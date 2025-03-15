Daryl Carter's Tips: 15/8 & 4/1 Skelton runners can set up for super Saturday
Fresh off a sensational Cheltenham that included tipping up the Gold Cup winner, Daryl Carter has four Saturday selections from Kempton and Uttoxeter, and he looks to the Skelton yard for a quick-fire across-the-card double...
-
Skelton yard can kickstart Saturday with an early NAP
-
Keep the faith with Classic King
-
Bad can keep improving in blinkers
Racing...Only Bettor. Watch the new episode
14:10 Kempton - Back Asta La Pasta @ 15/82.88 2pt (NAP)
Asta La Pasta - 15/82.88 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a winner in waiting, now dropped back to a more suitable distance and applied with the first time hood under the claim of the excellent Tristan Durrell, who rides this track well.
The unexposed seven-year-old ran a fine race here on his penultimate start without quite seeing out the distance, having run too freely. He was eye-catching at Newbury before that behind the useful Kalif Du Berlais, and he must be open to further improvement.
He has optimal ground conditions and is better than this level on a going day. If Durrell uses him on the front end, he should prove hard to beat, and 15/82.88 or bigger is acceptable. First Street can follow him home.
14:25 Uttoxeter - Back Joyeux Machin @ 4/15.00 1pt
The Skeletons can have a quick-fire Saturday double with Joyeux Machin - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is well handicapped and open to further improvement, returned to three miles, having caught the eye in two recent starts.
The former Irish runner has ideal conditions (always said to want a sound surface in Ireland), and the yard has placed him well here, having skipped Cheltenham to take this just as valuable pot. This race is advertised as a 0-150 but is more like a 0-140, and Joyeux Machin has been saved for a large pot as Dan Skelton chases the Champion trainer title.
Still open to further improvement for this yard 4/15.00 or bigger is a generous price about one laid out for this target.
14:45 Kempton - Back Classic King @ 11/26.50 1pt
Classic King - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - went close for this column last time, but his rider gave him too much to do, and he made his move too late in the day, sticking on strongest of all at the finish behind Altobelli at Ascot.
That's strong form in the context of this race, and Ben Jones takes over in the saddle with this extra furlong sure to suit. He relishes good ground and arrives following a career-best on the figures. The seven-year-old has lots of upside to his hurdle profile and is unexposed following eight starts.
He can boast two excellent runs at this Kempton venue, and all is in place for a big effort.
15:20 Kempton - Back Bad @ 11/43.75 2pt
Bad - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was still going well at Ascot in the first time blinkers when coming down at the 13th, and that race has worked out well. He put that behind him when turning what looked like a competitive race on paper into a procession when scoring by ten lengths over course and distance last time, and there is little reason to abandon him now.
The six-year-old has always been held in high regard, and he now looks ready to fulfil his early promise under optimal ground and track conditions against mainly exposed rivals.
Ben Pauling's runner still has scope in his handicap rating on his hurdles form, and the assessor holds most of these.
Back the selection at 5/23.50 or bigger.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2025 overall P/L = Next update (monthly) April 1st (FULL BREAKDOWN)
2025 P/L = +57.9 ROI 46.51%
BSP P/L = +42.7 ROI 34.32%
2025 P/L Ante-post = -2
JAN = +28.18 ROI 45.46%
JAN BSP = +11.1 ROI 17.92%
FEB = +29.72 ROI 47.56%
FEB BSP = +31.6 ROI 50.59%
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI
2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
