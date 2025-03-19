Daryl Carter's Tips: Drop in class will suit 15/2 in-form veteran at Haydock

Chance Amatuer to enjoy the drop in grade

Good record at this time of year

Gave positive signs last time

It takes a leap of faith to get behind 12-year-old Amateur - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - but there were positive signs from the old timer at Newbury last time, where he ran his best race of the season, staying on into fifth behind the smart Sam Brown.

He now takes a significant dip in grade from a 0-150 to a 0-125, and Elizabeth Gale claims seven off his back to reduce the burden of top weight. He has also moved up to a more suitable stamina-sapping distance of 3m4f, and today is his second outing following a wind operation, which can offer encouragement for improved performance on his Newbury outing.

Newbury was his first run in Blinkers since 2022. He switched from the long-time worn cheekpieces and provided they have the same positive effect; he should make his presence felt over today's more suitable distance in a lesser race.

The big draw for backing Amateur is the time of year. He has recorded five of his six career victories between March and April and has plenty of reasonable efforts at this time of year.

He is an all-or-nothing bet, as he has the ability to run no race, but today, with his optimal conditions, he looks well worth chasing.

15/28.50 is not a value price, as he could easily go off double-figure odds. Still, it is acceptable but play no shorter than 15/28.50.