

FEB = +29.72 ROI 47.56%

FEB BSP = +31.6 ROI 50.59%

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI

2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday including 33/1 Irish Cesarewitch fancy

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner eyeing Group glory for Kensington

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Timeform

Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 4/1 top-rated Horse In Focus

  • Timeform
Horse racing at Epsom

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Cambridgeshire Handicap Big Race Verdict: George and Winston appeal at Newmarket

  2. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Cambridgeshire Handicap Big Race Verdict: George and Winston appeal at Newmarket

  3. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newmarket up to 7/2

  4. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot

  5. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Newmarket and Haydock Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

Ayr Gold Cup Day & Newbury Preview

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor