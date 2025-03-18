Daryl Carter's Tips: 17/2 Deutsch and Frost can spice up Tuesday's racing at Exeter

Open to improvement at this new distace

A three-time course winner

Deutsch's only ride of the day

It will be tough to pull something out of the fire this week. For example, the first two races at Exeter have five runners, and plenty of low-graded action is on offer following an excellent Cheltenham Festival.

Still, Asian Spice - 17/29.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - offers good value at the opening odds returned to a venue where her record reads 14411570 under optimal ground conditions described as good to firm at the time of writing.

She more often than not gives her running here, and she was well worth an upgrade on her penultimate outing at this track when fourth to walking on Air, having been held up off a slow gallop.

I am unsure what happened last time, but she has been off the track for 80 days since, and perhaps all was not right.

Still, she has time for further improvement and is at the correct end of the handicap. At the same time, Charlie Deutsch is an interesting booking coming to Exeter for this his only ride of the day and this Mare should appreciate this move up in distance.

Striking A Pose rates the chief threat as he also likes it here but may find the ground on the quick side, and the six-year-old The Long Point is unexposed and could go well.

She looks well worth chancing at 7/18.00 or more significant.