Daryl Carter's Tips: Back Iona to sound out another Ayr victory

Two Monday selections

Motawahij can overturn odds-on favourite

NAP Sound Of Iona has everything in her favour to score again

Motawahij - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is worth another chance, considering he pulled his race away at Royal Ascot in the Chesham Stakes, but how he travelled in that race marked him down as a potentially useful prospect to keep on the correct side of.

His debut effort was eye-catching behind Catalyse at Hamilton over six furlongs, and the winner was only beaten four lengths in the Coventry Stakes next time. The third had some useful debut form behind Andesite at York, and the fifth has since been a winner.

There's undoubtedly a good amount of ability in there, and this expensive April purchase by American Pharoah has a bigger performance in him. He offers a little value over the favourite who didn't step forward in France last time, looks a little vulnerable, and arrives with something to prove.

At the same time, the move back in trip for the selection is the angle for improvement. Back him at 5/23.50 or bigger.

Sound Of Iona - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - bounced back to form over course and distance last time out and took advantage of a tumbling handicap mark. Still, she won effortlessly, and that was only her first start over six furlongs on turf since October 2023, when running in a hot class 4 handicap on heavy ground when rated 20 lb higher than her latest winning mark.

She has had very few runs at this optimum distance and only five runs below Class 4 company. She is on a career basement mark and remains in Class 6 company today. Four of her wins have come at this Ayr venue, and all of her victories have come on good ground or better.

She has the ideal scenario today, and Paul Mulrennan takes over in the saddle. A repeat effort of her win 14 days ago, in which she was only 0.65 secs slower than the 85-rated winner on the card, will be enough to see her go in again.

She can make all and 13/82.63 or bigger appeals.