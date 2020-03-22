Bets of the Day: Golden Sunset can get back to winning ways at Downpatrick

Golden Sunset will appreciate the drop in distance

Back Golden Sunset at 7/2 in the 15:40 Downpatrick

I want to give Niall Madden's Golden Sunset another chance now that he is going back on a right-handed track. He has run four times left-handed and hasn't finished in the first seven or within 20 lengths of the winner. However, going this way round on soft ground and dropping in distance could see him return to the form he showed on his penultimate run at Down Royal. The J P McManus owned son of Presenting was 6lb lower that day but with Simon Torrens' useful 7lb claim and dropping back a couple of furlongs will be to his advantage.

There are a couple in here at an each-way price which could be interesting, one is Ronan McNally's runner The Trigger, the old boy may be 11-years-old but he ran well when finishing third on a raiding mission to Musselburgh and this drop back in trip could be just what he needs off a favourable mark. The other is Whydah, Jessica Harrington's six-year-old ran well for a long way over the extended two miles five furlongs at Leopardstown and his stamina could be better suited to this distance.

The opening race is All About Joe

Back All About Joe at 2/1 in the 13:40 Downpatrick

Colm Murphy runs All About Joe in this maiden hurdle race and he was very unfortunate to run into a decent type (Henry De Bromhead's Eklat De Rire), last time out, or he would have already lost his maiden tag. The two finished 25 lengths ahead of the third placed horse at Thurles at the beginning of March. That's the strongest level of form in this contest and while the Murphy yard don't have too many runners here they often leave here with some joy, they boast a nine point level stake profit when they have runners at this track. It's a 16 runner maiden so providing nothing suddenly improves by a stone a reproduction of that Thurles form for All About Joe should be good enough to see him go one better here.

The two that should give him the most to think about are Vinnie Is Busy who is going over hurdles for the first time and I am sure Charles Byrnes will have him ready but he finished fourth of five beaten a long way on his last start. The other, which I see as a bigger threat to the selection is Barnaviddaun where a repeat of either of his second placed efforts at Fairyhouse and Leopardstown would see him go close again. The six-year-old so far has always managed to find one to good for him and I think that may happen to him again, but he would be my choice in a forecast bet.