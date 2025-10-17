Weekend ACCA Tips: Betfair tipsters' best bets in a 41/1 multi across the EPL and EFL

A Chelsea away win fancied to commence this week's ACCA

Brighton, Man City, Bristol City and Leyton Orient also feature

Joe Dyer

It isn't just me who thinks Chelsea look like value this weekend - B.B tipster Mark Stinchcombe makes a glorious case in his Saturday tipsheet, which you can read here. Mark puts the London side up as a single bet but at 5/61.84 I think they are ideal ACCA material too.

We all know Forest are in a state and that Ange is under immense pressure but, as Mark points out, statistically his side are also just playing very poorly. Chelsea may be five points off Arsenal at the top of the table but they are respected at 1/12.00 for a top four finish and they have not yet been written off in the title betting. Red cards played a role in their two Premier League defeats and I fancy them to continue winning ways after beating Liverpool last time out.

Max Liu

Brighton have lost just one of their last 11 home matches (W6D4) and they are something of a bogey team for Newcastle, with the Seagulls never losing in eight Premier League home games against the Magpies (W3 D5). The teams met three times last season, with Brighton winning at St James' Park in the league and FA Cup and this fixture finishing 1-1. Back at the Amex, after taking four points in consecutive away fixtures at Chelsea and Wolves, it is worth backing the hosts to take all three on Saturday.

Ste Tudor

City score early, Liverpool score - and concede - late. That seems to be the way of it this season. The Blues have notched inside 20 minutes in six of their 10 contests this term across all competitions while last season they went ahead in this exact fixture just 14 minutes in. As for the Toffees, they have been breached early in two of their three away games to date.

Jack Critchley

This isn't the ideal fixture for Norwich boss Liam Manning, who is fighting for his job. He comes up against his former club and cannot afford to lose. Norwich have lost all four of their home matches so far, and although the Robins aren't in peak form, they have looked good on the road. Gerhard Struber's high-energy approach could prove too much for the underperforming hosts.

Alan Dudman

Leyton Orient blitzed Doncaster last weekend with a 4-0 hammering, a performance that was due according to boss Richie Wellens, who had outlined his team were playing some outstanding stuff for three or four games. A Dom Ballard hat-trick last week added to a brilliant solo goal from Aaron Connolly, and those two as a pair up front are now clicking fully for the O's.

Their goals for and against (nine and fifteen) makes for a higher xG number at over 1.6 compared to the Brisbane Road number of 1.1, and considering they scored three at Cardiff, should be able to get on the scoresheet against Rotherham. Perhaps the Londoners can find some of that playoff form of last season now as they are in a false position.

