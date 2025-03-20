Cheltenham Festival Focus: Three horses to back for the 2026 Cheltenham Festival including a 100/1 chance

Cheltenham 2026 ante-post selections

Cheltenham Festival Focus returned a profit of +50.6 pts in 2025 and added to the three previous years' Daryl Carter amassed 102.6pts for ante-post Betfair racing followers. He takes an early look at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival and has three selections, which will be added to the ante-post list once the column returns in November.

All the talk following the Mares Novices' Hurdle seems to be about the runner-up, Six And A Half, but the winner, Air Of Entitlement, was much the better horse, quickening up the hill in fine style, and she should be kept on side for the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

Henry De Bromhead's Mare is 2-2 over hurdles and was compared to the yard's Tellmesomethinggirl, who had run exceptionally well in previous Mares Hurdles following her victory in the Mares Novices' in 2021.

The selection's authoritative victory should not be underestimated. She should relish the extra distance of the Mares Hurdle next season, having already won a Maiden over 2m4f on her hurdling debut.

She should be a favourite for this race in the ante-post markets, with Lossiemouth's 2/13.00 connections almost sure to head for the Champion Hurdle next year. She looks like good value at 16/117.00 even this far out.

Recommended Bet Back Air Of Entitlement to win the Mares Hurdle SBK 16/1

Another horse that could offer some excellent value at a ridiculous 100/1101.00 is Nicky Henderson's £400,000 purchase, Minella Premier, who was kept back this season and will likely head into the Supreme Novices' Hurdle next year as a six-year-old.

Henderson had a rare season with no novice hurdlers towards the top of the Festival markets, but 2026 could be very different.

The selection was all the rage following his excellent point-to-point 12-length victory over the useful Warren Greatrex's Magnificent, who has since finished fourth in the Grade 3 Sandown Novices Hurdle final.

He could be anything; at 100/1101.00, he is well worth getting in the book early.

Recommended Bet Back Minella Premier to win the Supreme Novices' Hurdle SBK 100/1

Majborough's jumping fell apart in the Arkle, but his excellent effort to finish third following his lousy error at the second last should not be ignored. He will undoubtedly improve for going out in distance, and the Ryanair chase looks like the most logical option for him next year.

Majborough has only had six career starts, and there were plenty of positives from his run in the Arkle. The move to the New course will undoubtedly help his jumping, and he has another year to improve in the department.