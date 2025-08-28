Next Man Utd Manager Betting: Glasner favourite with Southgate and Poch contenders

Amorim 1/1 2.00 to still be at Old Trafford at Christmas

Glasner favourite in Next Man Utd manager betting

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Saturday preview

Oliver Glasner is the favourite to replace Ruben Amorim and take up the Old Trafford hotseat if the under-fire Manchester United boss loses his job.

The Crystal Palace manager is 7/24.50 after Betfair launched a market amid speculation that Amorim could go soon.

Fans and commentators have questioned whether Amorim can come back from last night's humiliating EFL Cup exit to League Two side Grimsby Town.

The Red Devils have spent over £200m this summer but are yet to win a match, taking one point from two Premier League outings before last night's defeat on penalties.

Amorim is 1/1 in another new Betfair market, this time on the chances of him being out of the job by Christmas.

He shortened to 13/8 second favourite, behind Graham Potter 11/10, in the Next Manager to Leave betting.

Ruben Amorim had a 9% chance of being the first #PL manager to leave before losing to Grimsby.



That has now increased to 38% after the embarrassing shoot-out defeat 👀 pic.twitter.com/vVnQOEYOp5 -- Betfair (@Betfair) August 28, 2025

It is not difficult to see why. In his nine months in charge, Amorim has by far the lowest win percentage of any permanent Manchester United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson, with a return of 16 wins, 12 draws and 17 defeats from his 45 matches.

Southgate and Pochettino also in next Man Utd manager betting

Glasner has impressed in his two seasons at Palace and in May steered them to their first major trophy when they beat Man City in the FA Cup final. They only finished 12th in the Premier League though.

Could Gareth Southgate be the man to get United functioning again? His appointment did the trick for England when he took over the Three Lions job in 2016.

The ex-England boss is 5/16.00 second favourite but critics will argue he is more suited to international management. Southgate, however, has not worked since leaving England over a year ago and could be itching to get back into the game.

His supporters will argue that his record with England - taking them to consecutive Euros finals and a World Cup semi-final - mean he is entitled to another go at club management at the top level.

Mauricio Pochettino 15/28.50 was considered by United before Erik ten Hag was appointed and again when the Dutchman left and was replaced by Amorim. Sir Alex Ferguson once hailed him the best young manager in the Premier League but the Argentine had mixed results at PSG and Chelsea.

He is currently in charge of the US men's national team and is supposed to take them into next summer's World Cup.

Zinedine Zidane 15/28.50 has a massive profile and is three-time Champions League winner. But the French genius has not been in a dugout since leaving Madrid for the second time in 2021. Does he really want to get his hands dirty in a United job that looks more impossible with each appointment?

Unai Emery 8/19.00 could be a smart choice. He has taken Aston Villa from relegation candidates to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The ex-Arsenal boss is a brilliant man-manager, so may be able to get the best out of United's underperforming players, and he has won plenty of silverware - as United know after his Villarreal side beat them in the Europa League cup final in 2021.

Ex-Barcelona boss Xavi is 8/19.00 and Ipswich's Kieran McKenna is 10/111.00, although his focus is improving his current team's results in the Championship.

As for Amorim, he will try to stop United's season from getting worse when they host Burnely in the Premier League on Saturday. Get tips for the Old Trafford clash and every other fixture this weekend on Betting.Betfair.