Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales and World Cup Qualifiers

Harry and Harry to get on scoresheet in England v Wales

Anthony Gordon fancied for shots at Wembley

Tips for Scotland v Greece and other World Cup qualifiers

International Friendly tips and predictions

England v Wales

Thursday, 19:45

Live on ITV

Dave Tindall: "England have scored in each of their last 16 games across all competitions and Harry Kane at 8/111.73 anytime looks perfectly fine. The Bayern striker has 74 in 109 internationals and, even more impressively, 30 in 38 for the Three Lions at Wembley.

"As for Wales, the stats are there for us to try a Harry double.

"Harry Wilson is a regular goalscorer for his country and, impressively, has six in his last nine internationals. Use the filter of away matches and it's three in five. He should also be on penalty duties.

"The Fulham man is a hefty 6/17.00 to wheel away in celebration at Wembley and the Kane-Wilson goalscorer double pays around 10/111.00."

Recommended Bet Back Harry Kane & Harry Wilson in Goalscorer double on Bet Builder SBK 10/1

Ste Tudor: "Since coming back from suspension the Newcastle winger has wasted little time in resuming his high shot-count, taking on six efforts against Bradford City in the League Cup and three away to Union SG in the Champions League. In the latter, Gordon notched twice.

"His 2.42 shots per 90 average is comparable to the best of them and it's pertinent too that he registered three shots on target vs Serbia.

"Indeed, Gordon's overall shot tally for the Three Lions is impressive, amounting to 12 SOT in eight starts."

Recommended Bet Back Gordon 2+ shots on target SBK 12/5

Opta Stats: "England have won each of their last seven meetings with Wales across all competitions and the Three Lions are only currently on longer winning streaks against three nations: Luxembourg (9), Andorra (8) and San Marino (8).

"Wales have only won one of their 24 away games against England post WW2 (D6 L17), a 1-0 win at old Wembley in May 1977, with Leighton James scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot.

"Wales are winless in each of their last 11 away friendly matches (D1 L10), since a 1-0 win in Denmark thanks to a Craig Bellamy goal in November 2008 - the Dragons have failed to score in each of their last 10 such games, going 938 minutes since last netting vs Montenegro."

Recommended Bet Back England -1 SBK 4/5

World Cup Qualifier tips and predictions

Scotland v Greece

Thursday, 19:45

Live on BBC Two

Kevin Hatchard: "There's so little margin for error in these qualifiers, and after their Danish debacle, Greece can't really afford to sit back here. They'll be boosted by what they did to Scotland on their last visit, while Scotland know their home games could be the key to qualification.

"Scotland have scored in nine of their last 12 internationals, while Greece have found the net in 11 of their last 14. I just think BTTS is overpriced at 2.0421/20 on the Betfair Exchange."

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score EXC 2.04

Opta Stats: "Ché Adams has scored four goals across his last three Scotland appearances, last scoring in back-to-back international outings in World Cup 2022 qualification, against Moldova and Denmark.

"Christos Tzolis has scored four goals in his last seven appearances for Greece, more than across his first 19 international caps (3 goals). That includes a strike at Hampden Park vs Scotland in March. He's 11/43.75 to repeat the trick on Thursday."

Recommended Bet Back Adams to score SBK 11/5

Paul Higham: "This is likely the group decider here with both teams on 12 points but with Croatia having played a game less - although a 5-1 thumping of the Czechs gives them top spot.

"Croatia are 11/82.38 here, which looks a decent price for the World No.10 side on a 13-game unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers with 17 goals scored in their four group wins and just one conceded.

"A draw will still probably do Croatia but with the form they're in - winning 11 of those 13 unbeaten qualifiers - and the fact they can all-but book their spot in the finals means I fancy them to grab all three points at odds-against."