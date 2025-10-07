Scotland v Greece: Opta stats and three bets for Thursday's World Cup qualifier
Get the Opta stats and three bets for Thursday night's crucial World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park as Scotland try to take another step towards next summer's World Cup by beating Greece...
-
Scotland boast fine home record but Greeks are tough opponents
-
Get the Opta stats and three bets for Thursday night at Hampden
-
Scotland v Greece
Thursday, 19:45
Live on ITV
Scotland host Greece at Hampden Park on Thursday and, with the hosts just one point ahead of the visitors in World Cup qualifying Group C after two matches, there is a lot at stake.
The sides know each other well after meeting twice in March this year. Scotland won 1-0 in Greece while Ivan Jovanovic's men were 3-0 winners over Steve Clarke's men in the reverse fixture. Denmark lead the Group and are favourites to finish top but Scotland and Greece both want the all-important second-place spot.
The odds indicate that there is little between the sides. Here are the pick of the Opta stats and three bets for Thursday night at Hampden.
Scotland v Greece Match Odds: Scots strong in qualifiers
- Scotland have lost just one of their last 18 World Cup qualifying matches in group stages (W12 D5 - excluding 2022 playoff), staying unbeaten in each of their last eight (W7 D1) since a 2-0 loss to Denmark in September 2021.
- Greece lost their most recent game 3-0 to Denmark, last losing back-to-back matches in September 2023 - they have only won one of their last five World Cup qualifiers (D1 L3).
Scotland v Greece Goals Bet: Stats point to a clean sheet
- Scotland and Greece have already met twice in 2025, with the away side winning both of their two UEFA Nations League meetings back in March (Scotland 1-0, Greece 3-0).
- In the last four matches between Greece and Scotland, one of the teams has won to nil.
Scotland v Greece Player Bets: Adams and Tzolis ones to watch in goalscorer markets
- Ché Adams has scored four goals across his last three Scotland appearances, last scoring in back-to-back international outings in World Cup 2022 qualification, against Moldova and Denmark.
- Christos Tzolis has scored four goals in his last seven appearances for Greece, more than across his first 19 international caps (3 goals). That includes a strike at Hampden Park vs Scotland in March. He's 11/43.75 to repeat the trick on Thursday.
Recommended bets
