Daryl Carter's Tips: Thriving Channon Mare expecting to score at Newcastle
Daryl Carter heads to Newcastle on Thursday for his sole selection and says Jack Channon's runner can score again...
Thriving sort can score again and make it 2-2 on the AW
Miss Attitude holds a strong time figure from Southwell
Tongue-tie and cheekpieces offer encouragement there is more to come
19:00 Newcastle - Back Miss Attitude @ BSP 1pt
This week's racing has been of such a low standard that I have switched to the AW for the first time in an age in search of a winner. The National Hunt scene is ripe with low-graded racing, and this season, it has paid for us to steer clear.
Therefore, for the fourth time this week, there is only one selection in the column, and we head to Newcastle, where there is good value in a Jack Channon runner.
Miss Attitude's excellent effort to score at Southwell last time without track position over a useful course winner was up there with the five-year-old's career-best efforts.
While Channon's mare has never been to Newcastle, the stiff five furlongs should suit her well, and she is entirely unexposed on the AW with her latest, her only start. That, coupled with the tongue-tie and cheekpieces combination for the first time last time, opens the avenue for further improvement, and she will not need to better the time figure of her latest start to score in this company.
The selection is marching forward. She offered plenty of promise last term on turf. The above reasoning gives confidence that the best is yet to come.
Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2025 overall P/L = Next update (monthly) April 1st (FULL BREAKDOWN)
2025 P/L = +57.9 ROI 46.51%
BSP P/L = +42.7 ROI 34.32%
2025 P/L Ante-post = -2
JAN = +28.18 ROI 45.46%
JAN BSP = +11.1 ROI 17.92%
FEB = +29.72 ROI 47.56%
FEB BSP = +31.6 ROI 50.59%
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI
2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts
