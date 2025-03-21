Daryl Carter's Tips: 3/1 Hobbs' five-year-old is Friday's best bet at Newbury

Two Friday selections

Manuelito - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is less exposed than most in this field, and his latest effort at Exeter when attempting to give lumps of weight to an unexposed improver in King Of The Lake is backed up heavily by the time figure.

The pair pulled 18 lengths clear of the third at Exeter, but he was worth an upgrade, having been up with the pace for the entire race, with the winner and third coming from well off the gallop.

The five-year-old has optimal ground conditions today and has now put in two excellent efforts on the clock in his last five starts.

He is open to vast improvement and certainly has more to offer if Michael Nolan can get the fractions right or ride with a little more restraint. He came good at this time last year when second the useful Ryan's Rocket at Taunton before scoring at Wincanton and Ffos Las.

He gets a clear vote to return to winning ways, and 3/14.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 15:00 Newbury - Back Manuelito SBK 3/1

Zain Nights - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been in the thick of it this term, but this rates a much more suitable assignment, and he can land this race again 12 months on if none the worse for his pulled-up effort eight days ago.

The six-year-old likes it here at Newbury, and the angle is the switch of headgear (won in first-time cheek-pieces and when reapplied) to see further improvement. On the balance of his form, he should be making his presence felt in this company, and the going description of good ground is the first time since his run of victories in the spring last year and chasing home The Wallpark in October.

Providing he gives his true running, he looks good value on the balance to score and gets the vote over the consistent Hititi.

Recommended Bet 15:00 Newbury - Back Zain Nights SBK 4/1

