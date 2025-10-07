England v Wales Tips: Four player prop bets for Wembley's showdown

Wembley clash will be anything but a 'friendly'

Ste has a quartet of player-based prop bets

Get tips on England's Anthony Gordon, Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson

Neco Williams our Welsh player to focus on

Safe Sub is here for the 2025/26 season - read all about it!

Wales last won this fixture in 1984, but head to Wembley revitalised under Craig Bellamy, losing just two in 12 under the ex-striker.



England impressed last time out in Belgrade, but have looked stodgy and short of ideas too often since Thomas Tuchel took the reins. Was the Serbia win a one-off, or has the German discovered a recipe for future success? He desperately wants it to be the latter which explains his brave omitting of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.



Naturally, the hosts are strong favourites to win out on Thursday, yet still this is a difficult one to call, with doubts still surrounding this current incarnation of the Three Lions.

Perhaps then it's best to focus on individuals, players who are expected to stand-out in North London for good reasons and bad.



Elliot Anderson - Centre-circle friction

There was an awful lot to like about Anderson's first brace of England appearances. Against Andorra and Serbia combined he led his team-mates for successful passes (182), tackles won (5) and forward passes (48).

It feels like a shame therefore to concentrate on a potential negative, but such is life.

Bookings obviously tend to decrease in international friendlies but that long-standing truth may be somewhat negated here, this being an all-British affair.

Certainly we can anticipate plenty of friction in the middle of the park, it being populated by Anderson and Ethan Ampadu, neither of whom give no quarter.

Moreover, by sitting deep for the most part, the Nottingham Forest midfielder will come in close proximity to David Brooks, a player who has drawn a foul in each of his last five starts for Bournemouth.

Anderson finished last season with four yellow cards in his concluding five outings. He's been booked in each of his last two Premier League displays.

Recommended Bet Back Anderson to be carded SBK 9/2

Morgan Rogers - Assist again

The 23-year-old has underperformed for Aston Villa this term but is expected be deployed as England's number 10 again in light of his superb performance in Belgrade.

In what was undoubtedly England's best showing to date under Thomas Tuchel, Morgan was integral throughout, registering five key passes, creating two big chances, and completing three-quarters of his dribbles. He also won two-thirds of his duels while capping off a fine evening with his first international assist.

With Kane and Saka offering smarter movement to Watkins and Malen at club level it's worth a punt on lightning striking twice.

Recommended Bet Back Rogers anytime assist SBK 11/5

Anthony Gordon - Well worth a shot

Since coming back from suspension the Newcastle winger has wasted little time in resuming his high shot-count, taking on six efforts against Bradford City in the League Cup and three away to Union SG in the Champions League. In the latter, Gordon notched twice.

His 2.42 shots per 90 average is comparable to the best of them and it's pertinent too that he registered three shots on target vs Serbia.

Indeed, Gordon's overall shot tally for the Three Lions is impressive, amounting to 12 SOT in eight starts.





Recommended Bet Back Gordon 2+ shots on target SBK 12/5

Neco Williams - Fouls inevitable

For all that he should be backed, Gordon will have easier games in an England jersey than he will on Thursday, that's for sure. Because competing with him on his flank will be one of the most under-appreciated full-backs in the Premier League.

Williams' attacking instincts will be largely curtailed at Wembley, allowing him to focus on shackling Gordon and co, and to that end the Forest defender's stats are remarkable. In his last 12 outings, he has successfully completed 40 tackles.

Yet, naturally and inevitably, from all that flying in and committing wholesale to challenges some get mistimed and with Gordon loving to take an opponent on that's the angle here.

Williams has committed multiple fouls in four of his last six for the Tricky Trees.

Recommended Bet Back Williams to commit 2 or more fouls SBK 5/4

Now read Dave Tindall's England v Wales tips