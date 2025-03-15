Daryl Carter's Tips: 15/8 & 4/1 Skelton runners can set up for super Saturday

Skelton yard can kickstart Saturday with an early NAP

Keep the faith with Classic King

Bad can keep improving in blinkers

Betfair Saturday Horse Racing Superboost

On Thursday, the Betfair Superboost, Fact To File, won the Ryanair Chase in a canter after being boosted to 11/43.75 (won at 6/42.50). On Friday we made it back-to-back Superboost wins as Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore steered Monty's Star home for a top 4 finish in the 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup at 1/12.00.

Our hat-trick chasing Saturday Superboost sees Saint Anapolino need to finish in the top 3 in the 14:45 Kempton having finished in the top 3 on his last 6 starts. This has been boosted from 4/61.67 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Saint Anapolino Top 3 Finish In The 14:45 Kempton - WAS 4/6 SBK 1/1

Asta La Pasta - 15/82.88 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a winner in waiting, now dropped back to a more suitable distance and applied with the first time hood under the claim of the excellent Tristan Durrell, who rides this track well.

The unexposed seven-year-old ran a fine race here on his penultimate start without quite seeing out the distance, having run too freely. He was eye-catching at Newbury before that behind the useful Kalif Du Berlais, and he must be open to further improvement.

He has optimal ground conditions and is better than this level on a going day. If Durrell uses him on the front end, he should prove hard to beat, and 15/82.88 or bigger is acceptable. First Street can follow him home.

Recommended Bet 14:10 Kempton - Back Asta La Pasta SBK 15/8

The Skeletons can have a quick-fire Saturday double with Joyeux Machin - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is well handicapped and open to further improvement, returned to three miles, having caught the eye in two recent starts.

The former Irish runner has ideal conditions (always said to want a sound surface in Ireland), and the yard has placed him well here, having skipped Cheltenham to take this just as valuable pot. This race is advertised as a 0-150 but is more like a 0-140, and Joyeux Machin has been saved for a large pot as Dan Skelton chases the Champion trainer title.

Still open to further improvement for this yard 4/15.00 or bigger is a generous price about one laid out for this target.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Uttoxeter - Back Joyeux Machin SBK 4/1

Classic King - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - went close for this column last time, but his rider gave him too much to do, and he made his move too late in the day, sticking on strongest of all at the finish behind Altobelli at Ascot.

That's strong form in the context of this race, and Ben Jones takes over in the saddle with this extra furlong sure to suit. He relishes good ground and arrives following a career-best on the figures. The seven-year-old has lots of upside to his hurdle profile and is unexposed following eight starts.

He can boast two excellent runs at this Kempton venue, and all is in place for a big effort.

Recommended Bet 14:45 Kempton - Back Classic King SBK 11/2

Bad - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was still going well at Ascot in the first time blinkers when coming down at the 13th, and that race has worked out well. He put that behind him when turning what looked like a competitive race on paper into a procession when scoring by ten lengths over course and distance last time, and there is little reason to abandon him now.

The six-year-old has always been held in high regard, and he now looks ready to fulfil his early promise under optimal ground and track conditions against mainly exposed rivals.

Ben Pauling's runner still has scope in his handicap rating on his hurdles form, and the assessor holds most of these.

Back the selection at 5/23.50 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:20 Kempton - Back Bad SBK 11/4

