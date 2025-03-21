Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 3/1 Hobbs' five-year-old is Friday's best bet at Newbury

Daryl Carter.
Daryl likes Manuelito at Newbury.

Daryl Carter heads to Newbury on Friday for two selections. He says his NAP is handicapped to score but is still improving...

15:00 Newbury - Back Manuelito @ 3/14.00 2pt

Manuelito - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is less exposed than most in this field, and his latest effort at Exeter when attempting to give lumps of weight to an unexposed improver in King Of The Lake is backed up heavily by the time figure.

The pair pulled 18 lengths clear of the third at Exeter, but he was worth an upgrade, having been up with the pace for the entire race, with the winner and third coming from well off the gallop.

The five-year-old has optimal ground conditions today and has now put in two excellent efforts on the clock in his last five starts.

He is open to vast improvement and certainly has more to offer if Michael Nolan can get the fractions right or ride with a little more restraint. He came good at this time last year when second the useful Ryan's Rocket at Taunton before scoring at Wincanton and Ffos Las.

He gets a clear vote to return to winning ways, and 3/14.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet

15:00 Newbury - Back Manuelito

SBK3/1

15:30 Newbury - Back Zain Nights @ 4/15.00 1pt

Zain Nights - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been in the thick of it this term, but this rates a much more suitable assignment, and he can land this race again 12 months on if none the worse for his pulled-up effort eight days ago.

The six-year-old likes it here at Newbury, and the angle is the switch of headgear (won in first-time cheek-pieces and when reapplied) to see further improvement. On the balance of his form, he should be making his presence felt in this company, and the going description of good ground is the first time since his run of victories in the spring last year and chasing home The Wallpark in October.

Providing he gives his true running, he looks good value on the balance to score and gets the vote over the consistent Hititi.

Recommended Bet

15:00 Newbury - Back Zain Nights

SBK4/1

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2025 overall P/L = Next update (monthly) April 1st (FULL BREAKDOWN)

2025 P/L = +57.9 ROI 46.51%

BSP P/L = +42.7 ROI 34.32%

2025 P/L Ante-post = -2

JAN = +28.18 ROI 45.46%

JAN BSP = +11.1 ROI 17.92%

FEB = +29.72 ROI 47.56%

FEB BSP = +31.6 ROI 50.59%

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI

2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts

Daryl Carter

