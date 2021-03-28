Tuesday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Russia will beat struggling Slovakia

Expect another good result for Serbia

Azerbaijan 11.521/2 v Serbia 1.364/11; The Draw 4.67/2

Tuesday 30 March, 17:00

Serbia have now twice fought back from early setbacks in Group A, coming from behind to beat Republic or Ireland 3-2 and then fighting back from being two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw with Portugal.

They should have less complications against Azerbaijan, who were beaten 2-1 by Qatar on Saturday. Serbia are 2.0521/20 to win half-time/full-time.

Malta big price to score again

Croatia 1.071/14 v Malta 50.049/1; The Draw 14.013/1

Tuesday 30 March, 19:45

Croatia got back to winning ways on Saturday, having lost their opener in Group H to Slovenia. While they will have been relieved to gain their first three points, Croatia will have been disappointed at only having won 1-0 at home to Cyprus.

With Croatia out of sorts, Malta could make this more competitive than these odds suggest. Malta have scored in each of their last six games, which includes their defeat to Russia and Saturday's 2-2 draw with Slovakia. Both teams to score looks overpriced at 4.216/5

Portugal will win both halves

Luxembourg 26.025/1 v Portugal 1.152/13; The Draw 7.87/1

Tuesday 30 March, 19:45

Luxembourg enjoyed one of their greatest nights on Saturday when they defeated Republic of Ireland 1-0. They have been one of the main beneficiaries of the Nations League, which is a competition that has got them into a winning habit.

Not that they should expect that habit to continue against Portugal. The Portuguese were 2-0 up at half-time in their match against Serbia, before eventually drawing 2-2. Bank on them getting the job done this time, with Portugal available at 2.26/5 to win both halves.

Norway will recover

Montenegro 4.47/2 v Norway 1.9110/11; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday 30 March, 19:45

Norway's 3-0 home defeat to Turkey leaves them in a tricky situation in Group H, which also includes the Netherlands. They really must beat Montenegro now, who have won their opening games against Latvia and Gibraltar.

Montenegro did not win a single game in Euro 2020 qualifying and Norway should have enough to claim a vital three points. Back Norway to win at 1.9110/11.

Third win for Russia

Slovakia 4.94/1 v Russia 1.9520/21; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday 30 March, 19:45

It's been a poor start for Slovakia, who have dropped points in their first two games against sides they were expected to beat, first drawing 0-0 with Cyprus and then having to come from behind to grab a 2-2 draw at home to Malta.

Now they have a tough match against Russia, who followed a 3-1 win over Malta with a 2-1 win against Slovenia on Saturday. Russia should win again at odds of 1.9520/21.

More Turkish delight

Turkey 1.11/10 v Latvia 38.037/1; The Draw 11.521/2

Tuesday 30 March, 19:45

Turkey have made a fantastic start in Group G, winning two of their most difficult fixtures. After shocking Holland with a 4-2 home win, Turkey then romped to a 3-0 win away in Norway.

Latvia have lost to Montenegro and the Netherlands. Turkey will expect to claim a third straight win here and are 1.84/5 to win both halves, as they did against Norway.