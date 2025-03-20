Daryl Carter's Tips: Thriving Channon Mare expecting to score at Newcastle

Thriving sort can score again and make it 2-2 on the AW

Miss Attitude holds a strong time figure from Southwell

Tongue-tie and cheekpieces offer encouragement there is more to come

This week's racing has been of such a low standard that I have switched to the AW for the first time in an age in search of a winner. The National Hunt scene is ripe with low-graded racing, and this season, it has paid for us to steer clear.

Therefore, for the fourth time this week, there is only one selection in the column, and we head to Newcastle, where there is good value in a Jack Channon runner.

Miss Attitude's excellent effort to score at Southwell last time without track position over a useful course winner was up there with the five-year-old's career-best efforts.

While Channon's mare has never been to Newcastle, the stiff five furlongs should suit her well, and she is entirely unexposed on the AW with her latest, her only start. That, coupled with the tongue-tie and cheekpieces combination for the first time last time, opens the avenue for further improvement, and she will not need to better the time figure of her latest start to score in this company.

The selection is marching forward. She offered plenty of promise last term on turf. The above reasoning gives confidence that the best is yet to come.