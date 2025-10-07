England v Wales: Opta stats and three bets for Thursday's friendly

England strong favourites to beat Wales on Thursday

Get the Opta stats and three bets for Wembley

England v Wales

Thursday, 19:45

Live on ITV

England and Wales meet at Wembley on Thursday for the first time since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. That day, the Three Lions were 3-0 winners and, as you'll see below, most indicators point to another England win.

But Craig Bellamy has imbued the Dragon with fighting spirit and, even against an England side that trounced Serbia 5-0 in Belgrade last time out, they will be up for the battle.

England are overwhelming favourites at 2/91.22, with the Draw 7/24.50 and the Wales win 10/111.00. Here are the pick of the Opta stats and three bets for Thursday night at Wembley.

England v Wales Match Odds: Stats point strongly to a home win

England have won each of their last seven meetings with Wales across all competitions and the Three Lions are only currently on longer winning streaks against three nations: Luxembourg (9), Andorra (8) and San Marino (8).

Wales have only won one of their 24 away games against England post WW2 (D6 L17), a 1-0 win at old Wembley in May 1977, with Leighton James scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot.

Wales are winless in each of their last 11 away friendly matches (D1 L10), since a 1-0 win in Denmark thanks to a Craig Bellamy goal in November 2008 - the Dragons have failed to score in each of their last 10 such games, going 938 minutes since last netting vs Montenegro.

Recommended Bet Back England -1 SBK 4/5

England v Wales Goals: Huge surprise if Three Lions do not score

England have scored in each of their last 16 games across all competitions, their joint-longest run this century - they last scored in 17 straight between June 1990 and June 1991.

In the last international break, England scored in both halves of both their 2-0 win at home to Andorra and the 5-0 away to Serbia.

Recommended Bet Back England to score in both halves SBK 1/1

England v Wales Player Bets: Eyes on Anderson, Moore and Kane

Across his first two caps last month against Andorra and Serbia, Elliot Anderson led all England players for successful passes (182), possession won (23), tackles (5), forward passes (48) and successful long passes (10).

Kieffer Moore has scored in each of his last two Wales appearances, scoring against Liechtenstein and Kazakhstan - he's never previously netted in three in a row for his country.

Harry Kane has scored four goals in his last five appearances for England.