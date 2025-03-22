Daryl Carter's Tips: 6/1 Time for Olly's runner to finally Thunder home

This is Thunder Rock's chance to bounce back

Saint Segal is a very well-backed favourite to win the 2m4f Handicap Chase (14:40 Newbury) today, and the horse is ultra consistent with form figures of 1-2-3 on his last three runs. However, if you fancy he'll run another solid race today but may come up short then you can back him to finish in the top four at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 4/91.44).

To take advantage of this latest superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note. This superboost is offered by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by and of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Saint Segal to finish Top 4 in 14:40 Newbury (was 4/9) SBK 1/1

It takes a leap of faith to back Thunder Rock--6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--but this is a significant drop in grade for the nine-year-old, and I hope followers can cash in. He showed more life at Haydock last time when fourth in a Grade 2, and the drop back in trip looks like a positive move by his connections.

He gets the services of Lewis Saunders to claim seven off his back, easing the burden of top weight and effectively allowing him to run from a rating in the 130s. Saunders is not a negative booking with a 31% strike rate for Murphy and is profitable to back £43 to a £1 level stake.

Today's race is more like a 0-140 contest, and the drying ground is a positive for him despite connections having pulled him out on a sound surface at Wetherby in November. His form figures on ground with good in the going description outside of his reappearance read 412311111.

In the hope that his latest performance 35 days ago was a sign that he is about to turn a corner, he looks to be of excellent value in this company.

His spring record is a fine one, reading 122111 outside of graded company, and he should relish these calmer waters, having contested grade 1 or 2 races on his last four outings.

Back him at 5/23.50 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:35 Bangor - Back Thunder Rock SBK 6/1

A wide-open Novices handicap to kick off at Newbury, but the one that makes the most appeal is Oh My Johnny - 13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who got up in the shadow of the post last time at Hereford in a Class 4 contest.

That form wouldn't be good enough to play a hand in this, but he won with any amount in hand following his Haydock blip when a firm favourite. The tight Hereford track wouldn't have played to his strengths, but moving to a more galloping circuit will suit him, and he is armed with a good time figure at Uttoxeter in December.

We haven't seen the best of him yet, and the more his stamina is drawn out, the better he will be. Today's drying ground is a big positive, and he is an upwardly mobile five-year-old who will rate higher than this rating of 121 by the end of the season should he continue his progression.



He makes excellent each-way appeal at 6/17.00 or more significant.

Recommended Bet 14:05 Newbury - Back Oh My Johnny SBK 13/2

Bob Bob Ricard--7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook--had two options at this meeting, and connections made the right call by choosing the 2m4f option. The move back up in distance is an avenue for further improvement in this sphere.

He scored for this column at Doncaster last time when returning from 105 days off the track after his disappointing run at Cheltenham in November. Still, he did remarkably well to score at Doncaster, considering an error on the final flight, and he crossed the line with plenty in hand. That marked him down as a well-handicapped horse, and earlier this year, he shaped very encouragingly at Cheltenham's October meeting, having been badly hampered.

He relishes a sound surface, and this more galloping track will suit him well. There is more to come following just five chase outings. Furthermore, he tackles mainly exposed rivals in the grip of the handicapper, and it's tough to see him beat in this company if he continues on this upward curve.

He should take plenty of stopping with an error-free round, but he is handicapped to go very well.

Back the selection at 3/14.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:40 Newbury - Back Bob Bob Ricard SBK 7/2

Finally, at Newbury, it may pay to side with the progressive Scarlet O'Hara - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has gone under the radar and is not done improving.

She is taken to pick back up the progressive thread, having taken care of the useful Royale Margaux on her penultimate outing at Ascot, who subsequently finished four lengths behind the smart Woodhooh and has been a Listed Hurdle winner since. That pair pulled miles clear of the field that day, and she had previously recorded an excellent time figure at Perth when thumping a novice field by eight lengths. Her form before that, when second to the subsequent Persian War winner Flying Fortune, is solid, and today's drying ground is very much in her favour.

She has scope for further improvement, and she was a winner at Bango after a 176-day break, so there are no qualms about her absence.

She has some strong form lines and is unexposed to handicaps, so she gets an each-way vote against the top of the market, which has done much of their winning.

Any double-figure odds are acceptable